US Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;82;59;86;67;A t-storm around;SSE;7;58%;64%;8

Albuquerque, NM;94;70;93;67;A t-storm around;E;7;41%;64%;9

Anchorage, AK;72;59;73;56;Partial sunshine;NW;6;69%;44%;4

Asheville, NC;82;62;84;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;67%;52%;11

Atlanta, GA;87;70;90;71;Partly sunny;WSW;5;62%;30%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;82;74;83;76;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;70%;44%;9

Austin, TX;98;76;99;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;3;53%;16%;11

Baltimore, MD;87;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;4;58%;65%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;92;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;71%;52%;10

Billings, MT;92;67;95;66;Partly sunny;ENE;8;29%;10%;8

Birmingham, AL;88;71;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;61%;45%;11

Bismarck, ND;84;59;89;58;A heavy p.m. t-storm;N;8;50%;64%;8

Boise, ID;101;73;101;69;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;6;21%;0%;9

Boston, MA;81;67;82;70;Humid with some sun;S;8;67%;43%;9

Bridgeport, CT;80;68;82;70;Clouds breaking;S;7;68%;44%;8

Buffalo, NY;82;69;80;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;10;75%;80%;5

Burlington, VT;82;62;87;69;A t-storm around;S;10;47%;74%;7

Caribou, ME;79;54;84;61;Clouds and sun;S;7;50%;18%;7

Casper, WY;92;54;94;56;Partly sunny;NE;9;30%;15%;9

Charleston, SC;87;74;87;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;76%;65%;11

Charleston, WV;91;65;91;66;Mostly sunny;SW;5;63%;66%;10

Charlotte, NC;84;68;90;71;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;50%;10

Cheyenne, WY;82;58;88;58;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;8;38%;10%;10

Chicago, IL;89;73;82;69;A shower or t-storm;S;7;71%;66%;5

Cleveland, OH;84;71;85;69;Thunderstorms;S;11;69%;89%;7

Columbia, SC;85;70;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;67%;65%;11

Columbus, OH;88;66;87;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;64%;79%;7

Concord, NH;82;51;86;63;Partly sunny;SSE;6;57%;44%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;79;96;80;Clouds and sun;SE;7;57%;26%;11

Denver, CO;89;64;94;66;Partly sunny;SSW;6;32%;11%;9

Des Moines, IA;88;71;85;67;Partly sunny;WSW;8;65%;17%;9

Detroit, MI;89;72;82;67;Thunderstorms;NE;7;74%;86%;7

Dodge City, KS;97;68;98;71;Partly sunny;SSE;7;50%;15%;10

Duluth, MN;81;62;82;65;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;60%;62%;8

El Paso, TX;99;78;100;75;Partly sunny and hot;NW;6;35%;33%;11

Fairbanks, AK;64;57;65;53;Occasional rain;W;6;81%;81%;1

Fargo, ND;79;59;85;59;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;71%;80%;8

Grand Junction, CO;93;68;98;70;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;27%;6%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;85;69;81;62;A morning t-storm;NW;7;77%;66%;7

Hartford, CT;84;65;84;70;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;68%;44%;8

Helena, MT;96;58;92;59;Partly sunny;SW;5;27%;1%;8

Honolulu, HI;91;79;90;77;Heavy p.m. showers;ESE;8;67%;89%;5

Houston, TX;92;78;95;79;Partly sunny;S;5;63%;33%;11

Indianapolis, IN;90;71;86;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;63%;82%;7

Jackson, MS;92;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;67%;44%;11

Jacksonville, FL;91;74;89;75;A t-storm or two;SW;6;74%;80%;11

Juneau, AK;72;53;71;53;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;71%;34%;5

Kansas City, MO;91;76;93;71;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;59%;56%;9

Knoxville, TN;88;68;89;70;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;30%;10

Las Vegas, NV;111;87;106;84;Partly sunny;WNW;7;13%;13%;8

Lexington, KY;90;67;90;68;A t-storm around;SSW;7;65%;73%;9

Little Rock, AR;93;73;93;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;63%;42%;10

Long Beach, CA;88;66;83;66;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;60%;1%;10

Los Angeles, CA;85;66;86;65;Low clouds and fog;SSW;6;56%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;93;71;90;71;A t-storm around;SSW;7;61%;79%;5

Madison, WI;86;66;82;63;A morning t-storm;NW;5;72%;62%;5

Memphis, TN;91;73;91;75;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;59%;10

Miami, FL;86;78;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;79%;74%;10

Milwaukee, WI;90;68;81;66;A morning t-storm;WSW;9;69%;66%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;66;85;68;Mostly sunny;SW;8;57%;66%;8

Mobile, AL;86;76;91;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;72%;66%;11

Montgomery, AL;89;71;88;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;4;69%;48%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;53;39;58;48;Partly sunny;S;25;73%;44%;9

Nashville, TN;89;68;92;72;Partly sunny;SW;5;61%;62%;10

New Orleans, LA;86;77;90;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;69%;55%;11

New York, NY;85;73;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;65%;65%;8

Newark, NJ;84;71;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;64%;68%;8

Norfolk, VA;84;69;88;72;Low clouds and fog;S;5;68%;44%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;92;74;97;76;Partly sunny;SSE;6;58%;14%;10

Olympia, WA;87;53;88;54;Mostly sunny;SW;5;57%;8%;7

Omaha, NE;90;71;88;69;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;17%;9

Orlando, FL;90;75;90;76;A t-storm or two;SSW;6;73%;78%;11

Philadelphia, PA;88;72;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;62%;65%;9

Phoenix, AZ;113;89;106;87;Clouds and sun, warm;W;7;27%;30%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;86;67;87;66;A t-storm around;W;6;64%;74%;9

Portland, ME;75;60;75;66;Partial sunshine;S;8;72%;39%;8

Portland, OR;91;61;89;62;Mostly sunny;N;5;58%;15%;8

Providence, RI;83;65;82;69;Some sun returning;S;6;66%;55%;7

Raleigh, NC;82;69;90;70;Low clouds and fog;SSW;5;67%;34%;10

Reno, NV;94;61;94;63;Partly sunny;W;7;18%;8%;10

Richmond, VA;85;68;91;72;Low clouds and fog;S;5;64%;33%;10

Roswell, NM;99;74;99;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;32%;47%;10

Sacramento, CA;95;61;95;58;Partly sunny;S;5;44%;4%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;100;74;101;77;Clouds and sunshine;SE;9;22%;3%;10

San Antonio, TX;98;77;99;77;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;56%;17%;11

San Diego, CA;75;67;77;67;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;68%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;66;59;69;58;Some sun returning;WSW;11;65%;4%;9

Savannah, GA;90;72;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;72%;66%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;62;86;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;7;54%;10%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;88;63;86;66;Clouds and sun;S;5;59%;58%;8

Spokane, WA;95;60;98;62;Very hot;SSW;4;26%;2%;7

Springfield, IL;89;68;88;63;Thunderstorms;W;8;74%;72%;9

St. Louis, MO;91;71;93;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;64%;85%;10

Tampa, FL;88;76;88;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;81%;73%;7

Toledo, OH;87;68;82;64;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;77%;86%;8

Tucson, AZ;106;81;102;79;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;7;38%;44%;11

Tulsa, OK;92;75;95;76;Partly sunny;S;5;64%;26%;10

Vero Beach, FL;87;72;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;80%;72%;11

Washington, DC;89;71;91;72;A t-storm around;SE;5;61%;64%;9

Wichita, KS;92;73;96;74;Partly sunny;S;6;58%;31%;10

Wilmington, DE;87;72;87;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;65%;9

