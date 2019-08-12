US Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;65;76;60;Spotty showers;NNE;5;78%;82%;2
Albuquerque, NM;92;64;92;67;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;30%;0%;11
Anchorage, AK;76;62;74;60;A thick cloud cover;WSW;8;63%;44%;1
Asheville, NC;85;69;90;70;Partly sunny;WSW;5;69%;66%;10
Atlanta, GA;93;76;95;76;Partly sunny;SW;5;63%;40%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;83;74;82;72;A severe t-storm;SSW;16;81%;88%;4
Austin, TX;103;77;105;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;4;47%;12%;11
Baltimore, MD;91;75;86;73;A severe t-storm;NNW;7;71%;86%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;95;79;96;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;68%;55%;11
Billings, MT;81;57;82;57;Mostly sunny;E;7;48%;12%;8
Birmingham, AL;97;77;98;76;Partly sunny, humid;SW;5;60%;47%;10
Bismarck, ND;77;58;66;52;Rather cloudy;NW;11;78%;30%;2
Boise, ID;84;58;91;62;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;27%;0%;8
Boston, MA;86;71;82;67;Rain and a t-storm;W;8;71%;85%;2
Bridgeport, CT;85;69;79;66;Rain and a t-storm;E;7;81%;87%;2
Buffalo, NY;80;68;76;60;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;77%;74%;2
Burlington, VT;83;65;80;56;Inc. clouds;N;6;62%;45%;7
Caribou, ME;76;55;73;48;Partial sunshine;NNW;8;60%;48%;6
Casper, WY;86;46;83;49;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;36%;10%;9
Charleston, SC;89;75;93;79;Partly sunny;SSW;6;67%;16%;10
Charleston, WV;94;71;87;71;Thunderstorms;W;9;82%;86%;6
Charlotte, NC;91;74;96;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;64%;44%;10
Cheyenne, WY;84;52;81;56;Mostly sunny;SE;9;37%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;80;71;79;67;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;74%;34%;3
Cleveland, OH;82;70;79;68;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;10;79%;75%;2
Columbia, SC;94;76;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;62%;25%;10
Columbus, OH;88;70;83;66;Showers and t-storms;N;11;87%;70%;3
Concord, NH;84;61;78;57;Showers;N;5;81%;77%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;79;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;7;50%;59%;10
Denver, CO;89;59;90;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;32%;29%;9
Des Moines, IA;86;70;85;63;Partly sunny;W;9;68%;9%;8
Detroit, MI;85;70;82;63;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;7;73%;66%;2
Dodge City, KS;97;65;91;65;Partly sunny;SE;9;64%;33%;10
Duluth, MN;70;58;66;57;A t-storm in spots;NE;10;80%;57%;2
El Paso, TX;100;76;101;79;Mostly sunny;E;6;27%;7%;11
Fairbanks, AK;72;59;63;54;Cooler with showers;WSW;6;89%;92%;1
Fargo, ND;66;59;66;54;Mainly cloudy, cool;NNW;10;91%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;94;60;94;62;Partly sunny;SSE;9;19%;0%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;84;65;84;60;Variable cloudiness;ESE;7;60%;36%;5
Hartford, CT;86;68;81;66;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;79%;85%;3
Helena, MT;75;49;81;52;Mostly sunny;SW;4;41%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;91;76;90;75;Partly sunny;ENE;11;52%;33%;12
Houston, TX;100;80;102;81;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;57%;19%;11
Indianapolis, IN;81;74;84;67;A shower or t-storm;N;9;82%;60%;3
Jackson, MS;96;77;97;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;60%;73%;10
Jacksonville, FL;92;77;93;76;Clouds and sun;S;6;69%;36%;10
Juneau, AK;74;51;73;54;Clouds and sun;E;8;62%;11%;4
Kansas City, MO;95;73;91;70;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;9;59%;4%;9
Knoxville, TN;92;74;95;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;7;65%;78%;9
Las Vegas, NV;103;79;105;80;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;12%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;89;74;93;70;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;12;73%;73%;7
Little Rock, AR;97;77;98;74;Partly sunny and hot;NE;6;61%;74%;10
Long Beach, CA;76;65;85;64;Partly sunny;SW;6;55%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;84;62;87;64;Partly sunny;SSW;5;53%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;89;78;93;72;Showers and t-storms;NW;10;72%;78%;5
Madison, WI;78;64;78;62;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;71%;44%;4
Memphis, TN;96;81;96;75;Clouds and sun, hot;NNW;8;65%;75%;9
Miami, FL;89;78;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;78%;79%;7
Milwaukee, WI;79;69;77;66;Mostly cloudy;NNE;12;64%;65%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;66;78;62;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;73%;75%;4
Mobile, AL;94;80;96;80;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;71%;66%;10
Montgomery, AL;95;76;95;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;66%;54%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;51;47;53;42;Windy;N;28;96%;49%;4
Nashville, TN;94;77;97;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;65%;73%;9
New Orleans, LA;94;82;93;81;Partly sunny;SW;6;69%;55%;10
New York, NY;88;72;78;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;7;80%;93%;3
Newark, NJ;87;71;79;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;6;80%;93%;3
Norfolk, VA;88;71;93;74;Sun and some clouds;SSW;9;64%;35%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;103;75;87;71;A strong t-storm;ENE;8;68%;43%;9
Olympia, WA;80;55;83;54;Mostly sunny;N;4;57%;9%;7
Omaha, NE;86;68;86;64;Partly sunny;W;9;64%;5%;8
Orlando, FL;96;78;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;76%;74%;10
Philadelphia, PA;89;73;83;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;78%;93%;2
Phoenix, AZ;106;83;109;85;Sunny and very warm;W;6;17%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;88;68;80;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;9;85%;86%;2
Portland, ME;81;65;75;61;Showers;NW;6;79%;73%;3
Portland, OR;81;59;86;60;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;49%;4%;7
Providence, RI;86;68;81;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;80%;89%;2
Raleigh, NC;91;72;95;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;68%;64%;10
Reno, NV;88;57;93;60;Brilliant sunshine;WNW;5;24%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;91;72;93;74;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;67%;70%;9
Roswell, NM;105;73;100;72;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;9;34%;7%;11
Sacramento, CA;96;60;97;61;Sunny and warm;SSW;4;38%;1%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;85;63;90;68;Sunny;SE;7;27%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;104;78;105;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;49%;6%;11
San Diego, CA;73;64;77;65;Partly sunny;NW;7;70%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;73;59;74;58;Partly sunny;SW;9;59%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;91;74;95;75;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;69%;34%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;82;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;55%;11%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;85;64;82;58;Clouds and sunshine;NW;11;64%;10%;8
Spokane, WA;78;53;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;2;44%;0%;7
Springfield, IL;88;72;85;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNW;11;75%;27%;3
St. Louis, MO;94;76;87;69;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;74%;44%;4
Tampa, FL;89;78;88;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;85%;81%;5
Toledo, OH;83;68;80;60;Showers around;NE;6;84%;76%;2
Tucson, AZ;101;76;104;78;Sunny and hot;N;7;25%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;101;76;88;71;Not as warm;NE;5;68%;27%;8
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;89;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;83%;71%;7
Washington, DC;92;75;89;73;A severe t-storm;WSW;8;68%;79%;6
Wichita, KS;98;72;90;68;Partly sunny;ENE;8;61%;6%;9
Wilmington, DE;87;72;81;71;A severe t-storm;SSW;10;82%;90%;3
_____
