US Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;62;79;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;11;58%;21%;8
Albuquerque, NM;93;68;90;66;A t-storm around;N;7;40%;64%;7
Anchorage, AK;76;59;75;59;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;5;57%;14%;4
Asheville, NC;85;63;88;67;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;59%;12%;7
Atlanta, GA;92;72;93;74;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;59%;55%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;84;73;86;68;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;57%;8%;9
Austin, TX;103;80;104;78;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;49%;5%;11
Baltimore, MD;90;72;89;65;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;8;46%;4%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;93;78;95;78;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;69%;39%;11
Billings, MT;96;68;90;63;Not as hot;WSW;8;44%;55%;7
Birmingham, AL;89;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;71%;66%;5
Bismarck, ND;79;58;76;62;A severe t-storm;ENE;8;77%;82%;6
Boise, ID;85;65;91;61;Clouds and sun;SE;7;35%;36%;8
Boston, MA;86;71;84;66;Mostly sunny;W;12;47%;13%;8
Bridgeport, CT;84;67;83;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;53%;28%;9
Buffalo, NY;77;62;74;60;A shower in the p.m.;W;14;60%;60%;7
Burlington, VT;85;63;78;59;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;8;57%;89%;8
Caribou, ME;68;62;78;54;Warmer with a shower;SW;8;69%;66%;6
Casper, WY;90;56;90;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;17;34%;41%;9
Charleston, SC;94;78;94;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;65%;36%;11
Charleston, WV;89;68;86;63;A t-storm in spots;N;7;74%;57%;4
Charlotte, NC;93;68;96;71;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;50%;0%;10
Cheyenne, WY;80;58;85;61;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;48%;66%;10
Chicago, IL;84;65;81;65;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;7;52%;3%;9
Cleveland, OH;82;67;79;67;Mostly sunny;SW;10;50%;12%;9
Columbia, SC;96;73;97;72;Partly sunny;SSW;5;51%;4%;10
Columbus, OH;87;63;83;58;Mostly sunny;NW;6;59%;10%;8
Concord, NH;86;61;82;56;Mostly sunny;NW;6;53%;51%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;80;101;81;Partly sunny and hot;SE;12;51%;5%;11
Denver, CO;84;62;91;64;A t-storm around;SSE;7;43%;64%;10
Des Moines, IA;85;59;83;62;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;2%;9
Detroit, MI;85;60;82;60;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;8;52%;5%;8
Dodge City, KS;86;69;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;77%;73%;6
Duluth, MN;75;56;79;59;Rather cloudy;WSW;7;57%;17%;6
El Paso, TX;97;76;100;75;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;7;39%;32%;12
Fairbanks, AK;70;54;68;51;Some sun;NNW;5;68%;39%;3
Fargo, ND;73;52;78;62;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;7;68%;40%;6
Grand Junction, CO;93;65;92;65;Partly sunny;SE;9;36%;30%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;79;60;79;58;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;59%;1%;8
Hartford, CT;87;66;84;61;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;53%;29%;8
Helena, MT;94;63;77;56;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;6;53%;44%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;58%;44%;12
Houston, TX;99;81;100;80;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;61%;10%;11
Indianapolis, IN;89;68;86;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;53%;27%;9
Jackson, MS;93;75;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;67%;55%;8
Jacksonville, FL;94;77;94;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;67%;55%;11
Juneau, AK;77;50;75;49;Mostly cloudy;E;16;45%;0%;4
Kansas City, MO;86;73;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;67%;60%;5
Knoxville, TN;89;68;90;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;68%;70%;6
Las Vegas, NV;101;79;103;76;Plenty of sunshine;SW;9;16%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;90;69;87;64;Some sun, a t-storm;N;6;75%;81%;5
Little Rock, AR;88;75;82;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;86%;81%;4
Long Beach, CA;86;66;81;65;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;7;59%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;80;63;84;62;Patchy fog, then sun;S;6;55%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;92;74;89;66;Some sun, a t-storm;NNE;6;66%;66%;8
Madison, WI;77;55;78;58;Sunshine and nice;NW;5;59%;3%;8
Memphis, TN;83;76;79;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;93%;89%;3
Miami, FL;90;79;90;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;71%;57%;12
Milwaukee, WI;82;61;80;61;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;8;47%;3%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;58;80;65;Nice with sunshine;SW;6;46%;9%;8
Mobile, AL;93;77;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;73%;70%;9
Montgomery, AL;91;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;73%;64%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;54;45;51;38;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;23;90%;64%;5
Nashville, TN;90;72;90;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;72%;77%;4
New Orleans, LA;91;80;92;80;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;71%;52%;9
New York, NY;87;70;84;67;Sunshine, less humid;NW;8;49%;27%;9
Newark, NJ;87;68;84;64;Mostly sunny;NW;7;50%;27%;9
Norfolk, VA;90;71;91;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;57%;80%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;89;76;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;64%;59%;9
Olympia, WA;69;53;75;54;Decreasing clouds;SW;5;68%;66%;4
Omaha, NE;88;66;84;70;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;8;58%;6%;9
Orlando, FL;94;78;93;79;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;68%;52%;10
Philadelphia, PA;88;71;86;68;Sunshine, less humid;WNW;8;49%;10%;9
Phoenix, AZ;106;87;102;84;Partial sunshine;SW;6;34%;44%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;80;59;Mostly sunny;NW;6;58%;15%;9
Portland, ME;77;66;79;62;Mostly sunny;W;8;63%;29%;8
Portland, OR;71;58;79;58;Clearing;N;5;62%;37%;6
Providence, RI;86;68;84;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;52%;31%;8
Raleigh, NC;91;68;94;69;Mostly sunny;S;5;55%;19%;10
Reno, NV;84;55;83;51;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;9;27%;3%;10
Richmond, VA;91;70;91;66;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;56%;58%;8
Roswell, NM;105;74;102;73;A t-storm around;NNW;8;33%;64%;9
Sacramento, CA;85;58;84;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;48%;11%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;79;68;92;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;35%;42%;9
San Antonio, TX;103;80;103;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;52%;4%;11
San Diego, CA;74;65;75;64;Partly sunny;SW;7;69%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;69;58;70;64;Clearing;WSW;11;68%;56%;9
Savannah, GA;96;77;96;77;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;65%;60%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;59;74;59;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;68%;55%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;80;57;82;66;Sunshine and nice;SSE;7;62%;61%;8
Spokane, WA;98;65;87;60;Shower/thunderstorm;ESE;4;49%;73%;4
Springfield, IL;89;65;85;58;Mostly sunny;N;6;54%;7%;9
St. Louis, MO;88;73;88;66;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;63%;30%;4
Tampa, FL;90;78;90;78;A t-storm in spots;W;6;78%;64%;9
Toledo, OH;83;56;80;56;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;5;57%;10%;8
Tucson, AZ;98;78;97;76;A t-storm around;SSE;6;47%;64%;9
Tulsa, OK;82;75;85;76;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;8;83%;66%;7
Vero Beach, FL;92;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;75%;65%;11
Washington, DC;91;72;90;65;Partly sunny;NNW;8;49%;4%;9
Wichita, KS;77;71;81;74;Rain, then a shower;E;7;87%;85%;5
Wilmington, DE;87;69;85;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;56%;8%;9
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
