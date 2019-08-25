US Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;76;46;76;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;3;49%;0%;7
Albuquerque, NM;97;66;97;67;Sunshine;ENE;6;20%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;69;50;68;48;Partly sunny;WNW;6;60%;15%;4
Asheville, NC;70;60;72;63;A passing shower;ESE;5;79%;87%;4
Atlanta, GA;78;67;79;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;81%;81%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;73;67;74;68;Rather cloudy, windy;ENE;16;69%;36%;2
Austin, TX;101;78;102;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;54%;0%;10
Baltimore, MD;78;64;78;67;Mainly cloudy;ESE;7;62%;59%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;80;75;84;76;Thunderstorms;S;7;85%;72%;2
Billings, MT;84;54;76;53;More sun than clouds;NNE;9;46%;30%;6
Birmingham, AL;82;71;78;72;Thunderstorms;SSE;8;88%;92%;2
Bismarck, ND;80;58;73;53;Periods of sun;WNW;14;62%;22%;6
Boise, ID;86;52;86;53;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;30%;0%;7
Boston, MA;68;56;71;56;Clouds breaking;E;9;59%;1%;5
Bridgeport, CT;75;55;73;57;Fog in the morning;E;8;58%;6%;7
Buffalo, NY;76;57;77;65;Nice with some sun;SE;7;60%;27%;7
Burlington, VT;78;50;78;54;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;4;48%;2%;6
Caribou, ME;77;47;77;53;Sun, some clouds;WSW;2;55%;2%;6
Casper, WY;92;48;75;42;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;9;40%;8%;7
Charleston, SC;83;70;84;73;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;72%;36%;4
Charleston, WV;82;60;80;65;Clouds and sun;SE;5;62%;55%;5
Charlotte, NC;77;63;80;67;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;64%;43%;4
Cheyenne, WY;90;54;73;48;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;11;44%;6%;8
Chicago, IL;75;67;76;69;Showers and t-storms;S;9;87%;90%;2
Cleveland, OH;77;65;80;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;15;52%;78%;5
Columbia, SC;80;67;84;69;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;63%;55%;5
Columbus, OH;81;62;71;66;Showers around;SSE;8;79%;91%;2
Concord, NH;73;42;74;45;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;56%;2%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;78;101;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;14;56%;27%;9
Denver, CO;96;59;82;56;Cooler with sunshine;E;6;37%;6%;8
Des Moines, IA;70;66;75;60;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;83%;67%;1
Detroit, MI;76;64;77;67;Afternoon showers;SSE;10;68%;100%;6
Dodge City, KS;89;69;87;59;Clouds and sun;NNE;17;60%;28%;8
Duluth, MN;75;59;66;58;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;7;82%;86%;1
El Paso, TX;102;77;105;77;Mostly sunny;W;7;27%;0%;10
Fairbanks, AK;64;42;63;43;Cloudy;WSW;5;60%;29%;1
Fargo, ND;67;64;72;55;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;89%;55%;3
Grand Junction, CO;99;62;96;58;Sunny and very warm;WNW;9;19%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;78;59;71;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;85%;86%;2
Hartford, CT;74;51;75;52;Partly sunny;ESE;6;55%;4%;7
Helena, MT;78;50;75;47;Partly sunny;WNW;9;36%;13%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;78;92;78;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;53%;66%;11
Houston, TX;93;79;97;79;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;67%;14%;10
Indianapolis, IN;80;68;74;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;86%;74%;2
Jackson, MS;85;73;85;75;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;84%;63%;3
Jacksonville, FL;86;76;88;75;Thunderstorm;ESE;8;80%;80%;5
Juneau, AK;58;50;57;49;Rain at times;E;10;84%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;72;70;85;64;A severe t-storm;NW;9;81%;80%;2
Knoxville, TN;80;67;77;67;Humid with rain;ENE;5;79%;87%;2
Las Vegas, NV;106;80;107;81;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;6;21%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;83;67;71;67;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;8;94%;87%;2
Little Rock, AR;84;72;89;73;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;80%;61%;5
Long Beach, CA;93;70;86;68;Partly sunny;SSE;6;51%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;89;67;88;66;Mostly sunny;S;6;49%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;85;70;75;70;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;8;86%;78%;2
Madison, WI;74;63;74;63;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;83%;80%;2
Memphis, TN;83;73;85;75;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;9;85%;71%;3
Miami, FL;89;78;88;79;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;80%;54%;8
Milwaukee, WI;75;65;72;65;Showers and t-storms;S;13;87%;86%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;64;70;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;10;82%;70%;1
Mobile, AL;89;77;83;76;Thunderstorms;S;7;82%;86%;3
Montgomery, AL;84;71;79;71;Thunderstorms;S;6;88%;87%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;47;38;50;41;Partly sunny;S;16;65%;2%;7
Nashville, TN;81;71;79;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;7;83%;80%;2
New Orleans, LA;86;75;84;76;Thunderstorms;S;7;81%;85%;2
New York, NY;75;60;75;63;Partly sunny;E;13;55%;8%;5
Newark, NJ;77;57;75;60;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;56%;9%;7
Norfolk, VA;79;69;81;71;Rain and drizzle;ENE;13;69%;77%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;87;75;98;70;Partly sunny, breezy;N;14;63%;67%;9
Olympia, WA;75;48;78;50;Mostly sunny;NE;8;57%;4%;6
Omaha, NE;73;68;77;60;Showers and t-storms;NW;10;84%;74%;2
Orlando, FL;93;78;93;77;Thunderstorm;W;4;66%;81%;9
Philadelphia, PA;77;60;77;63;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;17%;3
Phoenix, AZ;103;86;107;86;Warm with sunshine;W;6;36%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;77;59;78;64;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;59%;48%;5
Portland, ME;66;52;69;53;Partly sunny;SW;7;60%;1%;7
Portland, OR;77;53;85;59;Plenty of sun;N;6;50%;4%;6
Providence, RI;69;55;73;52;Areas of morning fog;NNE;8;60%;5%;6
Raleigh, NC;77;63;81;65;Mainly cloudy;NNE;6;69%;22%;6
Reno, NV;94;59;95;62;Sunny and very warm;WNW;5;25%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;78;63;77;67;A shower or two;NE;5;75%;79%;2
Roswell, NM;109;70;109;69;Very hot;NE;7;16%;4%;10
Sacramento, CA;100;61;98;61;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;36%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;94;62;85;58;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;24%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;100;78;103;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;58%;0%;10
San Diego, CA;84;70;81;68;Partly sunny;W;7;64%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;69;57;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;8;65%;1%;7
Savannah, GA;85;70;85;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;73%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;56;77;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;54%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;72;64;78;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;11;75%;61%;5
Spokane, WA;80;51;82;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;3;33%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;78;67;82;66;A morning t-storm;SSW;9;84%;89%;2
St. Louis, MO;73;70;84;70;A morning t-storm;S;7;81%;81%;2
Tampa, FL;93;77;90;78;Thunderstorm;WNW;6;83%;80%;6
Toledo, OH;75;61;74;66;Afternoon showers;SSE;8;71%;100%;2
Tucson, AZ;98;77;102;79;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;43%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;84;75;95;70;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;8;73%;70%;9
Vero Beach, FL;90;75;90;74;Thunderstorm;W;5;80%;80%;10
Washington, DC;79;63;78;67;Mostly cloudy;E;6;68%;69%;2
Wichita, KS;79;72;89;64;A t-storm in spots;N;10;70%;42%;8
Wilmington, DE;77;60;78;64;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;65%;23%;3
