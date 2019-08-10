US Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;74;54;79;57;Areas of morning fog;SSW;7;55%;2%;8
Albuquerque, NM;88;67;84;62;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;9;57%;60%;6
Anchorage, AK;75;57;74;58;Variable cloudiness;SSW;5;57%;25%;4
Asheville, NC;81;65;86;66;Lots of sun, humid;ESE;5;61%;17%;10
Atlanta, GA;91;74;93;74;Humid with some sun;ENE;5;63%;17%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;84;68;81;68;Sunshine;WSW;7;52%;4%;9
Austin, TX;104;78;103;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;50%;5%;11
Baltimore, MD;85;67;85;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;3;41%;3%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;94;78;93;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;71%;55%;7
Billings, MT;86;61;81;58;A strong t-storm;WNW;7;71%;67%;7
Birmingham, AL;88;74;94;73;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;5;59%;11%;11
Bismarck, ND;80;61;70;59;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;84%;81%;3
Boise, ID;78;59;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;44%;4%;8
Boston, MA;80;61;81;64;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;9;44%;3%;8
Bridgeport, CT;81;58;80;61;Mostly sunny;W;7;51%;3%;8
Buffalo, NY;74;57;77;65;Partly sunny;SSW;10;60%;31%;8
Burlington, VT;73;56;80;62;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;51%;27%;8
Caribou, ME;66;52;66;55;A shower or two;WSW;9;77%;67%;3
Casper, WY;92;55;88;50;Showers and t-storms;W;10;42%;62%;9
Charleston, SC;95;78;91;77;A t-storm around;NNE;6;75%;73%;6
Charleston, WV;87;59;89;62;Mostly sunny;E;5;55%;25%;9
Charlotte, NC;88;71;91;71;Humid with sunshine;E;6;58%;7%;10
Cheyenne, WY;78;60;78;58;A strong t-storm;WSW;8;62%;74%;7
Chicago, IL;82;69;83;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;65%;64%;3
Cleveland, OH;78;65;81;71;Partly sunny;SE;9;51%;33%;8
Columbia, SC;95;75;94;74;Some sunshine;ENE;5;60%;23%;9
Columbus, OH;84;58;84;65;Partly sunny;ESE;5;58%;1%;9
Concord, NH;76;49;79;54;Partly sunny;W;7;50%;4%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;79;101;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;46%;7%;11
Denver, CO;87;63;84;61;A severe t-storm;SW;7;59%;76%;6
Des Moines, IA;89;74;87;71;A t-storm in spots;E;6;75%;74%;2
Detroit, MI;82;62;83;69;Partly sunny;SW;7;63%;33%;8
Dodge City, KS;95;70;99;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;59%;32%;10
Duluth, MN;82;61;78;60;Partly sunny;N;6;67%;32%;5
El Paso, TX;93;74;94;74;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;45%;23%;12
Fairbanks, AK;67;51;70;47;Mostly cloudy;W;5;56%;23%;3
Fargo, ND;77;60;75;58;Partly sunny;ENE;8;78%;39%;5
Grand Junction, CO;94;68;87;59;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;42%;44%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;82;60;81;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;70%;55%;6
Hartford, CT;80;57;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;7;51%;5%;8
Helena, MT;75;57;71;53;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;67%;61%;7
Honolulu, HI;90;77;90;75;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;56%;44%;12
Houston, TX;99;80;99;80;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;61%;12%;11
Indianapolis, IN;84;63;87;71;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;12%;9
Jackson, MS;91;74;93;75;A t-storm in spots;N;5;70%;43%;10
Jacksonville, FL;96;78;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;74%;82%;9
Juneau, AK;77;48;75;50;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;7;49%;3%;5
Kansas City, MO;92;78;89;78;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;75%;69%;6
Knoxville, TN;89;69;92;69;Lots of sun, warm;E;5;59%;10%;10
Las Vegas, NV;102;75;100;76;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;14%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;87;61;90;65;Partly sunny;E;5;52%;6%;9
Little Rock, AR;83;74;94;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;73%;44%;9
Long Beach, CA;82;66;80;66;Clouds to sun;SSE;7;61%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;83;64;83;63;Clouds to sun;S;6;55%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;89;64;92;69;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;48%;5%;9
Madison, WI;77;65;80;66;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;77%;55%;2
Memphis, TN;89;73;92;76;Clouds and sun, hot;S;4;73%;19%;7
Miami, FL;91;79;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;78%;80%;8
Milwaukee, WI;81;69;79;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;70%;55%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;65;82;66;Pleasant and warmer;ESE;7;71%;16%;2
Mobile, AL;94;77;91;77;A shower or t-storm;W;5;76%;82%;7
Montgomery, AL;92;73;90;73;Partly sunny;NNE;5;73%;33%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;43;35;48;43;Windy;W;37;88%;31%;3
Nashville, TN;92;68;94;70;Partly sunny and hot;E;4;49%;6%;10
New Orleans, LA;93;80;91;80;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;70%;66%;7
New York, NY;83;63;80;66;Sunshine, pleasant;W;7;48%;1%;9
Newark, NJ;82;61;82;63;Mostly sunny;W;6;47%;2%;9
Norfolk, VA;84;69;86;69;Mostly sunny;E;7;55%;27%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;99;77;101;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;49%;11%;10
Olympia, WA;76;54;73;54;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;68%;60%;2
Omaha, NE;89;76;87;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;74%;80%;4
Orlando, FL;93;79;94;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;68%;67%;10
Philadelphia, PA;85;64;84;65;Sunny and nice;WSW;6;45%;4%;9
Phoenix, AZ;101;83;101;84;Partial sunshine;SW;6;38%;11%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;81;57;83;62;Mostly sunny;E;4;53%;30%;9
Portland, ME;75;58;77;62;Nice with some sun;SW;7;54%;6%;8
Portland, OR;75;59;74;57;Clouds and sun;N;5;66%;8%;4
Providence, RI;81;56;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;47%;3%;8
Raleigh, NC;91;71;88;68;Partial sunshine;E;6;69%;23%;6
Reno, NV;76;48;81;53;Sunny and pleasant;W;5;33%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;87;65;87;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;54%;2%;9
Roswell, NM;102;74;100;71;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;12;32%;24%;11
Sacramento, CA;87;58;89;58;Sunshine;WSW;5;43%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;94;69;84;61;Mostly sunny;S;10;30%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;103;77;102;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;51%;5%;11
San Diego, CA;75;66;74;63;Low clouds, then sun;SW;7;71%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;68;57;71;57;Clouds breaking;WSW;9;67%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;98;75;95;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;70%;80%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;59;72;60;Rather cloudy;SSW;8;69%;58%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;83;65;81;67;Variable cloudiness;E;7;77%;78%;2
Spokane, WA;84;59;69;54;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;80%;69%;2
Springfield, IL;87;65;86;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;71%;55%;5
St. Louis, MO;89;70;90;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;68%;55%;6
Tampa, FL;90;79;90;79;A shower or t-storm;W;6;81%;80%;10
Toledo, OH;79;59;81;65;Clouds and sun;S;4;64%;37%;8
Tucson, AZ;88;72;95;76;Some sun returning;ENE;6;50%;40%;10
Tulsa, OK;95;76;98;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;62%;22%;10
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;79%;82%;10
Washington, DC;85;65;86;65;Mostly sunny;SE;5;48%;1%;9
Wichita, KS;89;75;96;76;Partly sunny;SSE;10;63%;22%;10
Wilmington, DE;85;63;83;63;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;50%;2%;9
