US Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;59;86;67;A t-storm around;SSE;7;58%;64%;8
Albuquerque, NM;94;70;93;67;A t-storm around;E;7;41%;64%;9
Anchorage, AK;72;59;73;56;Partial sunshine;NW;6;69%;44%;4
Asheville, NC;82;62;84;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;67%;52%;11
Atlanta, GA;87;70;90;71;Partly sunny;WSW;5;62%;30%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;82;74;83;76;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;70%;44%;9
Austin, TX;98;76;99;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;3;53%;16%;11
Baltimore, MD;87;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;4;58%;65%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;92;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;71%;52%;10
Billings, MT;92;67;95;66;Partly sunny;ENE;8;29%;10%;8
Birmingham, AL;88;71;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;61%;45%;11
Bismarck, ND;84;59;89;58;A heavy p.m. t-storm;N;8;50%;64%;8
Boise, ID;101;73;101;69;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;6;21%;0%;9
Boston, MA;81;67;82;70;Humid with some sun;S;8;67%;43%;9
Bridgeport, CT;80;68;82;70;Clouds breaking;S;7;68%;44%;8
Buffalo, NY;82;69;80;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;10;75%;80%;5
Burlington, VT;82;62;87;69;A t-storm around;S;10;47%;74%;7
Caribou, ME;79;54;84;61;Clouds and sun;S;7;50%;18%;7
Casper, WY;92;54;94;56;Partly sunny;NE;9;30%;15%;9
Charleston, SC;87;74;87;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;76%;65%;11
Charleston, WV;91;65;91;66;Mostly sunny;SW;5;63%;66%;10
Charlotte, NC;84;68;90;71;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;50%;10
Cheyenne, WY;82;58;88;58;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;8;38%;10%;10
Chicago, IL;89;73;82;69;A shower or t-storm;S;7;71%;66%;5
Cleveland, OH;84;71;85;69;Thunderstorms;S;11;69%;89%;7
Columbia, SC;85;70;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;67%;65%;11
Columbus, OH;88;66;87;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;64%;79%;7
Concord, NH;82;51;86;63;Partly sunny;SSE;6;57%;44%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;79;96;80;Clouds and sun;SE;7;57%;26%;11
Denver, CO;89;64;94;66;Partly sunny;SSW;6;32%;11%;9
Des Moines, IA;88;71;85;67;Partly sunny;WSW;8;65%;17%;9
Detroit, MI;89;72;82;67;Thunderstorms;NE;7;74%;86%;7
Dodge City, KS;97;68;98;71;Partly sunny;SSE;7;50%;15%;10
Duluth, MN;81;62;82;65;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;60%;62%;8
El Paso, TX;99;78;100;75;Partly sunny and hot;NW;6;35%;33%;11
Fairbanks, AK;64;57;65;53;Occasional rain;W;6;81%;81%;1
Fargo, ND;79;59;85;59;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;71%;80%;8
Grand Junction, CO;93;68;98;70;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;27%;6%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;85;69;81;62;A morning t-storm;NW;7;77%;66%;7
Hartford, CT;84;65;84;70;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;68%;44%;8
Helena, MT;96;58;92;59;Partly sunny;SW;5;27%;1%;8
Honolulu, HI;91;79;90;77;Heavy p.m. showers;ESE;8;67%;89%;5
Houston, TX;92;78;95;79;Partly sunny;S;5;63%;33%;11
Indianapolis, IN;90;71;86;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;63%;82%;7
Jackson, MS;92;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;67%;44%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;89;75;A t-storm or two;SW;6;74%;80%;11
Juneau, AK;72;53;71;53;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;71%;34%;5
Kansas City, MO;91;76;93;71;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;59%;56%;9
Knoxville, TN;88;68;89;70;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;30%;10
Las Vegas, NV;111;87;106;84;Partly sunny;WNW;7;13%;13%;8
Lexington, KY;90;67;90;68;A t-storm around;SSW;7;65%;73%;9
Little Rock, AR;93;73;93;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;63%;42%;10
Long Beach, CA;88;66;83;66;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;60%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;85;66;86;65;Low clouds and fog;SSW;6;56%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;93;71;90;71;A t-storm around;SSW;7;61%;79%;5
Madison, WI;86;66;82;63;A morning t-storm;NW;5;72%;62%;5
Memphis, TN;91;73;91;75;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;59%;10
Miami, FL;86;78;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;79%;74%;10
Milwaukee, WI;90;68;81;66;A morning t-storm;WSW;9;69%;66%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;66;85;68;Mostly sunny;SW;8;57%;66%;8
Mobile, AL;86;76;91;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;72%;66%;11
Montgomery, AL;89;71;88;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;4;69%;48%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;53;39;58;48;Partly sunny;S;25;73%;44%;9
Nashville, TN;89;68;92;72;Partly sunny;SW;5;61%;62%;10
New Orleans, LA;86;77;90;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;69%;55%;11
New York, NY;85;73;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;65%;65%;8
Newark, NJ;84;71;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;64%;68%;8
Norfolk, VA;84;69;88;72;Low clouds and fog;S;5;68%;44%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;92;74;97;76;Partly sunny;SSE;6;58%;14%;10
Olympia, WA;87;53;88;54;Mostly sunny;SW;5;57%;8%;7
Omaha, NE;90;71;88;69;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;17%;9
Orlando, FL;90;75;90;76;A t-storm or two;SSW;6;73%;78%;11
Philadelphia, PA;88;72;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;62%;65%;9
Phoenix, AZ;113;89;106;87;Clouds and sun, warm;W;7;27%;30%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;86;67;87;66;A t-storm around;W;6;64%;74%;9
Portland, ME;75;60;75;66;Partial sunshine;S;8;72%;39%;8
Portland, OR;91;61;89;62;Mostly sunny;N;5;58%;15%;8
Providence, RI;83;65;82;69;Some sun returning;S;6;66%;55%;7
Raleigh, NC;82;69;90;70;Low clouds and fog;SSW;5;67%;34%;10
Reno, NV;94;61;94;63;Partly sunny;W;7;18%;8%;10
Richmond, VA;85;68;91;72;Low clouds and fog;S;5;64%;33%;10
Roswell, NM;99;74;99;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;32%;47%;10
Sacramento, CA;95;61;95;58;Partly sunny;S;5;44%;4%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;100;74;101;77;Clouds and sunshine;SE;9;22%;3%;10
San Antonio, TX;98;77;99;77;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;56%;17%;11
San Diego, CA;75;67;77;67;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;68%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;66;59;69;58;Some sun returning;WSW;11;65%;4%;9
Savannah, GA;90;72;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;72%;66%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;62;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;7;54%;10%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;88;63;86;66;Clouds and sun;S;5;59%;58%;8
Spokane, WA;95;60;98;62;Very hot;SSW;4;26%;2%;7
Springfield, IL;89;68;88;63;Thunderstorms;W;8;74%;72%;9
St. Louis, MO;91;71;93;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;64%;85%;10
Tampa, FL;88;76;88;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;81%;73%;7
Toledo, OH;87;68;82;64;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;77%;86%;8
Tucson, AZ;106;81;102;79;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;7;38%;44%;11
Tulsa, OK;92;75;95;76;Partly sunny;S;5;64%;26%;10
Vero Beach, FL;87;72;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;80%;72%;11
Washington, DC;89;71;91;72;A t-storm around;SE;5;61%;64%;9
Wichita, KS;92;73;96;74;Partly sunny;S;6;58%;31%;10
Wilmington, DE;87;72;87;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;65%;9
_____
