US Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;64;82;67;Partly sunny;SSE;6;69%;55%;5
Albuquerque, NM;92;67;94;67;Mostly sunny;S;7;28%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;75;59;74;55;Partly sunny, warm;N;5;64%;34%;4
Asheville, NC;85;62;86;63;Sunshine and nice;NNW;5;68%;9%;10
Atlanta, GA;93;68;94;68;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;5;53%;5%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;79;73;82;74;A t-storm in spots;E;7;84%;45%;4
Austin, TX;100;78;102;78;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;3;46%;7%;11
Baltimore, MD;83;74;87;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;2;74%;55%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;96;76;Partly sunny;S;5;57%;22%;11
Billings, MT;86;60;87;57;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;10;35%;33%;7
Birmingham, AL;95;70;96;68;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;48%;8%;10
Bismarck, ND;70;56;83;59;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;7;54%;18%;7
Boise, ID;90;58;88;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;30%;0%;8
Boston, MA;75;64;75;66;Fog in the morning;E;8;75%;24%;4
Bridgeport, CT;80;66;77;69;Humid with some sun;E;7;76%;16%;5
Buffalo, NY;80;65;78;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;75%;73%;4
Burlington, VT;80;63;79;67;Decreasing clouds;E;8;69%;64%;3
Caribou, ME;76;50;72;58;Showers around;SSE;6;71%;90%;2
Casper, WY;87;49;83;48;Sunshine, pleasant;E;9;43%;26%;8
Charleston, SC;90;76;87;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;82%;81%;2
Charleston, WV;90;65;89;66;Partly sunny;SE;5;64%;14%;9
Charlotte, NC;91;72;91;72;Sunshine and warm;SSE;5;64%;27%;10
Cheyenne, WY;85;54;79;53;Partly sunny;S;9;51%;35%;9
Chicago, IL;76;66;80;69;A shower or t-storm;SW;9;74%;69%;3
Cleveland, OH;79;67;79;70;A shower in the a.m.;SE;7;71%;80%;6
Columbia, SC;90;75;93;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;69%;46%;10
Columbus, OH;85;63;83;67;Periods of sun;S;6;70%;48%;5
Concord, NH;80;58;79;61;Clouds and sun;ESE;17;69%;33%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;76;100;78;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;51%;5%;10
Denver, CO;94;60;89;59;Partly sunny;SE;7;30%;11%;9
Des Moines, IA;78;65;81;64;Partly sunny;NNW;6;71%;16%;7
Detroit, MI;78;63;80;69;Partly sunny;S;6;69%;68%;4
Dodge City, KS;99;63;98;66;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;58%;84%;9
Duluth, MN;80;61;76;60;Morning showers;S;6;69%;100%;4
El Paso, TX;98;75;101;74;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;8;32%;6%;11
Fairbanks, AK;59;54;59;42;Rain and drizzle;W;8;73%;76%;1
Fargo, ND;72;57;80;61;Sunshine, pleasant;S;7;71%;33%;7
Grand Junction, CO;98;63;97;64;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;11;16%;3%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;74;59;78;65;A p.m. shower or two;S;6;75%;78%;4
Hartford, CT;88;63;83;68;Humid with some sun;ESE;5;68%;29%;5
Helena, MT;83;53;79;52;Sun, then clouds;WNW;10;38%;27%;7
Honolulu, HI;91;79;90;78;Spotty showers;ENE;15;59%;90%;12
Houston, TX;94;79;96;79;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;63%;36%;11
Indianapolis, IN;83;64;81;69;Periods of sun;SSW;7;71%;78%;4
Jackson, MS;95;71;97;73;Sunny and hot;ESE;4;50%;5%;10
Jacksonville, FL;91;76;84;75;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;8;83%;79%;3
Juneau, AK;66;51;66;53;Rain and drizzle;SSW;7;80%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;69;88;72;A severe t-storm;NE;5;69%;87%;8
Knoxville, TN;90;67;91;67;Mostly sunny;E;5;60%;9%;10
Las Vegas, NV;110;80;109;79;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;6%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;86;64;88;69;Partly sunny;SSW;6;66%;16%;8
Little Rock, AR;93;72;96;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;58%;2%;10
Long Beach, CA;89;64;80;64;Partly sunny;SSW;6;62%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;82;62;86;63;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;86;67;88;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;64%;52%;8
Madison, WI;77;61;77;61;A t-storm in spots;W;7;77%;45%;2
Memphis, TN;93;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;S;7;58%;5%;10
Miami, FL;90;78;90;79;A t-storm in spots;E;7;72%;63%;9
Milwaukee, WI;76;62;78;65;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;70%;48%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;65;79;64;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;67%;26%;4
Mobile, AL;92;75;96;76;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;54%;14%;11
Montgomery, AL;97;68;94;69;Mostly sunny;NE;5;55%;7%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;53;46;52;48;A shower or two;SSE;20;96%;74%;3
Nashville, TN;90;65;93;70;Mostly sunny;S;4;57%;11%;9
New Orleans, LA;93;79;93;78;A t-storm in spots;S;6;61%;49%;10
New York, NY;84;69;79;72;Humid with some sun;ESE;6;79%;28%;4
Newark, NJ;83;68;79;71;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;80%;45%;4
Norfolk, VA;85;72;87;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;81%;50%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;95;75;100;77;Partly sunny;S;14;53%;5%;10
Olympia, WA;80;53;73;56;Not as warm;SW;7;67%;12%;3
Omaha, NE;76;63;81;65;Humid and warmer;NE;6;74%;22%;7
Orlando, FL;91;77;87;73;Showers and t-storms;S;9;78%;70%;4
Philadelphia, PA;83;70;85;71;A t-storm in spots;E;5;77%;53%;4
Phoenix, AZ;113;84;110;86;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;19%;2%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;86;65;84;67;Partly sunny;SW;6;68%;39%;6
Portland, ME;74;61;69;62;Partly sunny;E;6;80%;33%;4
Portland, OR;81;57;77;60;Partly sunny;NNW;5;58%;14%;7
Providence, RI;82;62;79;66;Fog in the morning;ENE;7;66%;24%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;73;89;72;A t-storm in spots;S;4;76%;45%;9
Reno, NV;97;61;95;60;Sunny;W;7;20%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;85;71;89;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;78%;46%;9
Roswell, NM;100;69;103;70;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;26%;15%;11
Sacramento, CA;103;65;102;61;Plenty of sunshine;S;4;32%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;96;66;90;66;Abundant sunshine;SE;6;27%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;100;76;102;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;5;51%;8%;11
San Diego, CA;74;63;76;63;Partly sunny;SW;6;70%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;78;60;75;60;Mostly sunny;SW;9;61%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;93;73;88;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;83%;69%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;60;74;61;Partly sunny;SSW;8;66%;5%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;80;59;80;61;Partly sunny;SW;6;68%;30%;7
Spokane, WA;86;60;82;58;Some sun, pleasant;SSE;8;39%;2%;7
Springfield, IL;82;65;82;68;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;78%;88%;4
St. Louis, MO;84;69;87;72;A severe t-storm;SSE;6;74%;88%;4
Tampa, FL;85;78;84;76;Thunderstorms;SW;7;87%;95%;3
Toledo, OH;82;60;79;66;Periods of sun;S;2;78%;68%;4
Tucson, AZ;107;78;105;78;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;26%;9%;11
Tulsa, OK;94;76;98;78;Partly sunny;S;9;56%;11%;9
Vero Beach, FL;92;75;90;72;A t-storm in spots;S;9;78%;58%;11
Washington, DC;86;73;87;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;77%;54%;7
Wichita, KS;91;70;94;74;A severe t-storm;SSE;8;65%;87%;9
Wilmington, DE;84;71;84;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;81%;53%;4
