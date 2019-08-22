US Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;58;76;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;56%;4%;7
Albuquerque, NM;92;64;92;64;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;29%;4%;10
Anchorage, AK;69;48;67;47;Partly sunny, smoky;NNE;5;60%;44%;4
Asheville, NC;81;67;82;66;Showers and t-storms;NNW;4;80%;82%;6
Atlanta, GA;93;72;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;73%;68%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;88;74;77;68;Not as warm;N;8;72%;53%;3
Austin, TX;99;76;99;76;Warm with some sun;SSE;3;53%;19%;10
Baltimore, MD;94;70;78;63;Cooler;N;5;64%;60%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;85;74;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;85%;75%;5
Billings, MT;91;61;79;60;Not as warm;SE;7;57%;30%;6
Birmingham, AL;92;73;88;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;74%;64%;6
Bismarck, ND;79;64;76;67;A strong t-storm;SSE;11;81%;84%;2
Boise, ID;83;56;88;63;Sunshine;ENE;6;34%;0%;7
Boston, MA;90;66;80;62;Not as warm;NNW;7;46%;58%;7
Bridgeport, CT;90;65;79;60;Not as warm;NNW;7;55%;10%;7
Buffalo, NY;73;57;72;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;61%;31%;7
Burlington, VT;82;58;75;54;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;9;52%;13%;7
Caribou, ME;81;53;72;51;Clouds and sun;WNW;10;54%;42%;5
Casper, WY;95;55;77;49;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;58%;73%;7
Charleston, SC;90;78;90;77;Clouds and sun;S;7;71%;44%;10
Charleston, WV;93;68;76;57;A t-storm, cooler;N;6;84%;64%;2
Charlotte, NC;93;73;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;71%;90%;9
Cheyenne, WY;82;59;79;54;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;58%;74%;8
Chicago, IL;75;64;73;62;Nice with sunshine;NE;11;55%;6%;7
Cleveland, OH;71;63;72;62;Lots of sun, nice;NNE;11;57%;22%;7
Columbia, SC;93;75;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;64%;78%;9
Columbus, OH;80;59;76;53;Partly sunny;NNE;7;63%;14%;5
Concord, NH;88;56;77;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;7;54%;8%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;76;95;75;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;58%;33%;10
Denver, CO;87;62;87;57;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;38%;73%;9
Des Moines, IA;79;60;80;58;Partly sunny;ESE;9;61%;8%;7
Detroit, MI;77;57;75;57;Sunshine and nice;NNE;6;55%;15%;7
Dodge City, KS;85;65;88;64;Partly sunny;E;14;71%;69%;5
Duluth, MN;68;52;68;54;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;8;74%;2%;6
El Paso, TX;96;73;96;72;A t-storm around;SSW;6;39%;44%;10
Fairbanks, AK;60;42;60;42;Rain tapering off;WNW;4;76%;81%;1
Fargo, ND;73;54;78;62;Partly sunny;SSE;10;69%;12%;6
Grand Junction, CO;93;62;95;61;Sunshine and warm;NE;10;17%;4%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;77;52;76;51;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;59%;5%;7
Hartford, CT;89;64;79;57;Not as warm;NNW;5;51%;30%;7
Helena, MT;73;54;78;57;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;4;59%;27%;6
Honolulu, HI;91;78;91;79;Partly sunny;E;13;53%;66%;12
Houston, TX;93;78;90;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;5;73%;73%;5
Indianapolis, IN;79;63;79;57;Partly sunny;NE;6;63%;2%;5
Jackson, MS;85;74;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;72%;65%;8
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;91;76;Partly sunny;SE;7;69%;44%;10
Juneau, AK;55;49;56;51;Periods of rain;SE;9;84%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;84;68;83;66;A t-storm in spots;E;11;66%;48%;4
Knoxville, TN;88;71;85;69;Showers and t-storms;N;6;83%;79%;3
Las Vegas, NV;107;76;103;75;Mostly sunny;S;8;15%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;84;69;76;58;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;83%;43%;3
Little Rock, AR;91;73;86;72;Showers and t-storms;ENE;5;80%;85%;8
Long Beach, CA;76;68;77;65;Some sun;SSE;8;62%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;84;65;83;64;Some sun;S;6;56%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;83;71;80;59;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;75%;42%;3
Madison, WI;75;55;74;51;Sunshine and nice;ENE;6;63%;11%;6
Memphis, TN;92;73;87;73;Showers and t-storms;E;5;79%;81%;6
Miami, FL;86;79;87;79;Thunderstorms;ESE;9;79%;87%;5
Milwaukee, WI;74;60;71;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;11;60%;11%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;56;76;59;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;8;60%;10%;7
Mobile, AL;88;77;88;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;77%;55%;6
Montgomery, AL;90;72;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;76%;66%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;55;39;45;35;Nice with some sun;NW;34;91%;17%;4
Nashville, TN;91;72;86;68;Thunderstorms;NE;5;82%;73%;3
New Orleans, LA;89;77;87;77;Thunderstorms;NW;5;81%;76%;5
New York, NY;90;67;78;64;Not as warm;NNE;6;54%;14%;8
Newark, NJ;91;68;80;61;Not as warm;N;6;51%;15%;7
Norfolk, VA;94;75;88;69;Strong thunderstorms;SE;7;81%;88%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;86;70;86;70;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;79%;73%;8
Olympia, WA;71;48;75;50;Nice with some sun;SSW;3;65%;8%;6
Omaha, NE;82;62;82;62;Partly sunny;ESE;11;65%;17%;6
Orlando, FL;93;77;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;70%;61%;9
Philadelphia, PA;92;71;79;64;Not as warm;N;6;62%;59%;5
Phoenix, AZ;109;83;104;83;Partly sunny;WSW;6;32%;20%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;83;59;75;55;Some sun, less humid;N;6;63%;15%;8
Portland, ME;82;63;76;58;Partly sunny;NW;6;56%;7%;7
Portland, OR;75;54;81;53;Partly sunny;NNW;5;54%;5%;6
Providence, RI;89;63;80;58;Not as warm;NNW;6;54%;59%;7
Raleigh, NC;94;73;90;70;Strong thunderstorms;NNW;6;74%;89%;9
Reno, NV;88;58;93;63;Sunny;W;5;25%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;94;73;82;64;Strong thunderstorms;NNE;6;85%;85%;3
Roswell, NM;95;70;98;71;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;8;36%;9%;10
Sacramento, CA;97;63;95;61;Sunny and warm;S;6;43%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;93;62;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;30%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;100;76;99;76;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;56%;30%;10
San Diego, CA;72;64;73;64;Partly sunny;SW;7;65%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;71;58;73;59;Some sun;WSW;8;66%;1%;8
Savannah, GA;92;75;91;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;72%;42%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;55;73;57;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;5;62%;9%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;77;60;81;62;Partly sunny;SE;12;66%;14%;7
Spokane, WA;80;53;84;60;Clouds and sun, nice;S;4;43%;4%;6
Springfield, IL;81;60;81;56;Clouds and sun;NE;9;60%;9%;6
St. Louis, MO;81;68;82;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;74%;11%;5
Tampa, FL;92;75;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;5;75%;55%;10
Toledo, OH;76;58;74;53;Sunshine and nice;NE;4;60%;14%;7
Tucson, AZ;104;77;95;75;A t-storm around;S;6;50%;64%;10
Tulsa, OK;86;71;84;70;Thunderstorm;SE;6;83%;81%;6
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;88;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SE;10;78%;84%;6
Washington, DC;93;73;77;63;A t-storm, cooler;NNE;6;74%;60%;2
Wichita, KS;80;69;84;70;Humid with some sun;SE;8;76%;44%;4
Wilmington, DE;91;71;78;62;Not as warm;NNW;7;67%;58%;3
