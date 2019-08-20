US Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;65;80;67;A strong t-storm;S;7;75%;75%;5
Albuquerque, NM;97;66;90;64;A t-storm around;SE;8;34%;45%;7
Anchorage, AK;65;48;66;50;Partly sunny;N;5;57%;13%;4
Asheville, NC;84;65;86;67;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;72%;55%;9
Atlanta, GA;92;72;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;64%;55%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;84;77;88;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;11;72%;49%;8
Austin, TX;101;76;100;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;47%;12%;10
Baltimore, MD;92;77;92;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;59%;73%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;86;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;80%;65%;7
Billings, MT;87;61;93;64;Warm with sunshine;SSW;7;50%;17%;7
Birmingham, AL;93;72;94;73;Partly sunny;SSW;6;62%;35%;10
Bismarck, ND;76;52;78;53;Mostly sunny;E;5;55%;1%;6
Boise, ID;99;64;98;60;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;24%;0%;7
Boston, MA;85;69;83;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;8;74%;79%;6
Bridgeport, CT;86;71;85;71;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;79%;73%;5
Buffalo, NY;84;71;81;61;A shower or t-storm;W;11;77%;86%;4
Burlington, VT;84;66;83;69;A strong t-storm;S;12;66%;81%;5
Caribou, ME;81;57;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;8;56%;47%;5
Casper, WY;93;54;86;52;Partly sunny;E;9;52%;42%;8
Charleston, SC;89;77;89;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;72%;55%;8
Charleston, WV;96;70;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;73%;66%;5
Charlotte, NC;84;71;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;72%;64%;8
Cheyenne, WY;92;58;77;56;A p.m. thunderstorm;S;9;64%;63%;7
Chicago, IL;79;72;82;66;Periods of sun;NNE;8;74%;67%;4
Cleveland, OH;87;71;83;68;A shower or t-storm;SW;11;74%;66%;5
Columbia, SC;88;74;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;67%;53%;8
Columbus, OH;90;69;87;67;A shower or t-storm;W;7;79%;66%;5
Concord, NH;86;59;78;66;A strong t-storm;S;14;84%;77%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;78;99;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;47%;8%;10
Denver, CO;96;61;85;57;A p.m. thunderstorm;S;7;45%;71%;9
Des Moines, IA;89;70;74;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;8;79%;60%;5
Detroit, MI;88;71;86;62;A shower or t-storm;N;8;68%;66%;4
Dodge City, KS;104;71;96;66;A p.m. t-storm;SE;13;46%;78%;9
Duluth, MN;82;54;74;55;Mostly sunny;N;8;61%;8%;6
El Paso, TX;100;78;99;74;Hot with some sun;NNW;7;31%;36%;11
Fairbanks, AK;61;45;56;41;Mostly cloudy;ESE;4;69%;55%;1
Fargo, ND;73;50;73;48;Mostly sunny;NE;6;66%;0%;6
Grand Junction, CO;98;62;100;66;Partly sunny;ESE;9;14%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;85;68;83;57;Clouds and sun;NNW;9;76%;39%;4
Hartford, CT;90;68;84;71;A strong t-storm;S;6;77%;73%;5
Helena, MT;89;55;91;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;41%;16%;7
Honolulu, HI;91;77;90;77;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;16;55%;44%;12
Houston, TX;91;78;94;78;A t-storm around;SSE;5;61%;64%;10
Indianapolis, IN;89;71;87;67;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;79%;81%;4
Jackson, MS;93;72;91;72;A t-storm in spots;S;5;69%;64%;10
Jacksonville, FL;89;74;90;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;69%;40%;9
Juneau, AK;62;46;61;49;A little a.m. rain;E;7;63%;82%;1
Kansas City, MO;95;77;85;69;Thunderstorms;NE;8;78%;92%;5
Knoxville, TN;93;72;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;69%;73%;8
Las Vegas, NV;106;78;109;79;Sunny and hot;WNW;6;7%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;94;73;92;72;Humid with a t-storm;SW;8;67%;66%;6
Little Rock, AR;96;74;96;75;Partly sunny;S;5;61%;30%;9
Long Beach, CA;88;66;85;66;Partly sunny;SSE;6;56%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;86;64;87;65;Some sun;S;6;52%;2%;8
Louisville, KY;95;74;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;64%;83%;4
Madison, WI;80;69;78;55;Partly sunny;NW;6;66%;22%;7
Memphis, TN;94;75;95;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;63%;35%;9
Miami, FL;87;79;89;79;A t-storm in spots;E;9;66%;58%;11
Milwaukee, WI;81;71;80;62;Some sun;NW;9;65%;34%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;60;77;57;Mostly sunny;N;7;52%;6%;7
Mobile, AL;86;75;90;77;A t-storm in spots;S;7;74%;65%;9
Montgomery, AL;91;70;91;72;Partly sunny;SW;5;66%;34%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;60;51;57;51;A strong t-storm;SSW;28;92%;73%;3
Nashville, TN;95;74;96;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;59%;73%;8
New Orleans, LA;87;76;88;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;75%;67%;7
New York, NY;88;75;88;75;A strong t-storm;S;7;77%;78%;6
Newark, NJ;89;74;90;73;A strong t-storm;SSW;6;76%;77%;6
Norfolk, VA;93;76;89;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;69%;64%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;100;76;99;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;49%;44%;9
Olympia, WA;84;56;67;53;A little a.m. rain;SW;8;84%;72%;2
Omaha, NE;96;70;73;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;10;86%;71%;2
Orlando, FL;91;76;91;76;Periods of sun;ESE;7;65%;31%;10
Philadelphia, PA;91;75;92;74;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;67%;73%;7
Phoenix, AZ;113;85;114;84;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;11%;1%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;90;69;83;68;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;78%;66%;5
Portland, ME;85;63;75;68;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;7;76%;80%;5
Portland, OR;85;58;69;55;Cooler with rain;WSW;4;76%;84%;1
Providence, RI;89;66;83;73;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;77%;79%;6
Raleigh, NC;92;73;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;77%;55%;9
Reno, NV;92;59;94;59;Sunshine;WNW;6;19%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;95;75;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;70%;64%;5
Roswell, NM;99;74;98;71;Hot with some sun;SE;11;31%;34%;10
Sacramento, CA;88;56;93;64;Sunny and seasonable;S;5;49%;1%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;98;69;99;72;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;14%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;100;75;100;75;Sunshine and warm;SSE;6;49%;13%;11
San Diego, CA;75;65;77;65;Partly sunny;WSW;7;68%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;68;58;74;61;Partly sunny;W;10;64%;2%;8
Savannah, GA;90;75;90;75;A t-storm in spots;S;5;74%;55%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;60;68;58;A little a.m. rain;S;8;76%;67%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;89;58;75;53;Mostly sunny, cooler;NE;6;64%;11%;7
Spokane, WA;93;61;90;59;Partly sunny;SW;7;29%;59%;6
Springfield, IL;82;71;84;65;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;81%;81%;3
St. Louis, MO;86;73;90;71;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;72%;86%;5
Tampa, FL;90;75;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;74%;51%;10
Toledo, OH;89;67;84;61;A shower or t-storm;WNW;6;77%;80%;5
Tucson, AZ;109;81;109;79;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;23%;8%;10
Tulsa, OK;99;76;98;75;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;56%;44%;9
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;89;76;Periods of sun;ESE;9;74%;44%;10
Washington, DC;94;75;92;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;66%;73%;8
Wichita, KS;99;75;94;71;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;10;56%;83%;7
Wilmington, DE;91;75;91;73;A strong t-storm;S;8;72%;73%;8
