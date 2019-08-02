US Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;64;82;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;69%;53%;9
Albuquerque, NM;95;66;89;68;A t-storm around;ESE;7;43%;64%;7
Anchorage, AK;73;59;73;62;Increasing clouds;S;6;69%;42%;3
Asheville, NC;78;63;82;64;Showers and t-storms;NNW;4;81%;77%;9
Atlanta, GA;85;69;86;70;A t-storm in spots;W;5;75%;71%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;80;74;82;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;73%;65%;6
Austin, TX;100;79;94;74;Periods of sun;SSE;2;53%;63%;7
Baltimore, MD;87;73;88;72;Showers and t-storms;WNW;3;65%;76%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;90;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;S;5;73%;69%;9
Billings, MT;99;67;97;67;Partly sunny;E;7;34%;14%;8
Birmingham, AL;86;70;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;E;5;69%;73%;11
Bismarck, ND;84;64;84;65;Humid with some sun;S;7;71%;32%;8
Boise, ID;96;62;99;64;Hot with sunshine;NE;6;27%;0%;9
Boston, MA;84;71;86;71;A t-storm around;SW;9;58%;64%;8
Bridgeport, CT;83;70;83;68;A t-storm around;SSW;7;69%;65%;8
Buffalo, NY;84;63;81;65;Mostly sunny;SW;6;59%;18%;9
Burlington, VT;85;60;86;60;Mostly sunny;N;7;45%;36%;8
Caribou, ME;84;58;80;54;Spotty showers;WNW;9;53%;72%;5
Casper, WY;93;54;93;57;Partly sunny;SE;7;31%;7%;9
Charleston, SC;80;74;83;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;6;83%;74%;3
Charleston, WV;93;66;89;66;A t-storm around;N;4;63%;50%;10
Charlotte, NC;84;69;88;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;69%;76%;4
Cheyenne, WY;82;57;85;58;Partly sunny;SSE;8;43%;27%;10
Chicago, IL;79;65;83;69;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;58%;29%;9
Cleveland, OH;80;69;80;68;Sunny and pleasant;S;8;58%;11%;9
Columbia, SC;87;70;87;71;Couple of t-storms;S;5;73%;77%;3
Columbus, OH;87;61;85;61;Nice with sunshine;N;5;63%;16%;9
Concord, NH;84;57;84;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;65%;44%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;88;74;Periods of sun;SE;12;66%;74%;7
Denver, CO;88;63;92;66;Partly sunny;SSW;6;37%;15%;10
Des Moines, IA;82;65;84;64;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;5;61%;14%;8
Detroit, MI;83;60;87;66;Plenty of sun;ENE;5;54%;20%;9
Dodge City, KS;94;66;88;63;Humid with some sun;ENE;12;71%;25%;9
Duluth, MN;84;65;75;62;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;81%;64%;8
El Paso, TX;101;79;101;79;Sunny intervals, hot;NE;5;31%;8%;11
Fairbanks, AK;61;57;66;50;Periods of rain;SW;6;82%;93%;1
Fargo, ND;81;64;83;64;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;77%;30%;8
Grand Junction, CO;96;65;97;68;Clouds and sun;S;7;28%;12%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;85;60;85;64;Partly sunny;WNW;5;61%;34%;9
Hartford, CT;87;67;84;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;66%;65%;8
Helena, MT;93;57;90;57;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;41%;11%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;80;91;79;Cloudy;E;13;55%;67%;4
Houston, TX;95;77;94;78;A t-storm in spots;S;5;65%;64%;9
Indianapolis, IN;86;63;87;65;Mostly sunny;NE;6;50%;9%;9
Jackson, MS;89;70;90;72;A t-storm in spots;N;3;68%;64%;9
Jacksonville, FL;81;73;86;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;79%;73%;4
Juneau, AK;70;51;70;52;Partly sunny;ESE;6;70%;5%;5
Kansas City, MO;82;70;83;70;A morning t-storm;E;8;64%;56%;5
Knoxville, TN;85;68;87;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;71%;73%;11
Las Vegas, NV;107;85;108;85;Partly sunny;NE;6;13%;20%;11
Lexington, KY;88;66;88;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;64%;55%;10
Little Rock, AR;90;68;90;71;A t-storm in spots;N;6;61%;43%;5
Long Beach, CA;91;67;86;67;Partly sunny;SSE;6;53%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;84;66;90;66;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;45%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;90;68;89;67;Sunshine and humid;NNE;6;57%;42%;9
Madison, WI;83;63;84;65;A t-storm around;E;4;66%;64%;9
Memphis, TN;89;73;89;74;A t-storm in spots;E;5;70%;72%;9
Miami, FL;86;79;86;80;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;83%;86%;6
Milwaukee, WI;80;63;80;64;Partly sunny;NNE;6;63%;44%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;70;84;68;A t-storm around;ESE;4;62%;49%;7
Mobile, AL;89;75;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;66%;64%;11
Montgomery, AL;88;71;86;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;76%;70%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;56;47;56;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;25;76%;36%;9
Nashville, TN;90;71;90;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;66%;73%;10
New Orleans, LA;89;76;88;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;70%;66%;10
New York, NY;86;73;85;72;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;7;70%;74%;7
Newark, NJ;86;71;84;70;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;68%;77%;8
Norfolk, VA;82;70;84;71;Showers and t-storms;S;6;78%;76%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;90;73;82;71;Humid with some sun;NE;8;77%;57%;5
Olympia, WA;76;51;83;50;Sunshine and nice;NE;8;49%;4%;8
Omaha, NE;81;66;83;66;Partly sunny;SE;8;68%;27%;4
Orlando, FL;91;72;88;74;Thunderstorms;S;7;78%;83%;4
Philadelphia, PA;88;72;86;72;A heavy thunderstorm;S;5;69%;73%;6
Phoenix, AZ;109;89;110;89;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;6;27%;36%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;86;65;84;63;Partly sunny;N;4;66%;30%;9
Portland, ME;80;62;80;65;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;8;64%;44%;8
Portland, OR;79;60;88;60;Sunny;NNW;6;52%;4%;8
Providence, RI;87;68;85;69;A t-storm around;SSW;8;58%;64%;8
Raleigh, NC;88;69;86;69;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;76%;75%;5
Reno, NV;92;58;96;60;Plenty of sun;W;5;19%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;82;69;87;69;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;71%;74%;5
Roswell, NM;103;71;96;71;A t-storm around;NE;10;36%;50%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;59;96;59;Sunlit and warm;SSW;5;43%;1%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;99;72;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;27%;5%;10
San Antonio, TX;100;75;96;76;Periods of sun;SSE;6;55%;44%;9
San Diego, CA;75;66;78;66;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;6;70%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;65;58;70;58;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;10;73%;25%;9
Savannah, GA;80;72;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;76%;81%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;59;81;60;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;11;48%;4%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;74;64;80;65;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;6;72%;30%;6
Spokane, WA;90;58;87;54;Plenty of sunshine;N;4;29%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;87;61;86;62;Abundant sunshine;E;6;56%;11%;9
St. Louis, MO;87;67;87;66;Sunlit and humid;NE;6;62%;10%;10
Tampa, FL;86;73;87;76;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;87%;76%;3
Toledo, OH;81;58;84;63;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;1;57%;16%;9
Tucson, AZ;101;79;104;80;A t-storm around;N;6;39%;53%;11
Tulsa, OK;84;73;82;72;Cloudy with t-storms;ENE;6;86%;94%;3
Vero Beach, FL;90;70;89;73;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;84%;83%;8
Washington, DC;87;70;88;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;70%;76%;8
Wichita, KS;81;70;84;69;A morning t-storm;ENE;7;81%;56%;3
Wilmington, DE;86;72;85;71;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;71%;73%;6
