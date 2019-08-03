US Forecast for Sunday, August 4, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;62;81;54;Partly sunny;N;6;57%;4%;9
Albuquerque, NM;92;66;88;66;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;52%;54%;6
Anchorage, AK;75;61;73;61;Mostly cloudy;W;5;71%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;81;64;81;65;A p.m. t-storm;NW;5;77%;83%;5
Atlanta, GA;87;70;85;69;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;76%;75%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;69%;50%;9
Austin, TX;95;74;93;75;Showers and t-storms;ESE;3;62%;76%;10
Baltimore, MD;87;75;90;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;3;55%;47%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;90;74;89;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;72%;65%;10
Billings, MT;97;66;95;68;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;7;38%;25%;8
Birmingham, AL;87;71;87;71;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;69%;69%;9
Bismarck, ND;84;66;88;62;A strong t-storm;S;6;69%;69%;8
Boise, ID;98;66;101;68;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;6;24%;0%;9
Boston, MA;86;71;81;63;Partial sunshine;N;8;57%;28%;9
Bridgeport, CT;84;68;85;63;Partly sunny;NNW;6;57%;29%;8
Buffalo, NY;82;65;78;56;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;7;61%;58%;8
Burlington, VT;88;58;75;53;Not as warm;N;8;54%;3%;8
Caribou, ME;83;52;72;51;Not as warm;WNW;9;56%;17%;3
Casper, WY;94;58;93;59;Clouds and sun;S;9;32%;33%;9
Charleston, SC;84;73;87;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;78%;66%;11
Charleston, WV;90;64;89;63;Variable cloudiness;ESE;4;60%;8%;8
Charlotte, NC;88;70;88;70;Showers and t-storms;WNW;4;71%;79%;11
Cheyenne, WY;85;60;87;61;Mostly cloudy;W;8;39%;44%;7
Chicago, IL;87;69;81;67;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;8;65%;21%;9
Cleveland, OH;81;69;79;67;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;62%;43%;9
Columbia, SC;89;72;89;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;69%;71%;11
Columbus, OH;85;59;87;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;61%;51%;9
Concord, NH;84;58;82;48;Sun and clouds;NNW;7;52%;5%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;72;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;8;72%;61%;7
Denver, CO;93;66;93;64;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;34%;53%;8
Des Moines, IA;86;66;87;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;58%;11%;9
Detroit, MI;87;66;83;61;Mostly sunny;NE;6;63%;29%;8
Dodge City, KS;91;64;92;67;Partly sunny;SE;6;62%;2%;10
Duluth, MN;75;62;82;67;Clouds and sun;SW;7;71%;75%;8
El Paso, TX;101;78;98;77;Partly sunny and hot;E;7;37%;39%;12
Fairbanks, AK;66;51;62;52;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;75%;55%;1
Fargo, ND;82;64;85;63;A strong t-storm;WSW;8;84%;89%;5
Grand Junction, CO;99;70;91;64;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;38%;44%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;86;64;83;61;Mostly sunny;SE;5;66%;30%;9
Hartford, CT;86;67;86;60;Partly sunny;N;6;55%;30%;8
Helena, MT;92;57;91;60;Partly sunny;WSW;5;36%;13%;8
Honolulu, HI;92;79;90;79;An afternoon shower;ENE;11;61%;79%;8
Houston, TX;92;78;91;77;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;69%;73%;10
Indianapolis, IN;87;65;89;68;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;52%;17%;9
Jackson, MS;90;73;88;71;A t-storm in spots;N;3;75%;75%;10
Jacksonville, FL;87;75;90;74;Thunderstorms;SW;6;74%;79%;11
Juneau, AK;71;52;70;52;Partly sunny;SSE;7;71%;7%;5
Kansas City, MO;88;70;89;70;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;57%;6%;10
Knoxville, TN;88;70;85;69;A t-storm in spots;N;4;69%;68%;4
Las Vegas, NV;109;86;110;85;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;13%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;88;65;89;65;Clouds and sun;N;5;61%;10%;7
Little Rock, AR;89;71;89;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;65%;42%;7
Long Beach, CA;87;68;86;67;Partly sunny;SW;6;55%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;87;65;88;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;46%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;91;69;89;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;53%;7%;10
Madison, WI;85;65;83;67;Mostly sunny;S;4;69%;44%;9
Memphis, TN;91;75;88;73;A shower or t-storm;ESE;5;76%;70%;7
Miami, FL;87;79;88;78;Thunderstorms;NE;7;76%;79%;9
Milwaukee, WI;86;68;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;70%;21%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;70;86;71;Sun and some clouds;SSW;6;58%;71%;8
Mobile, AL;89;75;89;74;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;73%;71%;10
Montgomery, AL;85;70;86;71;A t-storm in spots;NNW;4;72%;80%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;56;42;48;39;Partly sunny;NW;23;84%;6%;6
Nashville, TN;89;72;87;69;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;69%;50%;7
New Orleans, LA;90;76;87;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;73%;67%;9
New York, NY;86;72;87;70;Partly sunny;NNE;6;52%;6%;9
Newark, NJ;85;70;88;67;Partly sunny;N;6;52%;8%;9
Norfolk, VA;84;70;88;71;A t-storm in spots;S;5;69%;64%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;83;71;88;71;Rather cloudy, humid;E;6;73%;27%;5
Olympia, WA;82;52;89;55;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;46%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;85;67;86;70;Mostly sunny;S;7;66%;21%;9
Orlando, FL;88;76;91;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;73%;77%;11
Philadelphia, PA;89;71;90;70;Partly sunny;N;5;54%;15%;9
Phoenix, AZ;110;89;111;90;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;25%;2%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;84;62;85;65;Mostly sunny;NE;4;59%;32%;9
Portland, ME;78;65;77;58;Partly sunny;NNW;7;58%;2%;8
Portland, OR;87;60;93;62;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;41%;5%;8
Providence, RI;86;69;84;60;Some sun, a shower;N;6;58%;50%;9
Raleigh, NC;86;71;89;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;70%;66%;10
Reno, NV;95;60;95;59;Sunny;WNW;7;20%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;88;70;88;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;69%;64%;10
Roswell, NM;100;73;97;72;Partly sunny;SE;8;39%;27%;10
Sacramento, CA;98;61;95;58;Sunny and seasonable;S;6;46%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;98;73;97;71;Partly sunny and hot;SE;9;29%;33%;10
San Antonio, TX;97;75;94;75;Mostly sunny;SE;6;60%;55%;11
San Diego, CA;75;67;78;68;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;7;67%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;69;59;67;57;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;78%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;85;73;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;78%;61%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;60;87;62;Sunny and very warm;NNE;8;46%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;81;66;85;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;71%;51%;6
Spokane, WA;87;52;93;57;Sunny and very warm;N;4;25%;7%;8
Springfield, IL;87;62;88;65;Nice with sunshine;E;4;57%;26%;9
St. Louis, MO;88;66;89;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;54%;5%;10
Tampa, FL;88;76;88;76;A thunderstorm;SW;6;79%;74%;8
Toledo, OH;84;63;82;62;Sunshine and nice;N;3;72%;30%;8
Tucson, AZ;105;81;106;82;Turning cloudy, hot;ESE;7;33%;11%;11
Tulsa, OK;82;72;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;72%;25%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;89;73;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;80%;80%;11
Washington, DC;89;72;90;70;A t-storm in spots;S;5;62%;53%;10
Wichita, KS;85;70;88;68;Sunny intervals;SE;6;68%;6%;4
Wilmington, DE;86;71;89;70;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;60%;42%;8
