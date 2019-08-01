US Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;56;85;62;Mostly sunny;SE;4;48%;21%;9
Albuquerque, NM;94;69;93;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;40%;55%;12
Anchorage, AK;68;55;73;58;Partly sunny;S;6;66%;37%;3
Asheville, NC;80;65;79;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;5;77%;80%;4
Atlanta, GA;90;70;84;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;78%;87%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;80;72;82;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;69%;64%;7
Austin, TX;100;75;100;76;Warm with some sun;SE;2;48%;13%;11
Baltimore, MD;88;75;86;72;Showers and t-storms;W;4;72%;90%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;91;73;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;72%;67%;11
Billings, MT;97;66;99;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;34%;8%;8
Birmingham, AL;89;70;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;71%;74%;10
Bismarck, ND;81;65;85;65;Partly sunny;S;6;65%;38%;8
Boise, ID;97;66;97;63;Mostly sunny;N;6;27%;0%;9
Boston, MA;85;67;83;69;Mostly sunny;S;7;50%;0%;9
Bridgeport, CT;85;66;83;69;Humid with sunshine;S;7;54%;13%;9
Buffalo, NY;81;61;83;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;54%;33%;9
Burlington, VT;82;58;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;41%;11%;8
Caribou, ME;78;55;83;58;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;8;45%;8%;7
Casper, WY;84;52;89;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;40%;3%;9
Charleston, SC;89;75;82;74;A heavy a.m. t-storm;SE;6;82%;80%;4
Charleston, WV;89;65;89;67;A t-storm in spots;E;4;69%;75%;9
Charlotte, NC;92;71;85;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;74%;84%;4
Cheyenne, WY;78;58;81;58;Sun and clouds;ESE;9;48%;7%;10
Chicago, IL;78;65;80;65;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;49%;7%;9
Cleveland, OH;79;69;81;69;Sunshine and nice;NE;10;63%;18%;9
Columbia, SC;94;71;88;71;Thunderstorms;SE;5;77%;86%;5
Columbus, OH;84;63;85;63;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;65%;29%;10
Concord, NH;84;51;86;56;Mostly sunny;S;5;43%;10%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;97;77;Partly sunny;SE;10;53%;34%;10
Denver, CO;85;61;88;61;Clouds and sunshine;E;7;43%;20%;10
Des Moines, IA;81;63;81;63;Clouds and sun;E;8;60%;9%;8
Detroit, MI;82;58;84;61;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;56%;14%;9
Dodge City, KS;103;73;94;68;Clouds and sun;ENE;9;53%;39%;8
Duluth, MN;84;65;83;65;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;66%;54%;8
El Paso, TX;98;77;100;80;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;32%;4%;12
Fairbanks, AK;66;49;60;58;Cloudy, p.m. showers;SSW;4;84%;100%;1
Fargo, ND;84;68;85;66;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;75%;44%;7
Grand Junction, CO;88;64;94;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;42%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;82;57;85;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;54%;3%;9
Hartford, CT;87;61;87;67;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;51%;6%;9
Helena, MT;92;57;90;58;A t-storm around;SSW;5;42%;64%;6
Honolulu, HI;90;80;90;79;Spotty showers;ENE;17;61%;78%;5
Houston, TX;94;76;95;76;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;43%;11
Indianapolis, IN;85;66;86;65;Partly sunny;NE;6;54%;8%;9
Jackson, MS;90;71;91;72;Mostly sunny;N;3;65%;38%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;82;73;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;82%;83%;4
Juneau, AK;67;50;69;51;Partly sunny;SE;6;71%;7%;4
Kansas City, MO;87;69;78;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;ENE;7;80%;88%;2
Knoxville, TN;87;69;85;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;74%;66%;7
Las Vegas, NV;103;82;106;86;Partly sunny;NW;6;15%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;88;66;87;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;71%;57%;10
Little Rock, AR;88;69;89;70;Partly sunny;ENE;5;59%;44%;6
Long Beach, CA;87;65;87;67;Some sun;SSE;6;52%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;83;64;90;66;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;48%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;89;69;90;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;60%;36%;9
Madison, WI;80;56;83;63;Sunny and pleasant;S;4;57%;17%;9
Memphis, TN;91;70;90;72;Sun and some clouds;ENE;7;56%;5%;10
Miami, FL;85;80;86;80;Thunderstorms;SE;8;79%;85%;4
Milwaukee, WI;75;58;80;62;Nice with sunshine;SW;7;51%;9%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;68;86;68;Partly sunny;WSW;5;58%;24%;8
Mobile, AL;93;72;90;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;55%;11
Montgomery, AL;91;71;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;71%;73%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;56;45;56;46;Partly sunny;NNE;17;65%;6%;8
Nashville, TN;90;68;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;4;62%;66%;10
New Orleans, LA;90;75;88;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;69%;64%;11
New York, NY;87;72;84;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;50%;26%;9
Newark, NJ;86;69;85;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;50%;42%;9
Norfolk, VA;87;72;81;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;6;81%;82%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;95;76;97;74;Partly sunny;SSE;14;57%;63%;11
Olympia, WA;86;59;75;53;Variable clouds;SSW;9;68%;29%;3
Omaha, NE;86;68;76;65;A t-storm in spots;E;9;75%;77%;3
Orlando, FL;91;74;83;73;Thunderstorms;ESE;9;84%;85%;5
Philadelphia, PA;88;71;85;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;59%;69%;8
Phoenix, AZ;103;87;107;88;Periods of sun, warm;W;6;32%;19%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;86;65;85;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;65%;49%;9
Portland, ME;82;61;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;49%;3%;8
Portland, OR;87;63;80;60;Rain and drizzle;N;5;60%;55%;3
Providence, RI;87;63;86;66;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;2%;9
Raleigh, NC;91;70;83;70;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;4;77%;81%;6
Reno, NV;91;57;92;58;Plenty of sun;WNW;6;19%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;91;70;81;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;84%;86%;3
Roswell, NM;101;71;102;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;25%;12%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;58;92;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;48%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;93;69;98;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;31%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;100;74;100;74;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;52%;7%;11
San Diego, CA;76;66;78;66;Partly sunny;W;7;72%;1%;10
San Francisco, CA;65;58;69;58;Turning sunny;WSW;11;71%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;91;73;83;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;81%;82%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;85;64;76;60;Variable cloudiness;NE;12;64%;33%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;83;67;77;61;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;72%;41%;5
Spokane, WA;92;59;90;59;Mostly sunny;SW;9;30%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;82;59;85;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;60%;20%;9
St. Louis, MO;85;63;86;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;61%;14%;10
Tampa, FL;89;73;84;73;A t-storm or two;ENE;6;87%;78%;3
Toledo, OH;80;57;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;3;58%;14%;9
Tucson, AZ;99;79;102;78;Partly sunny;SSE;6;42%;29%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;74;88;73;Decreasing clouds;SE;11;73%;75%;6
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;84;74;Thunderstorms;ESE;11;84%;84%;3
Washington, DC;90;73;84;70;Showers and t-storms;S;5;80%;89%;5
Wichita, KS;91;74;87;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;13;69%;100%;6
Wilmington, DE;87;71;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;69%;71%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.