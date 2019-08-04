US Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;54;81;60;Mostly sunny;SE;4;49%;26%;9
Albuquerque, NM;87;69;93;70;Some sun;E;4;42%;51%;11
Anchorage, AK;73;59;72;59;Rather cloudy;SSW;5;69%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;81;65;83;62;A t-storm around;NNW;5;68%;54%;8
Atlanta, GA;84;69;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;67%;73%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;84;72;83;72;A t-storm around;SW;7;67%;55%;9
Austin, TX;94;76;96;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;2;58%;52%;10
Baltimore, MD;90;74;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;4;57%;65%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;90;74;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;73%;53%;10
Billings, MT;96;66;94;66;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;45%;54%;8
Birmingham, AL;89;70;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;71%;65%;11
Bismarck, ND;86;63;85;60;Partly sunny;W;6;59%;12%;8
Boise, ID;98;68;101;71;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;6;25%;0%;9
Boston, MA;81;64;81;68;Mostly sunny;S;6;47%;5%;9
Bridgeport, CT;86;64;81;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;20%;9
Buffalo, NY;80;59;81;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;54%;25%;9
Burlington, VT;78;53;81;59;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;44%;8%;8
Caribou, ME;73;51;77;54;Some sun, pleasant;SSW;9;49%;8%;7
Casper, WY;96;56;88;55;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;38%;56%;8
Charleston, SC;87;73;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;80%;70%;9
Charleston, WV;89;63;91;65;Clouds and sun;NE;4;59%;13%;10
Charlotte, NC;86;70;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;SE;4;70%;73%;8
Cheyenne, WY;87;63;81;58;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;49%;71%;9
Chicago, IL;83;68;87;72;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;61%;66%;9
Cleveland, OH;82;68;83;71;Partly sunny;SSE;5;66%;44%;9
Columbia, SC;83;71;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;79%;84%;6
Columbus, OH;88;65;87;66;Clouds and sun;SW;5;66%;42%;9
Concord, NH;84;49;82;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;46%;5%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;75;93;76;Partly sunny;SE;4;62%;7%;11
Denver, CO;93;66;89;64;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;43%;71%;10
Des Moines, IA;86;68;86;69;Periods of sun;NW;9;62%;70%;6
Detroit, MI;84;66;87;70;Warm with some sun;SW;5;60%;44%;8
Dodge City, KS;94;68;96;69;Mostly sunny;SE;10;52%;33%;10
Duluth, MN;86;68;80;61;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;69%;47%;7
El Paso, TX;97;77;99;78;Hot with some sun;ENE;6;34%;19%;11
Fairbanks, AK;62;51;61;56;Spotty showers;SW;4;94%;91%;2
Fargo, ND;82;65;82;59;Partly sunny;WNW;7;75%;16%;8
Grand Junction, CO;89;65;96;67;A t-storm around;ESE;8;37%;40%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;85;60;87;68;Clouds and sun;SW;7;67%;66%;8
Hartford, CT;86;60;84;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;52%;10%;9
Helena, MT;96;58;93;57;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;34%;51%;8
Honolulu, HI;90;80;90;79;A shower in the p.m.;NE;12;60%;81%;5
Houston, TX;89;78;93;78;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;67%;48%;11
Indianapolis, IN;89;68;89;70;Clouds and sunshine;SW;5;59%;44%;9
Jackson, MS;90;71;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;3;73%;50%;7
Jacksonville, FL;92;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;68%;71%;11
Juneau, AK;71;52;72;54;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;70%;23%;4
Kansas City, MO;90;72;91;75;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;55%;45%;10
Knoxville, TN;84;68;89;67;Clouds and sun;SE;4;64%;30%;10
Las Vegas, NV;110;86;110;86;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;7;10%;7%;10
Lexington, KY;88;64;90;67;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;4;61%;14%;10
Little Rock, AR;92;72;92;72;Mostly sunny;SE;5;60%;27%;11
Long Beach, CA;87;68;86;66;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;86;65;89;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;50%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;91;67;92;70;Clouds and sun;NNW;4;57%;20%;10
Madison, WI;85;66;84;66;Mostly sunny;SW;6;69%;66%;9
Memphis, TN;91;74;91;75;Mostly sunny;S;4;67%;30%;9
Miami, FL;89;79;88;78;A t-storm or two;E;6;78%;81%;11
Milwaukee, WI;81;66;86;69;Warm with sunshine;SW;9;60%;66%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;72;79;66;A strong t-storm;WSW;6;78%;65%;5
Mobile, AL;88;75;88;75;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;76%;77%;11
Montgomery, AL;86;72;86;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;78%;68%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;48;39;51;46;Partly sunny;NE;24;75%;8%;9
Nashville, TN;87;69;91;69;Periods of sun;NNE;4;60%;16%;10
New Orleans, LA;89;76;88;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;74%;56%;8
New York, NY;89;70;83;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;53%;27%;9
Newark, NJ;89;68;84;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;53%;27%;9
Norfolk, VA;92;72;82;71;A shower or t-storm;S;5;74%;64%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;89;72;91;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;61%;6%;11
Olympia, WA;88;54;90;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;50%;3%;7
Omaha, NE;87;71;88;70;Partly sunny;SW;10;68%;70%;7
Orlando, FL;93;77;90;76;A t-storm around;SW;6;70%;47%;8
Philadelphia, PA;90;70;87;71;Some sunshine;SE;5;55%;35%;9
Phoenix, AZ;110;90;112;90;Partly sunny;SW;7;23%;30%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;85;64;86;66;A t-storm around;WSW;4;65%;64%;9
Portland, ME;77;58;76;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;52%;4%;8
Portland, OR;92;62;92;62;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;5;47%;3%;8
Providence, RI;86;60;83;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;9%;9
Raleigh, NC;89;71;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;SE;4;77%;74%;5
Reno, NV;94;59;95;63;Mostly sunny;W;5;18%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;91;71;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;78%;72%;7
Roswell, NM;96;72;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;9;31%;36%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;59;94;60;Partly sunny;SSW;5;44%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;98;74;99;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;27%;1%;10
San Antonio, TX;94;77;97;76;Partly sunny;SE;6;58%;44%;11
San Diego, CA;76;67;78;68;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;8;69%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;70;59;68;58;Low clouds breaking;WSW;10;71%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;90;73;89;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;75%;77%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;62;89;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;46%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;90;72;84;63;A strong t-storm;N;7;76%;61%;5
Spokane, WA;91;57;95;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;3;26%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;89;66;89;69;Clouds and sun;S;5;60%;39%;7
St. Louis, MO;89;67;91;72;Mostly sunny;S;4;60%;44%;10
Tampa, FL;89;77;88;76;A t-storm around;SW;6;81%;55%;8
Toledo, OH;84;64;86;68;Clouds and sun;N;2;66%;44%;9
Tucson, AZ;105;82;106;82;Partly sunny and hot;N;7;33%;31%;11
Tulsa, OK;89;72;91;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;63%;8%;10
Vero Beach, FL;89;73;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;81%;65%;6
Washington, DC;90;70;88;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;66%;72%;8
Wichita, KS;88;70;92;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;61%;61%;10
Wilmington, DE;89;70;86;71;Partly sunny;SSE;6;60%;36%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.