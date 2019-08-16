US Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;68;83;68;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;73%;85%;4
Albuquerque, NM;95;65;92;64;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;22%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;76;54;73;51;Sunny, breezy, nice;N;18;43%;15%;4
Asheville, NC;87;64;91;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;57%;21%;10
Atlanta, GA;94;68;96;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;4;50%;8%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;79;73;84;74;Areas of morning fog;SSW;6;81%;33%;8
Austin, TX;103;77;103;78;Warm with sunshine;SSE;5;49%;5%;11
Baltimore, MD;87;74;90;76;A t-storm in spots;S;2;68%;51%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;96;77;93;78;Showers and t-storms;S;6;73%;75%;8
Billings, MT;86;57;69;54;Partial sunshine;SE;8;67%;28%;4
Birmingham, AL;96;67;101;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;5;45%;5%;10
Bismarck, ND;84;59;69;47;Showers and t-storms;W;9;75%;64%;3
Boise, ID;88;55;86;58;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;28%;0%;8
Boston, MA;75;67;76;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;7;89%;57%;2
Bridgeport, CT;78;70;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;83%;73%;4
Buffalo, NY;79;67;80;70;A shower or t-storm;SW;11;75%;66%;4
Burlington, VT;79;66;83;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;9;73%;77%;2
Caribou, ME;68;57;71;61;Spotty showers;SSE;7;80%;87%;2
Casper, WY;85;49;82;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;18;29%;7%;8
Charleston, SC;85;77;85;75;Thunderstorms;SW;7;84%;91%;4
Charleston, WV;90;65;95;69;Mostly sunny;S;5;59%;22%;9
Charlotte, NC;92;72;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;61%;36%;10
Cheyenne, WY;79;55;83;51;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;13;34%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;84;69;81;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;72%;74%;5
Cleveland, OH;79;70;82;72;A t-storm in spots;S;10;70%;73%;4
Columbia, SC;94;74;94;73;A t-storm in spots;S;4;65%;52%;7
Columbus, OH;85;67;83;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;75%;50%;7
Concord, NH;82;58;78;63;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;84%;82%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;80;100;80;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;12;52%;11%;10
Denver, CO;87;59;91;57;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;8;31%;7%;8
Des Moines, IA;82;63;83;70;Partly sunny;SSE;8;70%;75%;4
Detroit, MI;81;70;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;55%;8
Dodge City, KS;99;67;98;68;Partly sunny;S;8;55%;11%;9
Duluth, MN;79;59;82;63;Warmer;S;8;63%;69%;7
El Paso, TX;100;74;101;75;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;7;24%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;57;43;59;40;Clouds and sun;NE;4;63%;21%;2
Fargo, ND;81;61;80;52;Showers and t-storms;NNW;9;77%;86%;5
Grand Junction, CO;99;62;96;61;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;12;17%;3%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;80;64;84;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;72%;55%;8
Hartford, CT;85;67;83;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;83%;68%;3
Helena, MT;79;50;72;51;Nice with some sun;SSW;7;55%;16%;6
Honolulu, HI;91;78;90;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;54%;33%;12
Houston, TX;96;78;96;79;A t-storm in spots;S;6;69%;49%;10
Indianapolis, IN;81;69;83;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;71%;55%;5
Jackson, MS;97;73;98;75;Humid with sunshine;SSW;4;55%;12%;10
Jacksonville, FL;85;75;82;73;Thunderstorms;SW;8;85%;92%;3
Juneau, AK;68;54;71;46;Morning rain, cloudy;NNW;10;57%;71%;2
Kansas City, MO;84;71;89;76;A t-storm in spots;S;10;72%;79%;5
Knoxville, TN;91;68;96;70;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;55%;6%;9
Las Vegas, NV;109;79;107;77;Mostly sunny;SW;9;8%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;89;67;91;70;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;64%;23%;9
Little Rock, AR;96;72;97;75;Partly sunny;SSE;6;56%;7%;10
Long Beach, CA;78;64;76;63;Partly sunny;SW;6;65%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;81;62;81;61;Partly sunny;S;6;65%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;90;71;91;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;63%;27%;6
Madison, WI;78;58;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;5;67%;67%;7
Memphis, TN;93;75;95;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;55%;7%;10
Miami, FL;89;80;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;70%;11
Milwaukee, WI;82;62;81;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;63%;76%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;63;83;67;Becoming cloudy;SSE;9;56%;71%;7
Mobile, AL;96;77;95;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;64%;76%;11
Montgomery, AL;95;68;97;72;Partly sunny;S;4;51%;6%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;53;49;56;51;Spotty showers;SSE;20;98%;83%;2
Nashville, TN;92;68;96;70;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;54%;12%;9
New Orleans, LA;93;78;90;78;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;73%;77%;10
New York, NY;84;72;82;73;Clouds and sun;SE;6;79%;55%;7
Newark, NJ;81;71;85;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;74%;68%;7
Norfolk, VA;86;73;88;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;77%;42%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;100;78;99;78;A t-storm in spots;S;15;57%;73%;10
Olympia, WA;67;55;72;55;Sunshine and nice;SW;6;70%;31%;4
Omaha, NE;83;65;85;70;Partly sunny;S;10;71%;71%;4
Orlando, FL;89;75;89;74;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;73%;70%;10
Philadelphia, PA;86;73;90;75;Sun and some clouds;S;5;66%;44%;8
Phoenix, AZ;110;86;108;85;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;24%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;85;66;87;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;65%;73%;8
Portland, ME;70;62;70;64;Low clouds;ESE;6;99%;57%;2
Portland, OR;77;60;75;57;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;61%;23%;5
Providence, RI;81;67;80;68;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;82%;57%;3
Raleigh, NC;89;73;91;72;A t-storm in spots;S;4;71%;55%;9
Reno, NV;94;60;94;58;Plenty of sun;W;7;19%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;87;72;91;74;Mostly sunny;S;4;70%;35%;9
Roswell, NM;102;71;104;69;Mostly cloudy;S;6;21%;5%;8
Sacramento, CA;101;61;88;58;Sunny and not as hot;SSW;6;42%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;91;65;91;66;Mostly sunny;SE;6;27%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;102;78;103;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;53%;6%;11
San Diego, CA;72;63;73;63;Some sun;WSW;6;71%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;73;60;71;61;Not as warm;SW;11;65%;3%;8
Savannah, GA;88;75;87;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;85%;87%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;59;74;60;Mostly sunny;SW;8;66%;22%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;83;59;83;62;Clouds and sun;SE;10;64%;72%;7
Spokane, WA;83;59;81;58;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;40%;2%;7
Springfield, IL;84;68;83;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;79%;55%;5
St. Louis, MO;86;72;89;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;69%;54%;9
Tampa, FL;84;76;87;75;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;79%;67%;4
Toledo, OH;79;68;82;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;83%;55%;7
Tucson, AZ;105;78;104;78;Partly sunny;W;6;34%;1%;11
Tulsa, OK;97;78;98;79;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;57%;73%;9
Vero Beach, FL;91;72;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;79%;70%;11
Washington, DC;88;74;91;75;Partly sunny;S;5;66%;32%;9
Wichita, KS;91;75;94;74;A t-storm in spots;S;13;58%;65%;8
Wilmington, DE;84;72;88;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;75%;55%;8
