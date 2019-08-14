US Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;59;82;62;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;4;63%;80%;8
Albuquerque, NM;88;68;93;66;Partly sunny;S;6;33%;12%;11
Anchorage, AK;74;60;75;58;Overcast;NW;6;66%;42%;2
Asheville, NC;84;66;85;63;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;68%;18%;10
Atlanta, GA;92;72;93;69;Partly sunny;NW;6;57%;13%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;81;73;79;73;A t-storm in spots;NE;10;87%;57%;3
Austin, TX;102;77;101;76;A t-storm in spots;ESE;2;53%;44%;11
Baltimore, MD;83;72;85;72;Showers and t-storms;NNE;4;75%;80%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;93;77;94;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;69%;49%;9
Billings, MT;89;62;86;60;Partly sunny;SSE;8;36%;34%;7
Birmingham, AL;93;72;95;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;53%;6%;10
Bismarck, ND;76;58;76;56;A morning t-storm;WSW;7;70%;59%;5
Boise, ID;94;62;91;58;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;29%;0%;8
Boston, MA;76;64;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;71%;34%;6
Bridgeport, CT;77;67;79;65;Clouds and sun;E;7;66%;42%;5
Buffalo, NY;78;59;80;64;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;63%;74%;7
Burlington, VT;78;56;79;62;Mostly sunny;E;5;50%;70%;7
Caribou, ME;75;51;74;52;Mostly sunny;NE;3;53%;11%;7
Casper, WY;90;50;84;51;Partly sunny;NE;9;39%;20%;8
Charleston, SC;93;77;88;76;Thunderstorms;SW;7;85%;80%;5
Charleston, WV;87;68;89;65;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;68%;44%;5
Charlotte, NC;92;73;90;71;Partly sunny;ESE;5;68%;38%;8
Cheyenne, WY;84;56;86;54;A severe t-storm;ENE;12;35%;64%;9
Chicago, IL;80;68;75;66;Periods of sun, nice;N;9;70%;37%;4
Cleveland, OH;80;68;79;69;A strong t-storm;E;6;66%;74%;7
Columbia, SC;97;75;91;74;Some sun, a t-storm;S;4;72%;66%;6
Columbus, OH;85;65;82;63;A t-storm in spots;W;6;75%;46%;8
Concord, NH;80;55;80;57;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;14;62%;44%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;76;98;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;54%;25%;10
Denver, CO;91;62;94;60;Partly sunny;N;7;25%;7%;9
Des Moines, IA;77;61;78;66;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;5;68%;67%;5
Detroit, MI;82;63;78;62;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;66%;56%;6
Dodge City, KS;87;66;98;64;Partly sunny;SSW;16;51%;44%;9
Duluth, MN;70;56;77;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;61%;74%;7
El Paso, TX;98;76;99;77;Partly sunny;SSW;7;34%;48%;11
Fairbanks, AK;62;53;60;53;Cool with rain;WSW;5;85%;92%;1
Fargo, ND;73;55;73;58;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;84%;84%;5
Grand Junction, CO;97;61;98;65;Mostly sunny;S;9;16%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;79;61;75;60;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;70%;55%;3
Hartford, CT;80;64;84;62;Clouds and sun;E;6;61%;44%;7
Helena, MT;86;56;80;53;Partly sunny;SW;7;37%;37%;7
Honolulu, HI;90;75;91;76;Partly sunny;ENE;12;53%;44%;12
Houston, TX;100;79;97;79;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;65%;50%;11
Indianapolis, IN;86;65;81;64;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;6;69%;27%;4
Jackson, MS;88;72;95;70;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;54%;3%;10
Jacksonville, FL;95;78;91;76;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;77%;72%;6
Juneau, AK;66;56;65;53;Rain and drizzle;ESE;6;84%;78%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;67;84;71;Rather cloudy;ENE;6;61%;73%;5
Knoxville, TN;87;69;89;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;62%;9%;10
Las Vegas, NV;108;82;110;81;Sunny and hot;WNW;6;7%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;88;67;86;64;Clouds and sun;W;7;68%;23%;3
Little Rock, AR;92;71;92;70;Mostly sunny;SE;5;58%;2%;10
Long Beach, CA;89;65;85;64;Partly sunny;WSW;6;56%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;83;62;88;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;48%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;90;68;87;65;Nice with some sun;WNW;6;61%;19%;5
Madison, WI;71;57;77;60;Nice with some sun;SE;5;65%;44%;5
Memphis, TN;92;73;91;69;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;58%;4%;10
Miami, FL;87;79;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;74%;73%;10
Milwaukee, WI;74;65;73;64;Mostly cloudy;S;9;69%;40%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;59;78;63;Periods of sunshine;S;6;60%;75%;7
Mobile, AL;91;77;93;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;69%;63%;9
Montgomery, AL;97;73;93;68;Partly sunny;NNE;5;60%;28%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;55;42;51;44;Mostly sunny;SSE;17;85%;70%;5
Nashville, TN;91;68;89;66;Mostly sunny;N;6;60%;7%;9
New Orleans, LA;92;79;91;79;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;69%;74%;7
New York, NY;79;70;80;68;Sun and clouds;E;6;66%;42%;4
Newark, NJ;79;69;81;67;Partly sunny;ESE;6;68%;44%;4
Norfolk, VA;91;74;83;73;Thunderstorms;NE;5;85%;83%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;92;70;96;73;Mostly sunny;S;8;55%;7%;10
Olympia, WA;85;54;79;54;Partly sunny;SW;6;64%;5%;7
Omaha, NE;78;63;76;66;A severe t-storm;SSW;8;76%;84%;8
Orlando, FL;90;78;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;76%;75%;6
Philadelphia, PA;81;70;83;70;A t-storm in spots;E;6;79%;63%;3
Phoenix, AZ;112;86;113;85;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;17%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;84;65;84;65;A strong t-storm;SE;5;69%;60%;6
Portland, ME;73;59;73;60;Partly sunny;E;6;69%;35%;5
Portland, OR;85;58;82;56;Partly sunny;NNW;6;56%;41%;7
Providence, RI;78;62;80;62;Clouds and sun;NE;7;65%;44%;7
Raleigh, NC;92;74;87;73;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;4;78%;66%;6
Reno, NV;97;62;98;61;Sunshine;W;6;19%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;91;72;85;71;A shower or t-storm;ENE;5;80%;74%;3
Roswell, NM;95;73;99;71;A t-storm in spots;S;9;34%;54%;11
Sacramento, CA;102;65;104;65;Mostly sunny and hot;S;4;32%;1%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;95;68;94;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;23%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;103;77;101;76;Hot with some sun;ESE;5;53%;21%;11
San Diego, CA;75;65;78;64;Some sun;WNW;7;68%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;85;58;77;59;Sunshine and nice;SW;9;59%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;96;74;90;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;83%;75%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;62;81;60;Partly sunny;NNE;6;59%;4%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;78;57;75;58;Spotty showers;W;8;77%;90%;6
Spokane, WA;87;58;85;59;Partly sunny;S;4;42%;2%;7
Springfield, IL;82;63;82;65;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;67%;31%;4
St. Louis, MO;88;65;84;68;Partly sunny;ESE;6;62%;30%;9
Tampa, FL;87;78;88;78;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;7;83%;80%;6
Toledo, OH;80;64;78;61;A t-storm in spots;NNE;3;77%;55%;6
Tucson, AZ;107;79;106;78;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;27%;4%;11
Tulsa, OK;92;69;94;75;Mostly sunny;S;6;61%;11%;9
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;80%;69%;9
Washington, DC;88;73;86;73;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;78%;79%;2
Wichita, KS;90;70;91;71;Partly sunny;SSE;11;64%;70%;9
Wilmington, DE;81;71;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;81%;78%;3
