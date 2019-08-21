US Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;67;81;58;Partly sunny;NW;7;68%;44%;7
Albuquerque, NM;95;65;94;65;Inc. clouds;S;6;31%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;66;48;68;49;Sunny intervals;SSE;7;50%;24%;4
Asheville, NC;86;65;85;66;A t-storm in spots;E;5;76%;62%;7
Atlanta, GA;90;71;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;65%;66%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;85;76;89;73;Very humid;SSW;9;67%;73%;8
Austin, TX;101;77;100;76;Sunshine and warm;SSE;4;49%;11%;10
Baltimore, MD;93;76;93;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;56%;73%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;88;74;90;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;78%;72%;6
Billings, MT;93;64;91;60;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;43%;44%;6
Birmingham, AL;93;72;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;66%;71%;6
Bismarck, ND;76;52;79;62;Clouds and sunshine;SE;11;65%;15%;6
Boise, ID;96;61;84;54;Not as hot;NNW;10;39%;0%;7
Boston, MA;85;74;90;66;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;60%;73%;7
Bridgeport, CT;85;72;89;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;65%;74%;8
Buffalo, NY;80;66;73;58;Sunshine, less humid;NW;9;67%;23%;7
Burlington, VT;77;67;81;56;Partial sunshine;WNW;10;59%;39%;7
Caribou, ME;84;62;79;53;Rather cloudy;WSW;9;70%;38%;4
Casper, WY;91;52;93;55;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;34%;7%;8
Charleston, SC;90;78;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;70%;66%;10
Charleston, WV;91;71;88;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;6;76%;83%;4
Charlotte, NC;91;73;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;68%;69%;9
Cheyenne, WY;78;56;82;56;A t-storm around;SSW;12;56%;64%;8
Chicago, IL;83;68;75;65;Partly sunny;NE;8;62%;20%;7
Cleveland, OH;82;69;72;63;A shower or t-storm;N;10;71%;57%;3
Columbia, SC;94;75;96;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;58%;73%;9
Columbus, OH;85;69;78;60;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;6;82%;81%;4
Concord, NH;75;61;86;59;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;8;68%;42%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;99;79;98;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;47%;10%;10
Denver, CO;83;58;89;61;Clouds and sun;S;7;48%;24%;9
Des Moines, IA;75;57;79;57;Partly sunny;ENE;6;63%;7%;7
Detroit, MI;87;65;77;58;Not as warm;NE;6;59%;21%;5
Dodge City, KS;95;67;84;65;Some sun, not as hot;ESE;9;72%;44%;5
Duluth, MN;74;55;67;52;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;7;69%;25%;6
El Paso, TX;99;75;97;75;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;36%;10%;8
Fairbanks, AK;58;40;59;42;Cloudy;ESE;4;73%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;72;48;73;54;Mostly sunny;SE;5;67%;4%;6
Grand Junction, CO;99;64;96;63;Mostly sunny;SE;10;19%;1%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;83;59;78;53;Sunshine, less humid;NNE;6;57%;27%;7
Hartford, CT;84;71;90;63;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;63%;74%;7
Helena, MT;94;61;76;55;Cooler but pleasant;WSW;9;47%;44%;4
Honolulu, HI;91;78;92;77;Partly sunny;ENE;14;53%;35%;12
Houston, TX;94;77;94;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;69%;56%;10
Indianapolis, IN;86;69;80;62;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;80%;66%;3
Jackson, MS;90;71;89;72;Humid with some sun;S;6;71%;44%;8
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;69%;45%;10
Juneau, AK;64;49;57;49;Periods of rain;E;12;80%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;84;69;80;69;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;79%;86%;2
Knoxville, TN;91;72;91;70;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;73%;82%;8
Las Vegas, NV;109;79;107;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;9;7%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;92;72;85;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;78%;81%;3
Little Rock, AR;97;75;91;73;Couple of t-storms;SSE;5;72%;72%;8
Long Beach, CA;92;66;80;67;Partly sunny;SE;7;61%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;90;64;87;65;Some sun;S;6;53%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;93;73;87;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NE;6;77%;84%;3
Madison, WI;79;54;74;53;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;67%;17%;7
Memphis, TN;94;75;90;73;Humid with a t-storm;S;8;77%;68%;8
Miami, FL;88;80;88;80;A t-storm in spots;E;9;75%;74%;9
Milwaukee, WI;85;65;73;61;Not as warm;NE;11;59%;16%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;57;75;55;Sunny and nice;ENE;7;53%;4%;7
Mobile, AL;90;76;89;76;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;77%;80%;7
Montgomery, AL;91;70;89;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;71%;51%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;57;48;57;40;Windy with a shower;NW;31;92%;61%;4
Nashville, TN;96;74;90;72;Couple of t-storms;SW;6;68%;83%;7
New Orleans, LA;85;77;88;77;A t-storm in spots;S;7;77%;78%;6
New York, NY;88;74;90;67;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;62%;87%;8
Newark, NJ;88;73;91;67;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;61%;88%;8
Norfolk, VA;89;75;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;64%;73%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;99;75;93;72;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;61%;66%;9
Olympia, WA;68;49;73;49;Warmer;NW;3;68%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;73;61;79;62;Periods of sun, nice;ENE;8;67%;17%;7
Orlando, FL;93;74;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;64%;58%;11
Philadelphia, PA;92;74;92;71;A t-storm in spots;W;7;61%;73%;7
Phoenix, AZ;114;84;108;84;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;22%;37%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;84;68;79;59;A heavy p.m. t-storm;N;6;84%;90%;2
Portland, ME;75;67;82;63;Areas of morning fog;W;7;73%;40%;7
Portland, OR;70;54;74;53;Clouds breaking;N;5;63%;3%;6
Providence, RI;83;72;90;65;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;67%;74%;7
Raleigh, NC;89;74;94;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;67%;73%;9
Reno, NV;93;60;90;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;27%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;90;73;95;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;60%;73%;8
Roswell, NM;98;72;97;70;A t-storm around;SSE;8;36%;46%;9
Sacramento, CA;96;65;96;61;Sunny and hot;S;5;43%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;99;72;91;64;Warm with some sun;NW;9;19%;25%;8
San Antonio, TX;100;77;99;77;Sunshine and warm;SE;6;53%;30%;11
San Diego, CA;77;64;75;65;Partly sunny;S;7;74%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;77;63;73;58;Low clouds, then sun;SW;9;70%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;93;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;S;5;71%;49%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;56;73;56;Warmer;NNE;6;63%;9%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;77;56;78;57;Partly sunny;E;6;62%;2%;7
Spokane, WA;89;59;80;54;A brief shower;S;6;53%;55%;4
Springfield, IL;85;68;81;59;Not as warm;NE;4;75%;44%;3
St. Louis, MO;89;71;81;67;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;85%;85%;2
Tampa, FL;91;75;91;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;74%;43%;11
Toledo, OH;87;63;74;56;Partly sunny;E;3;72%;30%;4
Tucson, AZ;109;78;103;77;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;32%;44%;8
Tulsa, OK;98;74;89;73;A morning t-storm;ENE;6;71%;82%;9
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;89;74;Clouds and sunshine;E;9;76%;55%;11
Washington, DC;92;73;94;72;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;61%;73%;8
Wichita, KS;92;69;82;69;Thunderstorms;SE;9;84%;87%;4
Wilmington, DE;90;73;91;70;A t-storm in spots;W;7;66%;73%;8
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.