US Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;67;85;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;69%;64%;7
Albuquerque, NM;93;63;94;66;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;18%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;73;51;68;47;Sunny and breezy;NNE;19;39%;8%;4
Asheville, NC;87;65;88;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;62%;55%;10
Atlanta, GA;96;71;94;71;Warm with some sun;S;4;54%;17%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;84;74;86;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;77%;27%;7
Austin, TX;103;79;103;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;48%;4%;11
Baltimore, MD;89;78;94;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;65%;64%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;92;77;Showers and t-storms;S;7;75%;73%;6
Billings, MT;62;52;90;61;Sunlit and warmer;SSE;8;47%;3%;7
Birmingham, AL;100;70;98;72;Hot with some sun;SW;5;51%;13%;10
Bismarck, ND;68;47;75;55;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;57%;1%;7
Boise, ID;86;59;95;62;Sunny and hot;ENE;6;26%;0%;8
Boston, MA;75;70;85;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;74%;64%;4
Bridgeport, CT;80;70;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;75%;73%;7
Buffalo, NY;77;69;81;72;A t-storm in spots;S;9;77%;82%;5
Burlington, VT;85;67;83;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;67%;44%;6
Caribou, ME;70;61;75;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;80%;51%;3
Casper, WY;87;47;91;54;Sunny and breezy;SSE;14;31%;6%;8
Charleston, SC;84;76;89;76;Partly sunny;SW;7;74%;44%;10
Charleston, WV;93;67;97;70;Very hot;S;5;60%;28%;8
Charlotte, NC;93;71;94;72;Partly sunny;SSW;4;64%;19%;9
Cheyenne, WY;83;52;88;58;Mostly sunny;S;10;35%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;79;72;84;71;Thunderstorms;SW;10;74%;86%;6
Cleveland, OH;82;73;88;74;A t-storm in spots;S;11;66%;82%;6
Columbia, SC;93;74;94;74;Partly sunny;SSW;4;63%;36%;9
Columbus, OH;87;70;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;SW;8;65%;74%;8
Concord, NH;79;63;85;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;77%;65%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;80;101;81;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;14;51%;6%;10
Denver, CO;91;56;94;63;Warm with sunshine;SW;6;30%;5%;9
Des Moines, IA;86;71;82;62;Sunny intervals;NE;8;74%;37%;4
Detroit, MI;86;70;87;72;Thunderstorm;SSW;8;74%;80%;7
Dodge City, KS;98;67;94;66;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;12;55%;3%;9
Duluth, MN;84;64;75;55;Partly sunny;W;9;71%;28%;6
El Paso, TX;101;76;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;20%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;62;41;59;37;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;53%;15%;3
Fargo, ND;82;53;73;54;Partly sunny;SSW;8;67%;4%;7
Grand Junction, CO;97;60;97;63;Sunshine;NW;9;17%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;84;67;82;66;Thunderstorms;SW;8;85%;87%;7
Hartford, CT;86;70;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;74%;65%;8
Helena, MT;65;47;86;55;Sunny and warmer;WSW;7;40%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;91;78;91;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;12;51%;14%;12
Houston, TX;92;80;97;80;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;65%;44%;9
Indianapolis, IN;80;72;91;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;66%;85%;8
Jackson, MS;97;73;92;74;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;66%;44%;7
Jacksonville, FL;80;74;88;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;76%;74%;5
Juneau, AK;63;45;65;44;Clouds and sun;N;13;39%;24%;4
Kansas City, MO;91;73;88;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;70%;76%;5
Knoxville, TN;95;70;95;71;Sun and clouds, warm;SSE;5;54%;22%;9
Las Vegas, NV;107;76;104;75;Mostly sunny;S;7;9%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;91;71;96;71;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;57%;19%;8
Little Rock, AR;96;75;94;75;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;65%;36%;7
Long Beach, CA;77;64;78;62;Partly sunny;W;6;62%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;79;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;62%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;91;74;97;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;54%;45%;9
Madison, WI;82;68;80;59;A morning t-storm;NW;8;81%;80%;3
Memphis, TN;94;76;94;76;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;62%;23%;9
Miami, FL;89;79;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;66%;66%;11
Milwaukee, WI;82;68;82;64;Thunderstorms;WSW;15;76%;84%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;68;77;57;A morning t-storm;NW;12;66%;56%;5
Mobile, AL;96;76;91;76;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;72%;76%;10
Montgomery, AL;97;71;93;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;64%;64%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;55;51;58;54;A t-storm in spots;SSE;20;94%;55%;3
Nashville, TN;94;69;98;72;Partly sunny and hot;SW;5;49%;7%;9
New Orleans, LA;91;79;90;79;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;74%;77%;7
New York, NY;87;72;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;72%;73%;7
Newark, NJ;86;72;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;71%;73%;6
Norfolk, VA;90;73;83;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;82%;43%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;100;78;101;77;Partly sunny and hot;S;15;53%;29%;9
Olympia, WA;72;52;74;53;Partly sunny;SW;6;68%;6%;4
Omaha, NE;86;69;80;61;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;11;76%;15%;5
Orlando, FL;89;75;90;74;Showers and t-storms;S;6;71%;84%;10
Philadelphia, PA;89;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;65%;65%;5
Phoenix, AZ;107;83;107;84;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;5;21%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;87;69;92;72;Hot with some sun;SSW;6;63%;70%;8
Portland, ME;70;64;75;67;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;93%;55%;3
Portland, OR;73;57;78;58;Some sun;NNW;5;62%;5%;7
Providence, RI;80;69;87;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;75%;65%;6
Raleigh, NC;91;71;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;4;69%;39%;9
Reno, NV;94;58;93;57;Plenty of sun;WNW;6;22%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;91;73;93;73;Partly sunny;SSE;5;66%;38%;9
Roswell, NM;105;68;104;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;20%;5%;10
Sacramento, CA;89;57;82;57;Sunny;SSW;7;56%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;91;65;96;72;Sunshine;SE;7;21%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;103;79;103;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;51%;4%;11
San Diego, CA;72;62;73;64;Partly sunny;WNW;6;67%;1%;6
San Francisco, CA;72;61;70;61;Low clouds;WSW;12;67%;44%;2
Savannah, GA;86;74;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;76%;59%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;58;75;59;Partly sunny;NNW;7;64%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;85;60;76;55;Partly sunny;NE;9;68%;15%;7
Spokane, WA;82;58;85;59;Mostly sunny;S;8;39%;3%;6
Springfield, IL;81;73;85;70;Thunderstorms;WSW;10;82%;84%;6
St. Louis, MO;89;75;90;73;Thunderstorms;S;7;75%;86%;6
Tampa, FL;83;75;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;79%;80%;9
Toledo, OH;84;69;87;71;Thunderstorms;SW;6;79%;86%;7
Tucson, AZ;104;78;103;78;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;5;32%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;95;79;98;78;Partly sunny;SSE;11;62%;70%;9
Vero Beach, FL;89;73;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;75%;66%;10
Washington, DC;91;76;95;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;62%;56%;8
Wichita, KS;88;75;93;73;Partly sunny;NNE;8;61%;30%;8
Wilmington, DE;88;74;91;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;69%;52%;6
