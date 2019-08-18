US Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;87;69;89;65;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;69%;83%;6
Albuquerque, NM;94;66;95;69;Warm with sunshine;SSE;6;19%;11%;10
Anchorage, AK;68;49;65;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;44%;18%;4
Asheville, NC;86;65;88;65;A t-storm in spots;E;5;66%;73%;10
Atlanta, GA;95;72;94;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;62%;58%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;85;74;86;76;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;74%;19%;8
Austin, TX;103;79;100;78;Warm with sunshine;SSE;6;52%;7%;11
Baltimore, MD;91;77;95;77;Very hot;W;3;60%;65%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;90;77;91;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;80%;81%;7
Billings, MT;89;60;98;61;Warmer with sunshine;NE;8;30%;9%;7
Birmingham, AL;98;72;97;72;A t-storm in spots;S;5;57%;48%;10
Bismarck, ND;75;56;87;61;A heavy thunderstorm;S;8;60%;74%;7
Boise, ID;94;62;95;62;Sunny;NE;6;25%;0%;8
Boston, MA;82;73;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;63%;64%;7
Bridgeport, CT;87;73;88;71;Sunny intervals;SW;7;69%;44%;8
Buffalo, NY;81;73;79;65;Showers and t-storms;S;11;76%;63%;7
Burlington, VT;84;71;88;63;Showers and t-storms;NW;11;68%;83%;6
Caribou, ME;78;63;76;60;A shower or t-storm;WSW;9;83%;81%;3
Casper, WY;90;53;96;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;16%;6%;8
Charleston, SC;85;75;87;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;76%;64%;5
Charleston, WV;96;69;96;69;Very hot;S;6;62%;73%;9
Charlotte, NC;94;72;93;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;63%;65%;9
Cheyenne, WY;87;56;93;60;Partly sunny;WSW;9;20%;6%;9
Chicago, IL;82;71;81;70;Humid with some sun;ENE;8;68%;15%;8
Cleveland, OH;87;74;82;73;Showers and t-storms;E;9;76%;66%;8
Columbia, SC;94;74;93;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;67%;55%;10
Columbus, OH;91;70;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;71%;81%;6
Concord, NH;87;66;91;64;A t-storm in spots;W;6;72%;48%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;99;80;100;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;50%;4%;10
Denver, CO;92;64;97;66;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;19%;5%;9
Des Moines, IA;85;63;84;71;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;65%;62%;6
Detroit, MI;88;69;84;68;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;74%;45%;5
Dodge City, KS;94;66;102;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;10;55%;10%;9
Duluth, MN;74;55;80;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;10;60%;66%;6
El Paso, TX;101;77;102;78;Mostly sunny;E;6;24%;2%;11
Fairbanks, AK;59;37;59;39;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;52%;23%;3
Fargo, ND;72;55;83;66;A heavy thunderstorm;S;11;72%;80%;6
Grand Junction, CO;97;63;97;63;Sunshine;ENE;8;16%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;79;67;84;59;Mostly sunny;N;5;70%;16%;7
Hartford, CT;89;73;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;68%;74%;8
Helena, MT;86;54;89;53;Sunny and beautiful;SW;6;35%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;90;74;90;75;Sunshine and nice;NE;11;48%;44%;12
Houston, TX;92;80;95;78;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;67%;55%;11
Indianapolis, IN;90;71;87;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;71%;64%;4
Jackson, MS;88;73;93;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;4;68%;76%;10
Jacksonville, FL;87;74;89;74;Showers and t-storms;S;6;72%;66%;9
Juneau, AK;63;42;63;42;Cloudy;NE;8;39%;31%;2
Kansas City, MO;90;72;92;77;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;66%;6%;6
Knoxville, TN;95;70;94;71;Partly sunny;SSE;4;60%;30%;9
Las Vegas, NV;105;76;105;77;Brilliant sunshine;WNW;7;10%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;95;72;95;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;62%;66%;9
Little Rock, AR;93;75;96;76;A t-storm in spots;S;5;68%;45%;9
Long Beach, CA;82;65;81;65;Partly sunny;SW;6;60%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;82;62;Partly sunny;S;6;59%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;96;73;95;75;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;60%;71%;9
Madison, WI;78;59;81;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;57%;8%;7
Memphis, TN;94;77;94;77;Humid with some sun;SSE;6;70%;66%;9
Miami, FL;91;81;89;80;A shower or two;E;10;69%;88%;10
Milwaukee, WI;81;66;79;62;Mostly sunny;S;9;59%;13%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;56;81;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;54%;42%;7
Mobile, AL;92;77;91;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;72%;77%;8
Montgomery, AL;94;72;93;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;65%;65%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;57;53;62;50;Windy with a t-storm;WNW;30;92%;69%;3
Nashville, TN;97;72;97;75;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;57%;39%;9
New Orleans, LA;89;78;87;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;81%;79%;5
New York, NY;88;75;90;77;Partly sunny;SW;7;65%;39%;8
Newark, NJ;91;74;92;75;Hot with some sun;WSW;6;61%;44%;8
Norfolk, VA;87;72;93;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;67%;36%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;97;77;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;52%;21%;9
Olympia, WA;73;55;77;51;Clouds breaking;N;4;62%;4%;6
Omaha, NE;77;64;85;75;Clouds and sunshine;SE;8;72%;62%;7
Orlando, FL;93;76;92;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;68%;57%;11
Philadelphia, PA;92;75;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;62%;63%;8
Phoenix, AZ;106;83;109;85;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;18%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;90;70;89;70;Partly sunny;N;6;60%;66%;8
Portland, ME;76;66;79;67;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;84%;63%;5
Portland, OR;78;58;80;57;Clouds breaking;N;4;61%;4%;6
Providence, RI;86;72;89;70;Humid with some sun;SSW;8;68%;55%;8
Raleigh, NC;92;73;94;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;65%;64%;9
Reno, NV;94;58;91;57;Brilliant sunshine;WNW;6;27%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;92;72;96;74;Partly sunny;SSW;5;63%;38%;9
Roswell, NM;107;75;101;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;29%;19%;10
Sacramento, CA;86;57;85;56;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;96;72;97;69;Sunny and very warm;ESE;13;14%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;103;79;100;78;Sunshine and warm;SE;8;54%;6%;11
San Diego, CA;73;64;75;65;Partly sunny;NNW;7;66%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;69;60;69;59;Low clouds;WSW;10;69%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;88;74;86;74;Showers and t-storms;S;6;78%;70%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;60;78;57;Clouds breaking;N;6;61%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;74;56;83;70;Partly sunny, humid;SE;10;68%;29%;7
Spokane, WA;85;60;86;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;35%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;86;70;88;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;4;78%;63%;4
St. Louis, MO;89;73;92;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;71%;71%;6
Tampa, FL;89;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;73%;63%;11
Toledo, OH;87;69;84;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;3;80%;44%;3
Tucson, AZ;103;77;105;79;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;6;27%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;93;78;99;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;60%;7%;9
Vero Beach, FL;90;72;89;75;A shower or two;ESE;9;74%;67%;10
Washington, DC;94;75;98;76;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;57%;66%;8
Wichita, KS;91;73;96;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;64%;6%;9
Wilmington, DE;91;73;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;68%;63%;8
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.