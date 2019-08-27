US Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;61;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;70%;90%;2
Albuquerque, NM;95;64;93;65;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;42%;41%;9
Anchorage, AK;68;49;69;49;Nice with some sun;SE;5;58%;23%;3
Asheville, NC;71;65;80;56;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;73%;43%;9
Atlanta, GA;81;69;88;64;A thunderstorm;NNW;6;66%;51%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;74;70;79;69;A passing shower;NW;7;88%;74%;3
Austin, TX;94;78;96;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;3;58%;10%;10
Baltimore, MD;78;70;82;66;A shower or t-storm;NW;3;76%;57%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;77%;63%;9
Billings, MT;78;52;95;56;Sunny and warmer;N;10;31%;5%;6
Birmingham, AL;88;72;88;65;Partly sunny, humid;N;7;62%;22%;6
Bismarck, ND;66;49;79;53;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;8;52%;2%;6
Boise, ID;90;59;98;67;Sunshine, very hot;E;6;18%;4%;7
Boston, MA;75;60;78;68;Afternoon rain;ESE;7;69%;88%;4
Bridgeport, CT;73;63;76;65;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;7;80%;82%;3
Buffalo, NY;76;68;75;60;Decreasing clouds;W;12;69%;42%;4
Burlington, VT;80;61;76;60;Rain and a t-storm;E;12;70%;100%;2
Caribou, ME;82;52;82;58;Partly sunny;SSE;7;54%;72%;6
Casper, WY;77;42;91;46;Sunny and warmer;NNE;11;23%;7%;7
Charleston, SC;86;75;87;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;80%;44%;5
Charleston, WV;83;66;83;54;Clearing;W;6;69%;30%;8
Charlotte, NC;76;68;87;63;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;70%;41%;5
Cheyenne, WY;71;50;88;57;Sunny and warmer;WSW;9;25%;2%;8
Chicago, IL;80;61;75;60;Partly sunny, breezy;W;13;52%;8%;6
Cleveland, OH;75;66;78;61;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;60%;34%;7
Columbia, SC;86;72;90;68;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;69%;42%;4
Columbus, OH;77;61;78;54;Lots of sun, nice;W;8;59%;6%;7
Concord, NH;79;53;78;62;Becoming cloudy;ESE;5;69%;74%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;71;86;75;Showers and t-storms;E;7;80%;63%;4
Denver, CO;79;55;93;61;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;30%;2%;8
Des Moines, IA;79;54;78;61;Sunny and nice;SW;10;48%;23%;7
Detroit, MI;82;61;77;57;Some sun;W;10;52%;28%;5
Dodge City, KS;84;55;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;13;58%;6%;8
Duluth, MN;71;53;72;56;Spotty showers;SW;14;60%;69%;4
El Paso, TX;102;75;95;72;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;48%;80%;8
Fairbanks, AK;60;50;62;44;Mostly cloudy;W;6;68%;39%;1
Fargo, ND;63;50;73;55;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;11;66%;1%;6
Grand Junction, CO;91;57;98;62;Blazing sunshine;SE;7;13%;3%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;78;60;71;56;Not as warm;W;14;63%;23%;5
Hartford, CT;75;59;79;65;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;6;76%;80%;3
Helena, MT;80;50;89;53;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;34%;4%;6
Honolulu, HI;90;74;90;77;Partly sunny, mild;NE;9;52%;35%;11
Houston, TX;95;78;96;79;A t-storm around;S;4;68%;50%;10
Indianapolis, IN;81;60;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;W;8;51%;8%;7
Jackson, MS;91;73;87;70;Showers and t-storms;N;6;73%;63%;5
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;91;76;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;71%;73%;8
Juneau, AK;59;46;65;45;Partly sunny;E;5;64%;1%;4
Kansas City, MO;82;59;82;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;53%;3%;8
Knoxville, TN;84;70;85;59;Humid with some sun;N;5;63%;20%;8
Las Vegas, NV;108;82;110;82;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;8;17%;2%;9
Lexington, KY;82;65;82;56;Sunshine, less humid;WNW;7;57%;10%;8
Little Rock, AR;85;69;85;63;Partly sunny;E;5;58%;14%;8
Long Beach, CA;83;70;83;68;Partly sunny;SW;6;60%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;89;66;86;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;57%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;82;63;82;58;Mostly sunny;W;7;52%;8%;8
Madison, WI;77;56;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;9;58%;5%;6
Memphis, TN;88;71;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;58%;8%;9
Miami, FL;90;78;90;78;A shower or t-storm;S;5;73%;75%;10
Milwaukee, WI;81;58;75;57;Partly sunny, windy;W;17;49%;12%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;56;73;59;Breezy with some sun;SW;15;55%;10%;6
Mobile, AL;85;77;92;73;A shower or t-storm;N;5;70%;62%;7
Montgomery, AL;85;72;88;67;A morning t-storm;N;6;69%;57%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;57;48;56;46;Windy in the morning;SSE;24;86%;75%;3
Nashville, TN;86;67;86;58;Nice with some sun;N;6;56%;6%;8
New Orleans, LA;91;79;91;78;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;72%;52%;10
New York, NY;75;67;80;66;A shower;NW;6;78%;84%;3
Newark, NJ;75;65;79;65;A shower;NW;6;82%;83%;3
Norfolk, VA;79;71;85;69;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;78%;55%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;79;65;85;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;63%;16%;9
Olympia, WA;87;54;89;56;Mostly sunny, warm;W;6;48%;6%;6
Omaha, NE;78;54;81;66;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;51%;27%;7
Orlando, FL;93;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;67%;81%;6
Philadelphia, PA;76;67;83;66;Warmer with a shower;NW;5;82%;81%;3
Phoenix, AZ;111;89;110;86;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;25%;27%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;76;67;80;57;Clearing;W;7;67%;27%;7
Portland, ME;73;57;70;63;Becoming cloudy;E;6;73%;82%;5
Portland, OR;96;62;95;64;Hot with sunshine;SSW;4;38%;30%;6
Providence, RI;74;58;77;67;Rain, more humid;SSE;6;77%;88%;3
Raleigh, NC;83;68;87;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;74%;42%;4
Reno, NV;96;65;95;62;Sunshine and warm;W;6;25%;21%;8
Richmond, VA;81;68;86;64;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;76%;55%;4
Roswell, NM;87;67;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;63%;63%;5
Sacramento, CA;99;61;94;62;Sunshine, seasonable;S;6;43%;11%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;88;59;96;69;Plenty of sun;SE;7;16%;2%;8
San Antonio, TX;99;78;97;76;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;57%;15%;10
San Diego, CA;77;67;77;68;Partly sunny;WNW;6;71%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;77;59;72;61;Partly sunny;WSW;10;73%;25%;7
Savannah, GA;87;73;91;71;A t-storm in spots;N;4;75%;44%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;85;63;86;62;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;8;52%;5%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;74;50;76;60;Nice with sunshine;S;9;57%;3%;7
Spokane, WA;86;54;92;58;Mostly sunny and hot;S;1;31%;3%;6
Springfield, IL;81;57;79;56;Sunny and delightful;W;10;54%;2%;7
St. Louis, MO;83;60;82;60;Mostly sunny;SW;7;50%;4%;8
Tampa, FL;89;78;89;78;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;79%;55%;6
Toledo, OH;82;60;77;54;Sunshine and nice;WSW;10;59%;19%;6
Tucson, AZ;106;80;104;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;37%;80%;8
Tulsa, OK;84;64;86;69;Partly sunny;SE;5;59%;6%;8
Vero Beach, FL;91;72;91;74;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;78%;74%;9
Washington, DC;78;69;84;65;A shower or t-storm;NW;5;76%;56%;3
Wichita, KS;79;59;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;53%;4%;8
Wilmington, DE;76;67;80;65;Spotty showers;WNW;5;88%;81%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.