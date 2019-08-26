US Forecast for Tuesday, August 27, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;52;75;61;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;55%;12%;6
Albuquerque, NM;99;68;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;10;41%;15%;9
Anchorage, AK;68;48;67;49;Clouds and sun;S;5;60%;23%;4
Asheville, NC;73;63;75;65;A passing shower;SE;5;86%;66%;4
Atlanta, GA;79;69;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;82%;57%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;73;67;77;70;Mostly cloudy;ESE;8;75%;14%;3
Austin, TX;102;77;101;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;52%;4%;10
Baltimore, MD;76;68;78;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;5;73%;44%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;85;77;92;77;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;73%;66%;9
Billings, MT;78;52;77;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;38%;1%;6
Birmingham, AL;77;72;87;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;79%;75%;3
Bismarck, ND;73;52;66;48;Partly sunny, windy;NW;16;60%;41%;4
Boise, ID;85;53;90;59;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;27%;0%;7
Boston, MA;71;55;75;60;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;54%;3%;7
Bridgeport, CT;73;58;73;64;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;63%;10%;4
Buffalo, NY;77;65;76;67;Spotty showers;S;12;77%;95%;2
Burlington, VT;79;54;78;62;Nice with some sun;SSE;10;51%;20%;6
Caribou, ME;73;53;81;53;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;4;52%;10%;6
Casper, WY;76;40;74;41;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;39%;1%;7
Charleston, SC;86;70;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;71%;80%;6
Charleston, WV;82;64;86;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;6;74%;68%;3
Charlotte, NC;80;66;80;69;Rather cloudy;E;4;76%;62%;2
Cheyenne, WY;70;48;70;48;Partly sunny, cool;S;9;52%;1%;8
Chicago, IL;76;69;80;62;Clouds and sun;W;9;62%;27%;7
Cleveland, OH;78;67;79;67;Showers and t-storms;SW;17;76%;77%;2
Columbia, SC;85;69;84;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;77%;68%;5
Columbus, OH;68;65;78;61;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;88%;79%;2
Concord, NH;76;44;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;56%;7%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;102;77;88;71;Cooler;NE;10;71%;70%;6
Denver, CO;80;56;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;46%;2%;8
Des Moines, IA;76;61;78;55;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;56%;13%;7
Detroit, MI;75;65;79;61;Showers and t-storms;W;10;84%;67%;2
Dodge City, KS;91;60;81;55;Partly sunny;ESE;9;58%;5%;8
Duluth, MN;67;57;69;53;A shower;W;13;74%;70%;3
El Paso, TX;105;77;101;75;Mostly sunny;SE;8;30%;27%;10
Fairbanks, AK;65;43;61;48;Cloudy;SW;6;67%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;72;56;64;50;Spotty showers;W;16;90%;70%;2
Grand Junction, CO;95;57;94;58;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;17%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;71;66;77;60;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;9;77%;61%;5
Hartford, CT;76;52;76;60;Partly sunny;SSE;5;61%;11%;6
Helena, MT;77;46;78;49;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;43%;0%;6
Honolulu, HI;91;77;92;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;55%;36%;11
Houston, TX;96;79;96;78;Hot with some sun;S;6;65%;12%;9
Indianapolis, IN;73;70;81;61;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;81%;67%;2
Jackson, MS;87;75;90;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;75%;86%;3
Jacksonville, FL;88;76;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;76%;72%;7
Juneau, AK;55;50;59;46;A little a.m. rain;ENE;8;80%;62%;1
Kansas City, MO;78;64;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;9;57%;7%;8
Knoxville, TN;77;67;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;81%;73%;2
Las Vegas, NV;108;81;108;83;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;20%;20%;9
Lexington, KY;73;69;82;65;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;83%;86%;3
Little Rock, AR;90;73;84;68;A morning t-storm;NW;6;84%;84%;4
Long Beach, CA;89;69;83;68;Partly sunny;SE;6;58%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;92;67;87;66;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;73;71;83;63;Showers and t-storms;WNW;8;83%;78%;2
Madison, WI;71;62;77;55;Warmer with some sun;WSW;13;65%;27%;6
Memphis, TN;89;75;84;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;85%;71%;3
Miami, FL;90;78;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;77%;78%;9
Milwaukee, WI;73;66;79;60;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;14;60%;30%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;60;71;56;A gusty breeze;W;17;64%;64%;5
Mobile, AL;79;77;89;77;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;73%;76%;4
Montgomery, AL;79;71;84;73;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;84%;72%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;52;41;55;46;Sunshine, pleasant;S;15;64%;6%;7
Nashville, TN;76;71;84;67;Showers and t-storms;W;6;83%;77%;3
New Orleans, LA;88;78;91;78;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;68%;66%;10
New York, NY;75;63;75;69;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;59%;13%;5
Newark, NJ;75;60;75;66;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;65%;17%;4
Norfolk, VA;78;71;82;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;ENE;6;76%;48%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;97;69;79;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;7;82%;66%;2
Olympia, WA;79;50;86;54;Plenty of sunshine;NE;9;48%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;82;60;78;55;Partly sunny;W;13;55%;11%;7
Orlando, FL;95;74;92;78;Showers and t-storms;W;4;71%;78%;6
Philadelphia, PA;74;63;78;68;Rather cloudy;SE;6;70%;28%;2
Phoenix, AZ;107;86;111;88;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;27%;26%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;77;64;78;68;Spotty showers;SSE;8;79%;96%;2
Portland, ME;70;53;72;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;59%;4%;6
Portland, OR;85;59;95;61;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;37%;3%;6
Providence, RI;74;51;74;57;Partly sunny;S;5;60%;5%;6
Raleigh, NC;79;66;82;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;NW;5;74%;36%;2
Reno, NV;95;61;97;64;Very hot;W;5;21%;5%;8
Richmond, VA;76;65;81;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;5;77%;36%;2
Roswell, NM;111;72;89;69;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;51%;44%;10
Sacramento, CA;100;62;98;63;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;37%;5%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;82;59;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;21%;0%;8
San Antonio, TX;103;78;103;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;50%;3%;10
San Diego, CA;83;68;77;67;Some sun;SW;7;69%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;78;58;73;60;Partly sunny;WSW;9;65%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;87;72;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;75%;74%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;84;62;Sunny;NNE;11;48%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;79;57;73;51;Partly sunny, breezy;W;16;56%;16%;7
Spokane, WA;82;50;86;53;Sunny and pleasant;SE;2;31%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;80;68;81;57;Partly sunny;W;9;71%;17%;7
St. Louis, MO;84;71;82;61;Clouds and sun;WNW;7;65%;21%;8
Tampa, FL;92;77;89;78;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;80%;55%;7
Toledo, OH;72;64;79;58;Showers and t-storms;N;10;82%;69%;2
Tucson, AZ;102;79;105;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;36%;22%;10
Tulsa, OK;95;70;82;63;Not as warm;NE;6;75%;23%;5
Vero Beach, FL;91;73;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;77%;76%;7
Washington, DC;77;67;80;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;6;73%;40%;2
Wichita, KS;89;63;81;58;Partial sunshine;NE;7;59%;4%;8
Wilmington, DE;74;63;77;66;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;76%;30%;2
