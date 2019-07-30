US Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;92;67;82;62;Showers and t-storms;WNW;4;73%;82%;5
Albuquerque, NM;92;71;93;69;Partial sunshine;S;7;33%;3%;12
Anchorage, AK;73;56;69;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;64%;37%;4
Asheville, NC;83;63;82;63;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;72%;68%;7
Atlanta, GA;89;69;89;70;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;61%;52%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;92;75;87;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;10;68%;67%;10
Austin, TX;100;77;101;76;Warm with sunshine;SSE;2;48%;5%;11
Baltimore, MD;96;75;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;W;3;64%;83%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;82;72;88;72;Showers and t-storms;S;5;77%;71%;11
Billings, MT;96;66;96;69;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;38%;21%;9
Birmingham, AL;90;69;91;70;Some sun, a t-storm;NNW;5;62%;63%;10
Bismarck, ND;80;63;87;66;Some sun, pleasant;ESE;8;71%;52%;8
Boise, ID;96;64;99;65;Partly sunny;NE;6;24%;1%;9
Boston, MA;94;75;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;56%;80%;9
Bridgeport, CT;90;70;86;69;Thundershower;NW;6;66%;82%;9
Buffalo, NY;78;67;78;61;Decreasing clouds;SSE;6;63%;29%;6
Burlington, VT;93;69;83;63;Showers and t-storms;W;5;68%;69%;4
Caribou, ME;90;68;83;60;A shower or t-storm;W;6;70%;80%;4
Casper, WY;98;55;93;59;Increasing clouds;SSE;7;33%;44%;10
Charleston, SC;87;73;90;75;Mostly sunny;S;6;65%;33%;10
Charleston, WV;86;67;84;66;Showers and t-storms;E;5;76%;63%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;68;92;69;Partial sunshine;SSW;5;57%;44%;11
Cheyenne, WY;91;63;87;62;A strong t-storm;W;8;40%;73%;9
Chicago, IL;76;64;74;63;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;11;54%;6%;9
Cleveland, OH;80;70;78;68;Humid with some sun;NNE;10;71%;30%;9
Columbia, SC;94;70;94;71;Partly sunny;SW;5;56%;39%;11
Columbus, OH;84;66;83;63;Sunshine, a t-storm;NNE;5;72%;59%;8
Concord, NH;94;66;86;63;A p.m. t-storm;W;9;66%;80%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;78;99;78;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;53%;3%;11
Denver, CO;94;65;94;63;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;32%;66%;10
Des Moines, IA;80;61;78;63;Partly sunny;ESE;8;64%;42%;7
Detroit, MI;84;64;79;58;Partly sunny;NE;7;61%;10%;9
Dodge City, KS;100;71;103;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;17;38%;7%;11
Duluth, MN;76;56;78;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;59%;5%;8
El Paso, TX;97;75;99;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;31%;3%;12
Fairbanks, AK;70;52;74;55;Cloudy;WSW;4;57%;81%;2
Fargo, ND;75;58;81;65;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;10;71%;15%;8
Grand Junction, CO;97;67;90;65;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;37%;66%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;80;56;79;55;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;57%;8%;9
Hartford, CT;94;71;89;69;Thundershower;SSW;6;60%;80%;9
Helena, MT;87;57;91;57;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;39%;3%;7
Honolulu, HI;90;78;89;78;Partly sunny;ENE;17;58%;57%;12
Houston, TX;95;78;93;76;A t-storm around;S;5;63%;45%;11
Indianapolis, IN;85;62;82;63;Lots of sun, nice;NNE;7;61%;13%;9
Jackson, MS;86;71;90;71;A shower or t-storm;S;2;71%;62%;9
Jacksonville, FL;90;73;93;75;Clouds and sun;SE;6;61%;50%;11
Juneau, AK;67;50;66;53;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;71%;44%;4
Kansas City, MO;88;69;82;70;A shower or t-storm;E;9;66%;85%;6
Knoxville, TN;84;68;86;68;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;70%;62%;7
Las Vegas, NV;106;84;95;79;A p.m. t-storm;E;8;38%;66%;7
Lexington, KY;82;67;85;65;Partly sunny;NNE;5;73%;30%;7
Little Rock, AR;90;72;91;70;Partly sunny;E;6;60%;4%;11
Long Beach, CA;78;66;82;65;Partly sunny;SW;7;58%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;84;65;83;63;Some sun;SSW;6;59%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;85;69;87;66;Partly sunny;N;6;67%;29%;7
Madison, WI;75;55;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;4;59%;5%;9
Memphis, TN;88;71;90;69;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;6;62%;3%;11
Miami, FL;90;80;90;81;Morning showers;E;8;66%;83%;10
Milwaukee, WI;73;59;74;56;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;56%;5%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;57;79;62;Nice with sunshine;SE;7;55%;6%;8
Mobile, AL;92;73;92;73;Partly sunny;WSW;6;60%;25%;11
Montgomery, AL;91;69;89;70;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;64%;34%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;64;53;59;48;Showers and t-storms;WNW;21;95%;82%;3
Nashville, TN;88;70;88;67;Partly sunny;N;5;61%;28%;8
New Orleans, LA;88;73;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;70%;67%;11
New York, NY;91;77;87;72;Thundershower;NW;6;63%;84%;9
Newark, NJ;93;72;88;71;Thundershower;NNW;5;61%;86%;7
Norfolk, VA;92;72;91;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;60%;43%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;96;73;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;54%;2%;11
Olympia, WA;79;51;80;56;Low clouds;SW;4;56%;13%;3
Omaha, NE;79;64;80;67;Breezy with some sun;SE;14;74%;74%;8
Orlando, FL;95;77;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;69%;69%;11
Philadelphia, PA;94;72;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;5;63%;85%;7
Phoenix, AZ;105;80;94;83;Heavy thunderstorms;NNE;6;62%;84%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;80;67;81;65;A shower or t-storm;N;4;74%;66%;3
Portland, ME;86;70;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;74%;83%;9
Portland, OR;79;57;85;60;Mostly sunny, nice;N;4;53%;6%;8
Providence, RI;92;71;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;57%;80%;9
Raleigh, NC;91;69;91;70;Partial sunshine;SE;5;60%;44%;11
Reno, NV;92;56;92;57;Partly sunny;W;7;17%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;93;71;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;63%;73%;10
Roswell, NM;97;68;99;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;31%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;54;89;57;Sunny;S;5;47%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;101;81;89;67;Not as hot;SE;14;31%;55%;4
San Antonio, TX;99;74;100;74;Lots of sun, warm;SE;6;50%;6%;12
San Diego, CA;71;65;75;66;Partly sunny;W;7;71%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;69;56;67;57;Turning sunny;SW;10;67%;25%;9
Savannah, GA;92;72;94;74;Mostly sunny;S;5;60%;33%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;59;82;62;Clouds and sun;N;5;53%;13%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;75;64;80;64;Clouds and sun;SE;10;70%;39%;5
Spokane, WA;88;58;90;60;Sunshine;S;5;30%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;85;59;82;55;Mostly sunny;E;6;59%;10%;9
St. Louis, MO;86;63;84;62;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;57%;5%;10
Tampa, FL;91;75;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;4;75%;66%;9
Toledo, OH;83;63;78;58;Periods of sun;NNE;4;70%;16%;7
Tucson, AZ;97;76;90;75;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;7;64%;68%;4
Tulsa, OK;93;70;96;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;57%;4%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;75;90;75;Morning showers;ESE;7;73%;78%;10
Washington, DC;96;72;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;65%;75%;6
Wichita, KS;93;70;97;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;54%;8%;10
Wilmington, DE;94;72;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;69%;81%;7
