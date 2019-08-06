US Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;83;66;84;66;A severe t-storm;S;7;73%;78%;8
Albuquerque, NM;90;67;93;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;42%;71%;7
Anchorage, AK;75;58;75;58;Partial sunshine;N;5;62%;30%;4
Asheville, NC;82;63;84;63;A shower or t-storm;NW;5;69%;59%;8
Atlanta, GA;90;71;91;71;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;63%;65%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;80;75;86;73;A severe t-storm;SSW;11;73%;84%;9
Austin, TX;100;78;101;79;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;4;50%;7%;11
Baltimore, MD;89;76;91;71;Strong thunderstorms;WSW;6;64%;86%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;94;76;92;77;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;73%;63%;11
Billings, MT;96;65;89;63;Periods of sun;E;8;46%;10%;8
Birmingham, AL;92;71;93;71;Partly sunny;NNW;7;62%;21%;11
Bismarck, ND;90;60;74;50;Cooler;NNW;7;63%;13%;5
Boise, ID;99;69;98;70;Hot with some sun;SE;6;24%;14%;8
Boston, MA;78;69;84;72;A t-storm in spots;S;9;75%;77%;6
Bridgeport, CT;79;71;84;70;A severe t-storm;S;8;79%;86%;8
Buffalo, NY;83;68;77;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;81%;66%;3
Burlington, VT;89;66;83;66;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;74%;80%;3
Caribou, ME;85;58;78;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;73%;73%;2
Casper, WY;97;56;91;56;Clouds and sun;NW;7;32%;38%;9
Charleston, SC;88;76;91;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;69%;64%;11
Charleston, WV;91;68;85;66;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;76%;73%;3
Charlotte, NC;90;71;92;68;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;64%;64%;10
Cheyenne, WY;88;59;84;59;A t-storm around;NW;8;46%;55%;10
Chicago, IL;79;68;85;71;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;6;57%;65%;9
Cleveland, OH;84;70;79;70;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;75%;73%;5
Columbia, SC;91;73;95;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;62%;64%;11
Columbus, OH;89;67;84;63;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;74%;60%;6
Concord, NH;84;61;81;64;Heavy thunderstorms;S;6;82%;87%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;80;100;81;Hot with some sun;SSE;8;53%;5%;11
Denver, CO;97;66;92;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;37%;63%;9
Des Moines, IA;86;65;86;67;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;65%;80%;9
Detroit, MI;80;66;83;67;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;65%;57%;9
Dodge City, KS;101;73;105;70;Partly sunny;S;11;40%;34%;10
Duluth, MN;83;66;79;57;A morning t-storm;NW;8;70%;61%;4
El Paso, TX;99;78;101;77;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;38%;71%;12
Fairbanks, AK;69;55;66;47;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;4;72%;73%;2
Fargo, ND;84;61;73;51;Cooler;WNW;9;76%;10%;5
Grand Junction, CO;100;69;89;64;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;40%;71%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;80;61;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;68%;60%;8
Hartford, CT;82;69;84;69;A severe t-storm;SSE;8;78%;87%;8
Helena, MT;94;59;91;59;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;5;37%;2%;8
Honolulu, HI;90;79;89;78;Brief showers;NE;4;62%;82%;5
Houston, TX;95;79;98;79;A shower or t-storm;S;6;62%;57%;11
Indianapolis, IN;86;67;86;69;Partly sunny;W;7;59%;23%;9
Jackson, MS;94;74;95;75;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;66%;58%;11
Jacksonville, FL;90;75;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;70%;64%;11
Juneau, AK;72;53;77;53;Partly sunny;N;8;55%;10%;3
Kansas City, MO;91;72;84;73;A shower or t-storm;W;9;71%;88%;8
Knoxville, TN;89;70;86;68;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;74%;62%;6
Las Vegas, NV;107;84;102;80;Partial sunshine;ESE;8;21%;17%;10
Lexington, KY;88;67;85;65;Thunderstorms;NW;7;75%;68%;7
Little Rock, AR;95;75;97;76;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;58%;65%;10
Long Beach, CA;90;66;81;65;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;6;61%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;88;65;84;63;Patchy fog, then sun;SSW;6;57%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;91;70;88;69;Partly sunny;WNW;7;63%;14%;10
Madison, WI;82;61;83;62;A strong t-storm;W;6;68%;82%;7
Memphis, TN;94;76;94;76;A morning t-storm;SE;7;65%;66%;10
Miami, FL;88;79;89;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;8;75%;73%;12
Milwaukee, WI;80;67;86;68;Sun and clouds;WNW;10;55%;66%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;69;82;59;A t-storm in spots;NW;10;64%;42%;4
Mobile, AL;91;77;92;77;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;70%;62%;11
Montgomery, AL;91;72;91;73;Partly sunny;W;5;65%;32%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;58;50;58;51;A heavy thunderstorm;S;20;98%;82%;4
Nashville, TN;91;72;91;68;Showers and t-storms;N;6;60%;62%;10
New Orleans, LA;91;78;90;78;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;73%;66%;10
New York, NY;81;73;86;72;A severe t-storm;S;8;77%;85%;7
Newark, NJ;82;71;87;70;A severe t-storm;S;7;74%;85%;7
Norfolk, VA;86;73;91;73;A severe t-storm;SSW;7;67%;84%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;97;77;101;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;50%;17%;10
Olympia, WA;83;54;80;56;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;66%;36%;7
Omaha, NE;88;68;86;69;A strong t-storm;SE;9;73%;86%;8
Orlando, FL;91;73;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;74%;68%;9
Philadelphia, PA;87;73;90;71;A severe t-storm;SW;7;68%;85%;8
Phoenix, AZ;103;87;105;86;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;33%;71%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;88;67;80;64;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;80%;68%;2
Portland, ME;75;65;73;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;90%;73%;2
Portland, OR;87;60;83;60;Mostly cloudy;S;5;64%;19%;5
Providence, RI;79;67;83;70;A t-storm in spots;S;8;80%;77%;7
Raleigh, NC;88;71;92;70;A strong t-storm;S;7;66%;64%;10
Reno, NV;93;63;90;59;Partly sunny;W;7;25%;20%;10
Richmond, VA;89;72;92;70;A severe t-storm;WSW;7;68%;84%;10
Roswell, NM;96;73;102;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;9;31%;23%;11
Sacramento, CA;97;57;88;56;Mostly sunny;S;7;48%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;102;79;92;72;Clouds and sun;E;12;25%;8%;7
San Antonio, TX;100;77;101;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;54%;7%;11
San Diego, CA;75;67;75;65;Clouds, then sun;W;7;69%;5%;10
San Francisco, CA;74;58;67;58;Clouds break;W;13;67%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;88;73;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;73%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;83;60;82;60;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;63%;40%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;86;66;83;60;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;6;71%;22%;4
Spokane, WA;98;61;100;63;Very hot;SSW;4;25%;6%;7
Springfield, IL;87;61;87;67;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;60%;16%;9
St. Louis, MO;90;67;89;71;Partly sunny;SSE;5;57%;43%;9
Tampa, FL;89;76;88;77;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;81%;74%;5
Toledo, OH;79;62;82;65;Clouds and sun;W;4;73%;57%;9
Tucson, AZ;99;79;100;78;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;44%;63%;10
Tulsa, OK;96;76;99;79;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;57%;48%;10
Vero Beach, FL;88;73;89;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;80%;73%;11
Washington, DC;91;72;92;70;Strong thunderstorms;SE;6;65%;86%;9
Wichita, KS;96;75;98;74;A shower or t-storm;ESE;10;56%;82%;9
Wilmington, DE;86;73;89;70;A severe t-storm;SSW;8;72%;84%;9
