By Associated Press

US Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;82;62;79;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;58%;21%;8

Albuquerque, NM;93;68;90;66;A t-storm around;N;7;40%;64%;7

Anchorage, AK;76;59;75;59;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;5;57%;14%;4

Asheville, NC;85;63;88;67;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;59%;12%;7

Atlanta, GA;92;72;93;74;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;59%;55%;7

Atlantic City, NJ;84;73;86;68;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;57%;8%;9

Austin, TX;103;80;104;78;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;49%;5%;11

Baltimore, MD;90;72;89;65;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;8;46%;4%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;93;78;95;78;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;69%;39%;11

Billings, MT;96;68;90;63;Not as hot;WSW;8;44%;55%;7

Birmingham, AL;89;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;71%;66%;5

Bismarck, ND;79;58;76;62;A severe t-storm;ENE;8;77%;82%;6

Boise, ID;85;65;91;61;Clouds and sun;SE;7;35%;36%;8

Boston, MA;86;71;84;66;Mostly sunny;W;12;47%;13%;8

Bridgeport, CT;84;67;83;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;53%;28%;9

Buffalo, NY;77;62;74;60;A shower in the p.m.;W;14;60%;60%;7

Burlington, VT;85;63;78;59;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;8;57%;89%;8

Caribou, ME;68;62;78;54;Warmer with a shower;SW;8;69%;66%;6

Casper, WY;90;56;90;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;17;34%;41%;9

Charleston, SC;94;78;94;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;65%;36%;11

Charleston, WV;89;68;86;63;A t-storm in spots;N;7;74%;57%;4

Charlotte, NC;93;68;96;71;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;50%;0%;10

Cheyenne, WY;80;58;85;61;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;48%;66%;10

Chicago, IL;84;65;81;65;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;7;52%;3%;9

Cleveland, OH;82;67;79;67;Mostly sunny;SW;10;50%;12%;9

Columbia, SC;96;73;97;72;Partly sunny;SSW;5;51%;4%;10

Columbus, OH;87;63;83;58;Mostly sunny;NW;6;59%;10%;8

Concord, NH;86;61;82;56;Mostly sunny;NW;6;53%;51%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;80;101;81;Partly sunny and hot;SE;12;51%;5%;11

Denver, CO;84;62;91;64;A t-storm around;SSE;7;43%;64%;10

Des Moines, IA;85;59;83;62;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;2%;9

Detroit, MI;85;60;82;60;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;8;52%;5%;8

Dodge City, KS;86;69;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;77%;73%;6

Duluth, MN;75;56;79;59;Rather cloudy;WSW;7;57%;17%;6

El Paso, TX;97;76;100;75;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;7;39%;32%;12

Fairbanks, AK;70;54;68;51;Some sun;NNW;5;68%;39%;3

Fargo, ND;73;52;78;62;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;7;68%;40%;6

Grand Junction, CO;93;65;92;65;Partly sunny;SE;9;36%;30%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;79;60;79;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;59%;1%;8

Hartford, CT;87;66;84;61;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;53%;29%;8

Helena, MT;94;63;77;56;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;6;53%;44%;7

Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;58%;44%;12

Houston, TX;99;81;100;80;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;61%;10%;11

Indianapolis, IN;89;68;86;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;53%;27%;9

Jackson, MS;93;75;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;67%;55%;8

Jacksonville, FL;94;77;94;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;67%;55%;11

Juneau, AK;77;50;75;49;Mostly cloudy;E;16;45%;0%;4

Kansas City, MO;86;73;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;67%;60%;5

Knoxville, TN;89;68;90;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;68%;70%;6

Las Vegas, NV;101;79;103;76;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;16%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;90;69;87;64;Some sun, a t-storm;N;6;75%;81%;5

Little Rock, AR;88;75;82;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;86%;81%;4

Long Beach, CA;86;66;81;65;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;7;59%;0%;9

Los Angeles, CA;80;63;84;62;Patchy fog, then sun;S;6;55%;1%;10

Louisville, KY;92;74;89;66;Some sun, a t-storm;NNE;6;66%;66%;8

Madison, WI;77;55;78;58;Sunshine and nice;NW;5;59%;3%;8

Memphis, TN;83;76;79;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;93%;89%;3

Miami, FL;90;79;90;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;71%;57%;12

Milwaukee, WI;82;61;80;61;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;8;47%;3%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;58;80;65;Nice with sunshine;SW;6;46%;9%;8

Mobile, AL;93;77;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;73%;70%;9

Montgomery, AL;91;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;73%;64%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;54;45;51;38;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;23;90%;64%;5

Nashville, TN;90;72;90;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;72%;77%;4

New Orleans, LA;91;80;92;80;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;71%;52%;9

New York, NY;87;70;84;67;Sunshine, less humid;NW;8;49%;27%;9

Newark, NJ;87;68;84;64;Mostly sunny;NW;7;50%;27%;9

Norfolk, VA;90;71;91;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;57%;80%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;89;76;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;64%;59%;9

Olympia, WA;69;53;75;54;Decreasing clouds;SW;5;68%;66%;4

Omaha, NE;88;66;84;70;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;8;58%;6%;9

Orlando, FL;94;78;93;79;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;68%;52%;10

Philadelphia, PA;88;71;86;68;Sunshine, less humid;WNW;8;49%;10%;9

Phoenix, AZ;106;87;102;84;Partial sunshine;SW;6;34%;44%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;80;59;Mostly sunny;NW;6;58%;15%;9

Portland, ME;77;66;79;62;Mostly sunny;W;8;63%;29%;8

Portland, OR;71;58;79;58;Clearing;N;5;62%;37%;6

Providence, RI;86;68;84;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;52%;31%;8

Raleigh, NC;91;68;94;69;Mostly sunny;S;5;55%;19%;10

Reno, NV;84;55;83;51;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;9;27%;3%;10

Richmond, VA;91;70;91;66;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;56%;58%;8

Roswell, NM;105;74;102;73;A t-storm around;NNW;8;33%;64%;9

Sacramento, CA;85;58;84;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;48%;11%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;79;68;92;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;35%;42%;9

San Antonio, TX;103;80;103;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;52%;4%;11

San Diego, CA;74;65;75;64;Partly sunny;SW;7;69%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;69;58;70;64;Clearing;WSW;11;68%;56%;9

Savannah, GA;96;77;96;77;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;65%;60%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;59;74;59;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;68%;55%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;80;57;82;66;Sunshine and nice;SSE;7;62%;61%;8

Spokane, WA;98;65;87;60;Shower/thunderstorm;ESE;4;49%;73%;4

Springfield, IL;89;65;85;58;Mostly sunny;N;6;54%;7%;9

St. Louis, MO;88;73;88;66;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;63%;30%;4

Tampa, FL;90;78;90;78;A t-storm in spots;W;6;78%;64%;9

Toledo, OH;83;56;80;56;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;5;57%;10%;8

Tucson, AZ;98;78;97;76;A t-storm around;SSE;6;47%;64%;9

Tulsa, OK;82;75;85;76;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;8;83%;66%;7

Vero Beach, FL;92;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;75%;65%;11

Washington, DC;91;72;90;65;Partly sunny;NNW;8;49%;4%;9

Wichita, KS;77;71;81;74;Rain, then a shower;E;7;87%;85%;5

Wilmington, DE;87;69;85;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;56%;8%;9

