US Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;79;59;74;53;Clouds and sun;W;14;56%;40%;8
Albuquerque, NM;91;65;90;65;Rather cloudy;SSE;6;46%;51%;8
Anchorage, AK;75;58;75;57;Clouds and sun;NW;5;58%;35%;4
Asheville, NC;86;66;85;66;A t-storm around;NNW;6;66%;45%;9
Atlanta, GA;93;74;91;74;Periods of sun;NW;6;63%;36%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;83;68;84;67;Sunny and beautiful;NW;9;50%;4%;9
Austin, TX;104;77;103;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;50%;4%;11
Baltimore, MD;89;68;87;65;Mostly sunny;N;6;39%;8%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;95;78;95;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;71%;55%;9
Billings, MT;93;63;85;63;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;58%;55%;4
Birmingham, AL;91;74;88;74;A shower or t-storm;W;6;75%;66%;6
Bismarck, ND;73;60;81;60;Partly sunny;NE;6;76%;44%;7
Boise, ID;92;62;81;57;A strong t-storm;NW;9;57%;67%;8
Boston, MA;86;66;80;61;Some sun;WNW;14;45%;9%;8
Bridgeport, CT;84;63;81;58;Partly sunny;NW;14;48%;6%;9
Buffalo, NY;75;60;73;58;Spotty showers;WNW;13;61%;65%;6
Burlington, VT;84;60;69;55;Showers and t-storms;W;14;64%;66%;5
Caribou, ME;78;56;67;52;Showers and t-storms;W;5;80%;78%;4
Casper, WY;90;54;90;55;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;34%;53%;9
Charleston, SC;94;77;95;78;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;48%;11
Charleston, WV;87;62;87;58;Mostly sunny;NE;5;58%;9%;9
Charlotte, NC;96;71;94;71;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;53%;6%;10
Cheyenne, WY;86;59;82;60;A t-storm around;S;8;45%;64%;9
Chicago, IL;79;65;79;69;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;59%;66%;5
Cleveland, OH;80;68;77;65;Sunshine and nice;SE;9;54%;6%;9
Columbia, SC;98;71;97;75;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;54%;26%;10
Columbus, OH;81;57;81;58;Nice with sunshine;NNE;5;61%;7%;9
Concord, NH;83;57;75;51;A t-storm in spots;WNW;15;56%;45%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;81;101;81;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;11;47%;6%;11
Denver, CO;93;66;87;63;A t-storm around;SSW;7;41%;64%;9
Des Moines, IA;87;67;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;63%;80%;4
Detroit, MI;81;60;82;62;Sunshine and nice;SW;6;50%;7%;8
Dodge City, KS;89;69;96;69;Partly sunny;SSE;9;67%;44%;10
Duluth, MN;78;57;79;61;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;64%;52%;5
El Paso, TX;100;74;96;74;Mostly cloudy, hot;W;6;45%;30%;9
Fairbanks, AK;67;52;69;50;Mostly cloudy;W;5;65%;55%;2
Fargo, ND;75;58;78;59;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;5;81%;31%;3
Grand Junction, CO;94;68;90;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;32%;42%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;79;58;82;60;Mostly cloudy;W;6;60%;57%;6
Hartford, CT;84;62;79;57;Sun, some clouds;WNW;14;50%;27%;8
Helena, MT;78;57;76;56;A strong t-storm;SW;6;64%;81%;4
Honolulu, HI;89;75;89;78;Partial sunshine;ENE;8;58%;66%;12
Houston, TX;99;79;100;79;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;59%;8%;11
Indianapolis, IN;85;61;85;64;Clouds and sun, nice;E;5;54%;9%;8
Jackson, MS;94;78;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;80%;81%;5
Jacksonville, FL;95;78;96;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;67%;77%;10
Juneau, AK;78;48;76;50;Clouds and sun, warm;E;7;47%;4%;5
Kansas City, MO;90;72;92;77;Clouds breaking;S;7;63%;76%;5
Knoxville, TN;91;72;90;69;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;67%;29%;5
Las Vegas, NV;104;76;101;75;Plenty of sun;WSW;11;11%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;88;64;88;63;Partly sunny;NE;5;59%;12%;9
Little Rock, AR;87;73;89;75;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;5;85%;70%;5
Long Beach, CA;79;65;82;66;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;7;57%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;83;62;83;64;Patchy fog, then sun;SSE;6;57%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;90;66;89;65;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;56%;7%;7
Madison, WI;78;59;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;70%;82%;4
Memphis, TN;87;74;89;75;Showers and t-storms;W;6;83%;71%;7
Miami, FL;90;79;90;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;73%;65%;6
Milwaukee, WI;81;63;80;67;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;6;55%;67%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;62;72;63;Showers and t-storms;ESE;9;77%;72%;2
Mobile, AL;91;78;93;78;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;73%;70%;8
Montgomery, AL;92;74;88;74;A shower or t-storm;WNW;5;76%;66%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;51;37;43;35;Showers and t-storms;WNW;25;98%;68%;3
Nashville, TN;90;74;91;71;Clouds and sun;NE;4;67%;27%;6
New Orleans, LA;96;80;93;80;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;71%;55%;10
New York, NY;84;68;83;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;13;41%;3%;9
Newark, NJ;85;65;83;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;13;44%;4%;9
Norfolk, VA;90;72;86;68;Mostly sunny;SE;6;50%;63%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;89;75;100;77;Clouds and sun, hot;S;10;53%;11%;10
Olympia, WA;72;55;73;56;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;71%;44%;3
Omaha, NE;86;73;91;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;WSW;11;66%;71%;5
Orlando, FL;94;77;93;78;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;74%;70%;11
Philadelphia, PA;87;66;85;63;Breezy with sunshine;NNW;13;45%;6%;9
Phoenix, AZ;102;84;99;80;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;7;45%;73%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;80;59;80;57;Nice with sunshine;N;6;59%;12%;9
Portland, ME;78;62;74;57;A t-storm in spots;WNW;15;60%;45%;8
Portland, OR;78;59;77;59;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;61%;41%;5
Providence, RI;85;63;81;57;Sun, some clouds;WNW;14;47%;28%;8
Raleigh, NC;93;69;91;70;Mostly sunny;E;5;55%;33%;10
Reno, NV;81;50;76;47;Sunshine and cool;W;10;34%;2%;10
Richmond, VA;91;63;87;63;Mostly sunny;NE;5;51%;8%;9
Roswell, NM;103;71;100;72;Mostly cloudy, hot;SW;9;37%;38%;9
Sacramento, CA;86;61;84;58;Sunshine;SW;7;49%;26%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;89;71;93;67;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;15;23%;6%;9
San Antonio, TX;103;78;103;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;51%;4%;11
San Diego, CA;75;64;75;66;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;70%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;71;62;71;57;A.M. mist, clearing;W;10;70%;65%;8
Savannah, GA;97;75;98;75;Partly sunny;W;6;59%;50%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;60;73;59;Mainly cloudy;ENE;6;74%;55%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;82;70;82;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;9;77%;60%;2
Spokane, WA;75;59;81;59;A t-storm in spots;S;3;58%;79%;6
Springfield, IL;84;57;86;68;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;5;57%;10%;8
St. Louis, MO;89;64;89;70;Partly sunny;SE;6;59%;32%;8
Tampa, FL;91;79;90;78;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;80%;55%;8
Toledo, OH;80;55;79;59;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;2;60%;11%;8
Tucson, AZ;94;76;89;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;63%;80%;7
Tulsa, OK;85;75;95;76;Clouds breaking;S;7;72%;30%;9
Vero Beach, FL;94;74;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;76%;64%;11
Washington, DC;90;65;87;65;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;47%;4%;9
Wichita, KS;81;73;93;75;A morning t-storm;ESE;6;74%;64%;9
Wilmington, DE;86;65;85;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;13;49%;5%;9
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
