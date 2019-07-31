US Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;78;61;84;56;Mostly sunny;N;6;53%;4%;9
Albuquerque, NM;93;71;93;69;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;37%;27%;10
Anchorage, AK;68;53;68;57;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;67%;39%;3
Asheville, NC;82;62;83;63;A t-storm around;NW;4;75%;54%;10
Atlanta, GA;88;70;90;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;61%;57%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;86;71;82;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;71%;54%;10
Austin, TX;101;77;99;75;Sunshine and warm;SSE;3;50%;5%;11
Baltimore, MD;86;72;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;3;58%;63%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;88;72;91;74;A t-storm around;NNE;4;71%;53%;10
Billings, MT;97;70;96;67;Thundershower;S;7;37%;61%;8
Birmingham, AL;86;70;90;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;5;66%;57%;11
Bismarck, ND;83;65;87;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;71%;69%;8
Boise, ID;98;65;97;67;Mostly sunny and hot;E;6;26%;2%;9
Boston, MA;93;71;85;67;Partly sunny;SW;7;55%;2%;8
Bridgeport, CT;87;68;86;65;Partly sunny;NNW;6;56%;7%;9
Buffalo, NY;79;60;80;59;Sunshine, pleasant;E;5;57%;6%;9
Burlington, VT;84;62;81;57;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;45%;5%;8
Caribou, ME;82;60;79;54;Partly sunny;W;8;50%;5%;8
Casper, WY;97;60;80;55;Thundershower;N;8;58%;61%;6
Charleston, SC;90;75;90;76;Sunny intervals;S;6;65%;32%;11
Charleston, WV;86;66;88;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;72%;55%;10
Charlotte, NC;90;68;91;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;62%;74%;10
Cheyenne, WY;82;60;77;58;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;8;67%;86%;6
Chicago, IL;72;64;78;65;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;51%;7%;9
Cleveland, OH;78;68;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;64%;14%;9
Columbia, SC;94;70;94;71;A t-storm around;SSE;5;59%;64%;8
Columbus, OH;86;65;83;63;Partly sunny;NNE;6;66%;17%;9
Concord, NH;87;59;86;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;51%;6%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;77;98;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;51%;4%;11
Denver, CO;91;63;86;61;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;53%;85%;8
Des Moines, IA;74;64;83;64;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;9;62%;33%;8
Detroit, MI;78;59;81;59;Mostly sunny;NE;6;51%;11%;9
Dodge City, KS;105;72;102;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;35%;14%;10
Duluth, MN;77;59;82;65;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;62%;44%;8
El Paso, TX;98;76;99;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;35%;3%;12
Fairbanks, AK;76;55;65;49;A couple of showers;SW;5;71%;78%;1
Fargo, ND;82;63;85;66;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;76%;39%;4
Grand Junction, CO;95;65;86;63;Showers around;ESE;8;57%;67%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;79;55;82;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;5;53%;5%;9
Hartford, CT;89;67;88;63;Partly sunny;N;6;53%;6%;9
Helena, MT;94;58;92;58;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;36%;64%;8
Honolulu, HI;90;79;90;79;Periods of sun;ENE;19;58%;69%;12
Houston, TX;94;76;93;75;A t-storm around;SSE;5;62%;44%;11
Indianapolis, IN;82;63;84;66;Sunshine and nice;NNE;6;65%;15%;9
Jackson, MS;90;73;91;72;A t-storm around;N;4;69%;46%;10
Jacksonville, FL;92;76;91;75;Clouds and sun;SE;6;68%;55%;10
Juneau, AK;68;52;66;50;Areas of low clouds;ESE;6;76%;32%;2
Kansas City, MO;84;69;82;70;Thunderstorms;ESE;11;77%;94%;3
Knoxville, TN;85;68;88;69;A t-storm around;NNE;4;69%;42%;11
Las Vegas, NV;95;80;102;82;Partly sunny;E;7;30%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;84;67;85;66;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;5;72%;32%;8
Little Rock, AR;91;70;88;69;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;6;65%;30%;10
Long Beach, CA;85;66;84;65;Some sun;SSW;7;54%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;83;64;85;64;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;86;66;88;68;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;63%;16%;10
Madison, WI;78;55;80;57;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;4;56%;6%;9
Memphis, TN;91;69;90;69;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;6;59%;18%;10
Miami, FL;91;80;88;78;A shower or t-storm;E;10;77%;79%;7
Milwaukee, WI;72;59;77;59;Mostly sunny;N;7;53%;8%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;63;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;59%;7%;8
Mobile, AL;92;73;93;74;A t-storm around;WNW;6;61%;51%;11
Montgomery, AL;88;70;90;70;A t-storm around;NE;4;64%;55%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;58;45;54;44;Mostly sunny;N;18;77%;9%;8
Nashville, TN;90;68;89;67;Partly sunny;NNE;5;59%;12%;10
New Orleans, LA;88;75;89;76;A t-storm around;SSW;6;67%;50%;11
New York, NY;88;72;87;72;Partial sunshine;ENE;6;52%;10%;9
Newark, NJ;88;71;87;69;Partly sunny;NE;5;51%;32%;9
Norfolk, VA;93;71;87;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;72%;57%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;98;75;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;12;55%;7%;11
Olympia, WA;84;54;84;60;Decreasing clouds;SW;6;55%;65%;7
Omaha, NE;77;66;81;68;A morning t-storm;SE;12;82%;92%;3
Orlando, FL;95;75;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;72%;68%;11
Philadelphia, PA;88;71;88;71;Clouds and sun;S;5;57%;44%;9
Phoenix, AZ;98;85;104;87;Humid and warmer;W;6;37%;35%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;85;65;85;65;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;5;62%;31%;9
Portland, ME;87;66;82;60;Sunshine and nice;NNW;6;64%;6%;9
Portland, OR;84;60;87;64;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;55%;64%;8
Providence, RI;90;69;87;65;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;6;56%;27%;9
Raleigh, NC;91;71;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;70%;74%;11
Reno, NV;92;59;92;57;Mostly sunny;W;7;19%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;91;70;88;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;74%;64%;8
Roswell, NM;100;71;101;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;26%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;93;58;88;57;Sunny;S;7;50%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;92;67;94;70;Partly sunny;ENE;8;41%;13%;10
San Antonio, TX;100;75;99;74;Lots of sun, warm;SE;6;51%;6%;12
San Diego, CA;75;67;77;66;Partly sunny;NW;8;70%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;71;57;66;58;Low clouds, then sun;W;12;74%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;94;74;93;75;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;41%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;83;62;85;65;Partial sunshine;SW;7;53%;64%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;75;65;82;66;Variable cloudiness;ESE;8;72%;88%;3
Spokane, WA;90;59;92;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;30%;14%;8
Springfield, IL;82;54;83;61;Nice with sunshine;ENE;5;55%;11%;9
St. Louis, MO;85;63;85;64;Sunshine and nice;ENE;5;59%;16%;10
Tampa, FL;92;75;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;75%;71%;10
Toledo, OH;78;60;80;58;Mostly sunny, nice;N;2;59%;12%;9
Tucson, AZ;92;76;99;78;Humid with some sun;WNW;6;47%;13%;10
Tulsa, OK;97;77;93;76;A shower or t-storm;SE;10;62%;60%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;89;74;A shower or t-storm;E;9;76%;74%;9
Washington, DC;85;71;88;71;A t-storm around;ESE;4;64%;64%;9
Wichita, KS;98;75;97;75;Breezy with some sun;SSE;15;55%;14%;10
Wilmington, DE;88;70;88;71;A t-storm in spots;S;5;63%;55%;10
