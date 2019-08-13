US Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;78;62;81;56;Partly sunny;N;7;60%;6%;8
Albuquerque, NM;94;68;93;67;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;31%;3%;11
Anchorage, AK;73;60;74;59;Spotty showers;SW;5;71%;78%;1
Asheville, NC;88;70;85;66;Heavy thunderstorms;NNW;6;79%;85%;9
Atlanta, GA;96;75;93;71;Couple of t-storms;W;6;68%;82%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;78;73;81;73;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;85%;70%;4
Austin, TX;104;79;102;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;2;50%;57%;11
Baltimore, MD;81;75;88;72;Showers and t-storms;NNE;4;71%;83%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;96;79;94;76;Thunderstorms;NNW;5;77%;85%;9
Billings, MT;82;57;89;61;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;44%;17%;7
Birmingham, AL;99;74;92;70;Couple of t-storms;NNE;6;73%;82%;6
Bismarck, ND;64;49;75;57;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;6;64%;54%;7
Boise, ID;91;61;94;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;26%;0%;8
Boston, MA;80;67;75;62;Clouds breaking;ENE;9;70%;13%;5
Bridgeport, CT;76;68;79;64;More clouds than sun;N;6;72%;30%;4
Buffalo, NY;78;63;77;58;Partly sunny;ESE;8;59%;44%;8
Burlington, VT;82;58;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;52%;14%;7
Caribou, ME;73;48;74;50;Sun and some clouds;NNW;3;55%;17%;7
Casper, WY;83;48;87;51;Mostly sunny;NE;8;38%;8%;9
Charleston, SC;92;80;93;78;Thunderstorm;WSW;8;75%;86%;9
Charleston, WV;84;71;87;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;75%;45%;4
Charlotte, NC;93;74;94;72;Couple of t-storms;SW;4;69%;85%;9
Cheyenne, WY;82;55;82;56;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;9;46%;56%;9
Chicago, IL;79;69;77;67;A t-storm in spots;E;8;71%;57%;3
Cleveland, OH;77;68;79;65;Sun and clouds;E;10;63%;66%;7
Columbia, SC;97;78;97;76;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;67%;85%;10
Columbus, OH;83;65;83;62;Clouds and sun;NE;6;73%;44%;8
Concord, NH;83;57;80;54;Nice with some sun;ESE;5;60%;6%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;102;79;93;76;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;8;66%;55%;10
Denver, CO;92;58;90;61;A t-storm in spots;S;8;37%;42%;9
Des Moines, IA;87;61;77;60;Not as warm;NNW;11;67%;17%;5
Detroit, MI;83;63;80;62;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;60%;8
Dodge City, KS;93;62;88;66;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;8;70%;67%;9
Duluth, MN;67;58;69;56;Partly sunny;ESE;6;67%;33%;6
El Paso, TX;100;78;98;75;A t-storm around;NNW;8;35%;48%;11
Fairbanks, AK;64;53;62;53;A passing shower;WSW;5;76%;90%;1
Fargo, ND;66;54;72;55;Partly sunny;SSE;5;72%;32%;5
Grand Junction, CO;95;62;97;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;18%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;83;62;78;61;Variable cloudiness;ENE;6;61%;44%;3
Hartford, CT;78;67;82;62;Some sun returning;NNW;7;66%;15%;6
Helena, MT;82;52;84;55;Nice with sunshine;WSW;7;35%;4%;7
Honolulu, HI;90;77;90;78;Partly sunny;E;10;53%;64%;12
Houston, TX;101;81;98;79;Showers and t-storms;S;7;68%;86%;10
Indianapolis, IN;84;69;84;66;Clouds and sun;NNW;4;72%;40%;5
Jackson, MS;98;79;92;73;Thunderstorms;N;6;72%;84%;9
Jacksonville, FL;93;77;95;77;Thunderstorm;SW;6;68%;81%;11
Juneau, AK;74;55;66;55;Rain and drizzle;S;7;75%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;91;68;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;7;54%;27%;9
Knoxville, TN;94;72;88;69;A shower or t-storm;NNE;4;76%;60%;5
Las Vegas, NV;105;79;108;81;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;9%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;85;71;88;67;Partly sunny;N;6;73%;32%;5
Little Rock, AR;98;76;93;71;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;59%;7%;10
Long Beach, CA;88;63;87;64;Partly sunny;WSW;6;51%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;83;63;90;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;44%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;88;74;90;68;Clouds and sun;NW;6;64%;27%;5
Madison, WI;79;60;72;56;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;81%;56%;2
Memphis, TN;97;77;92;72;Partly sunny;NNE;9;62%;10%;10
Miami, FL;89;80;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;75%;66%;7
Milwaukee, WI;79;63;73;62;A t-storm in spots;N;11;69%;56%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;61;73;61;Variable cloudiness;SSW;7;68%;29%;3
Mobile, AL;95;79;94;76;Thunderstorm;NNW;5;77%;82%;9
Montgomery, AL;95;76;92;72;Thunderstorms;S;5;77%;84%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;53;42;51;39;Partly sunny;NNW;18;85%;14%;5
Nashville, TN;97;73;92;67;Clouds and sun;N;6;62%;16%;9
New Orleans, LA;96;82;92;79;Thunderstorms;W;6;77%;87%;9
New York, NY;80;71;80;68;Variable cloudiness;NE;6;73%;48%;4
Newark, NJ;80;70;81;66;Variable cloudiness;NNE;7;74%;51%;4
Norfolk, VA;90;74;90;74;Couple of t-storms;NNE;7;76%;86%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;83;72;93;70;Mostly sunny;E;8;62%;26%;10
Olympia, WA;86;55;81;55;Periods of sun;SW;4;59%;4%;7
Omaha, NE;89;61;78;61;Not as warm;NE;10;64%;12%;8
Orlando, FL;92;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;76%;69%;6
Philadelphia, PA;81;71;84;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;77%;82%;4
Phoenix, AZ;109;85;112;86;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;13%;14%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;74;67;84;63;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;69%;34%;6
Portland, ME;74;61;73;60;Partly sunny;WNW;7;65%;7%;8
Portland, OR;87;61;85;59;Partly sunny;NNW;6;51%;4%;7
Providence, RI;75;67;78;61;Clouds breaking;ENE;8;76%;17%;6
Raleigh, NC;93;74;93;73;A shower or t-storm;W;5;74%;81%;10
Reno, NV;93;59;96;63;Sunshine;WSW;5;20%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;88;73;90;72;Couple of t-storms;NE;6;75%;82%;4
Roswell, NM;103;74;96;70;Partly sunny and hot;SE;8;43%;38%;11
Sacramento, CA;97;62;102;65;Sunshine and hot;S;5;34%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;93;66;94;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;23%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;105;77;103;77;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;49%;38%;11
San Diego, CA;75;64;79;65;Partly sunny;NW;8;67%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;72;58;77;58;Partly sunny;SW;9;57%;1%;8
Savannah, GA;95;78;96;77;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;75%;88%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;85;61;82;60;Clouds and sun;NE;5;56%;4%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;82;58;75;55;Partly sunny;ENE;8;69%;15%;4
Spokane, WA;84;56;87;57;Partly sunny, nice;N;4;40%;2%;7
Springfield, IL;86;64;83;61;Some sun, pleasant;WNW;10;65%;20%;6
St. Louis, MO;89;70;87;65;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;59%;10%;9
Tampa, FL;87;78;88;79;A thunderstorm;SW;7;86%;79%;7
Toledo, OH;81;60;79;62;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;66%;73%;4
Tucson, AZ;104;78;106;80;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;23%;4%;11
Tulsa, OK;89;72;92;70;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;61%;2%;10
Vero Beach, FL;92;75;89;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;8;85%;69%;6
Washington, DC;85;74;88;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;72%;74%;4
Wichita, KS;91;69;87;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;61%;36%;9
Wilmington, DE;80;72;84;70;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;80%;82%;4
