US Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;87;61;85;65;Mostly sunny;SE;4;53%;55%;7

Albuquerque, NM;96;69;93;66;Warm with some sun;S;6;28%;44%;9

Anchorage, AK;64;51;65;49;Partly sunny;SW;6;50%;16%;4

Asheville, NC;88;66;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;73%;75%;9

Atlanta, GA;91;72;89;71;A thunderstorm;S;5;70%;73%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;88;76;86;77;Humid with some sun;S;8;76%;44%;8

Austin, TX;102;79;101;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;49%;14%;11

Baltimore, MD;96;77;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;W;4;57%;73%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;89;75;90;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;77%;71%;5

Billings, MT;98;61;92;61;Sunshine and nice;NE;7;39%;5%;7

Birmingham, AL;94;72;93;72;A thunderstorm;SSW;5;64%;71%;10

Bismarck, ND;86;61;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;9;62%;4%;6

Boise, ID;95;63;99;64;Sunny and hot;NE;6;22%;0%;7

Boston, MA;93;71;84;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;53%;26%;7

Bridgeport, CT;88;68;86;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;61%;33%;8

Buffalo, NY;79;64;84;71;Partly sunny;SE;6;60%;63%;7

Burlington, VT;87;60;84;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;12%;7

Caribou, ME;74;59;82;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;52%;5%;6

Casper, WY;97;53;92;55;Sunny and very warm;E;8;25%;7%;8

Charleston, SC;87;77;88;76;A shower or t-storm;S;7;73%;66%;8

Charleston, WV;95;69;95;70;Very hot;S;5;66%;74%;8

Charlotte, NC;93;72;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;73%;73%;6

Cheyenne, WY;93;60;89;57;Partly sunny;E;8;27%;33%;9

Chicago, IL;84;72;84;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;72%;80%;4

Cleveland, OH;80;70;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;69%;82%;8

Columbia, SC;96;73;87;74;A shower or t-storm;S;5;75%;67%;5

Columbus, OH;89;70;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;80%;6

Concord, NH;90;60;85;59;Mostly sunny;SE;5;50%;27%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;81;100;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;51%;7%;10

Denver, CO;97;65;95;62;A t-storm around;ENE;6;24%;64%;9

Des Moines, IA;84;71;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;NE;9;71%;66%;8

Detroit, MI;82;70;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;69%;81%;5

Dodge City, KS;103;73;100;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;15;41%;44%;9

Duluth, MN;81;61;77;56;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;75%;58%;2

El Paso, TX;101;78;99;77;Hot with some sun;E;7;31%;24%;11

Fairbanks, AK;60;38;61;42;Clouding up;NW;3;54%;90%;3

Fargo, ND;84;67;77;50;Sun and clouds;N;10;79%;17%;5

Grand Junction, CO;97;63;99;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;15%;0%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;84;65;87;69;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;66%;73%;6

Hartford, CT;91;66;89;68;Mostly sunny;S;5;53%;28%;8

Helena, MT;94;55;89;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;37%;0%;7

Honolulu, HI;91;78;91;79;Partly sunny;ENE;13;54%;74%;12

Houston, TX;96;79;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;68%;57%;11

Indianapolis, IN;89;72;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;67%;80%;5

Jackson, MS;91;74;93;74;Some sun, a t-storm;S;3;68%;62%;9

Jacksonville, FL;86;74;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;SE;7;70%;55%;9

Juneau, AK;63;41;60;47;Cloudy;E;7;53%;44%;1

Kansas City, MO;96;78;94;75;A strong t-storm;NW;10;63%;66%;8

Knoxville, TN;95;70;93;71;A t-storm around;SSW;4;66%;64%;9

Las Vegas, NV;105;76;106;78;Sunny and hot;NW;6;9%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;95;72;94;73;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;66%;73%;6

Little Rock, AR;96;76;95;75;Sun and some clouds;SE;5;65%;30%;9

Long Beach, CA;84;65;83;65;Partly sunny;SW;6;57%;0%;9

Los Angeles, CA;82;63;84;64;Some sun;S;6;53%;1%;9

Louisville, KY;96;75;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;66%;80%;8

Madison, WI;81;62;80;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;6;79%;44%;3

Memphis, TN;97;76;94;76;A t-storm around;SSW;5;68%;64%;9

Miami, FL;89;80;88;80;A morning t-storm;ESE;10;74%;89%;9

Milwaukee, WI;80;68;82;70;Clouds and sun;SW;8;72%;54%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;63;82;59;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;74%;49%;2

Mobile, AL;89;76;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;78%;77%;5

Montgomery, AL;91;72;89;71;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;5;71%;71%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;58;47;58;51;Mostly sunny;W;20;66%;15%;8

Nashville, TN;96;72;96;74;A t-storm around;WNW;5;60%;64%;9

New Orleans, LA;85;75;87;77;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;5;77%;73%;5

New York, NY;90;75;88;75;Humid with some sun;SSE;6;61%;55%;8

Newark, NJ;92;72;88;73;Humid with some sun;SSE;6;61%;55%;8

Norfolk, VA;95;75;93;75;Periods of sun;SW;6;68%;44%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;100;77;99;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;53%;33%;9

Olympia, WA;78;49;79;55;Partly sunny;SSW;4;62%;61%;6

Omaha, NE;88;74;93;70;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;7;69%;59%;8

Orlando, FL;92;77;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;70%;66%;10

Philadelphia, PA;92;76;90;76;A t-storm in spots;S;6;63%;64%;8

Phoenix, AZ;109;84;113;86;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;13%;0%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;87;70;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;70%;82%;8

Portland, ME;80;65;79;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;60%;14%;7

Portland, OR;80;57;84;58;Sun and some clouds;SSW;4;55%;24%;7

Providence, RI;89;68;88;67;Sunshine, very warm;S;5;52%;26%;8

Raleigh, NC;93;73;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;69%;66%;7

Reno, NV;91;58;92;58;Sunshine;WNW;6;23%;0%;9

Richmond, VA;96;74;94;73;Sunny intervals;SSE;5;66%;44%;9

Roswell, NM;101;73;100;72;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;11;33%;11%;10

Sacramento, CA;86;57;86;55;Brilliant sunshine;S;6;53%;2%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;97;69;98;67;Sunny and very warm;ESE;10;14%;0%;8

San Antonio, TX;101;78;100;76;Warm with sunshine;SSE;7;51%;9%;11

San Diego, CA;76;66;77;65;Partly sunny;NW;8;63%;0%;9

San Francisco, CA;70;59;69;58;Clouds, then sun;W;11;68%;3%;8

Savannah, GA;85;74;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;6;75%;55%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;57;81;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;56%;30%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;83;70;89;61;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;75%;16%;7

Spokane, WA;88;56;93;62;Sunny and hot;SSE;2;33%;2%;6

Springfield, IL;92;73;88;72;Strong thunderstorms;WSW;9;79%;81%;6

St. Louis, MO;92;75;93;76;Strong thunderstorms;S;6;69%;71%;7

Tampa, FL;92;75;91;75;A t-storm or two;SE;5;75%;85%;10

Toledo, OH;83;69;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;2;81%;77%;5

Tucson, AZ;104;80;109;81;Very hot;ENE;6;18%;3%;10

Tulsa, OK;99;76;99;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;61%;24%;9

Vero Beach, FL;90;76;88;75;A morning t-storm;SE;10;76%;69%;11

Washington, DC;97;75;95;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;63%;73%;7

Wichita, KS;97;76;98;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;11;55%;43%;9

Wilmington, DE;92;74;90;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;70%;64%;8

