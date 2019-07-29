US Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;88;69;91;67;Mostly sunny, humid;WSW;7;59%;58%;9
Albuquerque, NM;93;68;93;69;Partly sunny;SSE;6;33%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;56;73;57;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;5;65%;43%;4
Asheville, NC;84;63;82;62;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;61%;66%;9
Atlanta, GA;87;67;89;68;Some sun, a t-storm;WNW;5;61%;66%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;89;76;86;75;Partly sunny;S;12;64%;27%;10
Austin, TX;99;77;99;76;A t-storm around;SSE;3;52%;55%;12
Baltimore, MD;95;77;96;74;Sunshine, very hot;SSW;6;45%;44%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;89;73;82;71;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;82%;80%;5
Billings, MT;91;65;96;66;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;36%;23%;9
Birmingham, AL;92;69;90;70;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;58%;66%;8
Bismarck, ND;77;52;81;64;Partly sunny;SE;9;63%;36%;8
Boise, ID;94;66;96;64;Partly sunny and hot;NE;6;29%;1%;9
Boston, MA;92;74;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;9;55%;39%;9
Bridgeport, CT;89;72;90;71;Partly sunny;SSW;8;62%;42%;9
Buffalo, NY;84;72;76;66;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;11;80%;81%;3
Burlington, VT;91;73;91;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;11;59%;80%;9
Caribou, ME;87;65;91;67;A t-storm around;SW;8;58%;55%;7
Casper, WY;91;56;95;56;Partly sunny;SE;10;32%;8%;10
Charleston, SC;87;70;87;73;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;6;67%;44%;11
Charleston, WV;91;68;84;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;73%;84%;4
Charlotte, NC;91;65;90;66;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;10%;11
Cheyenne, WY;87;58;88;62;Increasing clouds;SSW;9;38%;29%;8
Chicago, IL;80;69;75;65;Mostly sunny, nice;N;11;62%;14%;8
Cleveland, OH;88;71;80;70;A heavy thunderstorm;S;9;76%;68%;4
Columbia, SC;93;66;94;69;Partly sunny;SSE;5;54%;11%;11
Columbus, OH;89;68;81;65;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;7;80%;62%;4
Concord, NH;91;65;95;66;Windy with sunshine;SW;20;55%;44%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;77;98;77;Lots of sun, warm;ESE;7;49%;5%;11
Denver, CO;92;62;95;65;A t-storm around;SW;7;32%;44%;9
Des Moines, IA;85;58;78;60;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;59%;11%;7
Detroit, MI;89;69;83;63;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;66%;49%;5
Dodge City, KS;94;66;96;72;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;18;40%;8%;11
Duluth, MN;73;56;76;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;5;60%;0%;8
El Paso, TX;95;74;97;76;Partly sunny;ESE;8;35%;16%;12
Fairbanks, AK;69;53;71;52;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;59%;34%;2
Fargo, ND;72;49;76;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;62%;19%;8
Grand Junction, CO;98;71;92;65;Increasing clouds;SE;11;30%;34%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;77;66;79;56;Partly sunny;N;7;67%;16%;7
Hartford, CT;92;71;93;71;Very hot;S;7;57%;44%;9
Helena, MT;92;58;87;57;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;5;39%;43%;8
Honolulu, HI;90;78;90;78;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;55%;81%;11
Houston, TX;95;78;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;70%;58%;7
Indianapolis, IN;85;70;84;62;A shower or t-storm;N;6;69%;57%;5
Jackson, MS;91;72;84;71;Showers and t-storms;S;6;80%;72%;4
Jacksonville, FL;87;71;90;73;Sunshine, a t-storm;ESE;6;66%;61%;11
Juneau, AK;58;47;66;50;Partly sunny;ESE;6;69%;30%;3
Kansas City, MO;88;66;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;NE;7;56%;27%;10
Knoxville, TN;90;69;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;68%;66%;9
Las Vegas, NV;111;88;106;81;Partly sunny;SSE;9;18%;33%;11
Lexington, KY;89;69;82;66;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;79%;82%;3
Little Rock, AR;86;71;89;70;Partly sunny;E;6;68%;25%;8
Long Beach, CA;83;68;82;67;Patchy fog, then sun;SSE;7;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;83;65;85;65;Patchy fog, then sun;SSE;6;59%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;92;71;85;67;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;71%;66%;5
Madison, WI;82;59;75;56;Not as warm;N;6;64%;15%;4
Memphis, TN;91;73;87;72;Clearing, a t-storm;SSE;5;78%;58%;4
Miami, FL;91;80;90;80;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;68%;73%;11
Milwaukee, WI;86;66;73;60;Not as warm;N;12;64%;15%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;57;76;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;6%;8
Mobile, AL;92;72;92;73;Partly sunny;WSW;6;59%;13%;11
Montgomery, AL;93;69;89;70;Variable cloudiness;W;4;61%;15%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;59;54;67;52;Humid with sunshine;WSW;21;80%;66%;9
Nashville, TN;93;71;86;69;Showers and t-storms;NNW;5;71%;68%;8
New Orleans, LA;87;75;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;70%;73%;10
New York, NY;92;77;91;74;Some sun;S;8;56%;49%;9
Newark, NJ;92;74;94;72;Sun, some clouds;S;7;53%;53%;9
Norfolk, VA;90;69;91;71;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;15%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;98;70;95;72;Warm with sunshine;ESE;8;57%;0%;11
Olympia, WA;81;50;77;53;Partly sunny;WSW;6;56%;7%;8
Omaha, NE;87;61;77;65;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;6;71%;69%;6
Orlando, FL;94;76;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;69%;67%;11
Philadelphia, PA;94;73;95;73;Some sun;S;7;54%;39%;10
Phoenix, AZ;109;89;100;82;Partly sunny;S;6;34%;66%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;89;70;81;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;76%;83%;5
Portland, ME;83;67;82;69;Humid with sunshine;SSW;8;73%;35%;9
Portland, OR;83;55;81;57;Sunshine, pleasant;N;5;53%;5%;8
Providence, RI;93;71;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;8;61%;37%;9
Raleigh, NC;91;65;92;68;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;12%;11
Reno, NV;92;56;93;57;Sunny;W;7;17%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;93;70;93;71;Mostly sunny, humid;S;6;54%;27%;10
Roswell, NM;97;71;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;35%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;91;56;84;53;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;50%;1%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;101;76;101;77;Lots of sun, warm;SE;9;21%;5%;10
San Antonio, TX;98;76;99;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;53%;44%;12
San Diego, CA;74;65;75;67;Patchy fog, then sun;SSW;7;72%;1%;10
San Francisco, CA;71;56;65;56;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;12;67%;1%;9
Savannah, GA;90;68;91;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;59%;14%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;58;76;60;Clouds and sun, nice;N;7;58%;6%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;79;55;78;62;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;64%;61%;7
Spokane, WA;89;60;87;58;Sunny and nice;S;8;31%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;85;63;83;58;Sunshine and nice;NNW;8;63%;9%;9
St. Louis, MO;83;68;85;62;Nice with sunshine;NNE;7;61%;41%;10
Tampa, FL;91;73;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;5;78%;63%;11
Toledo, OH;86;67;83;63;A t-storm in spots;W;3;71%;49%;6
Tucson, AZ;104;78;94;75;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;6;51%;80%;9
Tulsa, OK;93;70;93;71;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;56%;0%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;90;75;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;75%;73%;9
Washington, DC;95;74;95;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;53%;40%;10
Wichita, KS;94;66;93;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;49%;2%;10
Wilmington, DE;93;73;93;71;Partly sunny;S;8;58%;40%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.