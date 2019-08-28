US Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;59;78;55;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;8;65%;7%;7
Albuquerque, NM;94;67;96;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;30%;54%;9
Anchorage, AK;70;50;68;50;Periods of sun;S;5;62%;7%;3
Asheville, NC;80;56;79;54;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;57%;1%;9
Atlanta, GA;89;64;87;61;Sunny and less humid;ESE;5;48%;1%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;76;68;83;65;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;54%;4%;7
Austin, TX;98;78;99;75;Sunny and hot;SE;3;50%;42%;10
Baltimore, MD;82;66;83;64;Mostly sunny;W;7;47%;6%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;94;75;93;73;Partly sunny;ENE;4;67%;20%;10
Billings, MT;94;56;81;59;Not as warm;E;9;40%;29%;6
Birmingham, AL;89;65;88;61;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;7;47%;0%;9
Bismarck, ND;80;53;71;48;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;11;54%;6%;6
Boise, ID;97;66;96;63;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;22%;2%;7
Boston, MA;75;67;82;63;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;7;67%;58%;4
Bridgeport, CT;73;64;82;59;Mostly sunny;NW;8;59%;9%;7
Buffalo, NY;77;61;73;65;Nice with sunshine;SSW;12;62%;43%;7
Burlington, VT;80;60;79;57;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;6;62%;29%;5
Caribou, ME;83;56;72;54;Morning rain;NW;4;82%;80%;2
Casper, WY;90;47;88;52;Mostly sunny;NE;7;26%;5%;7
Charleston, SC;85;73;88;72;More clouds than sun;ENE;7;60%;20%;8
Charleston, WV;83;56;82;59;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;61%;9%;8
Charlotte, NC;88;62;85;60;Mostly sunny;SW;6;48%;2%;8
Cheyenne, WY;88;59;84;58;Mostly sunny;E;10;27%;4%;8
Chicago, IL;76;60;84;63;A strong t-storm;WNW;12;60%;74%;7
Cleveland, OH;79;63;78;69;Nice with sunshine;SSW;11;54%;55%;7
Columbia, SC;89;67;89;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;45%;3%;9
Columbus, OH;79;54;80;65;Nice with sunshine;SW;7;64%;56%;7
Concord, NH;83;60;82;53;Turning sunny;NW;5;65%;18%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;74;89;73;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;7;70%;80%;8
Denver, CO;94;62;94;60;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;7;20%;8%;8
Des Moines, IA;80;63;86;58;Mostly sunny;NW;13;65%;33%;7
Detroit, MI;78;57;80;64;Partly sunny;SW;9;57%;58%;5
Dodge City, KS;89;68;95;69;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;15;60%;59%;8
Duluth, MN;70;56;72;49;Some sun, a shower;WNW;10;60%;56%;5
El Paso, TX;96;74;99;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;38%;71%;10
Fairbanks, AK;59;44;63;41;Rather cloudy;N;4;67%;19%;1
Fargo, ND;70;56;70;46;Partly sunny, nice;NW;11;60%;0%;4
Grand Junction, CO;96;60;95;63;Warm with some sun;S;8;15%;13%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;72;55;81;59;A strong t-storm;WNW;10;62%;82%;7
Hartford, CT;77;64;83;57;Mostly sunny;NW;7;60%;11%;7
Helena, MT;91;53;78;56;Clouding up, cooler;NNW;4;47%;37%;6
Honolulu, HI;91;77;91;78;Partly sunny;ENE;10;51%;30%;11
Houston, TX;92;78;95;77;Showers and t-storms;S;5;72%;83%;9
Indianapolis, IN;78;57;83;67;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;7;60%;57%;7
Jackson, MS;91;70;91;65;Mostly sunny;E;6;55%;5%;9
Jacksonville, FL;90;76;91;76;A t-storm in spots;NE;9;66%;55%;10
Juneau, AK;64;45;70;46;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;54%;0%;4
Kansas City, MO;84;70;88;71;Mostly sunny;NW;11;63%;69%;7
Knoxville, TN;86;60;83;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;55%;2%;8
Las Vegas, NV;110;82;108;80;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;11;19%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;81;57;84;63;Sunny and nice;SW;6;62%;5%;8
Little Rock, AR;87;63;89;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;61%;5%;9
Long Beach, CA;79;70;85;69;Partly sunny;SSW;7;56%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;86;67;87;67;Sunny;S;6;55%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;82;58;86;66;Lots of sun, nice;WSW;5;56%;7%;8
Madison, WI;73;53;81;52;A strong t-storm;NW;10;69%;44%;6
Memphis, TN;88;63;89;66;Sunny and beautiful;SE;5;47%;4%;8
Miami, FL;91;79;88;80;A shower or t-storm;ESE;5;78%;83%;8
Milwaukee, WI;75;57;83;58;A strong t-storm;W;15;57%;66%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;60;77;53;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;52%;16%;6
Mobile, AL;94;74;94;70;Partly sunny;NNE;5;57%;5%;9
Montgomery, AL;88;66;87;62;Sunny and less humid;NE;5;53%;0%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;56;50;55;45;Turning sunny;WNW;20;87%;21%;4
Nashville, TN;85;58;86;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;52%;3%;8
New Orleans, LA;92;78;92;76;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;63%;16%;10
New York, NY;76;67;84;66;Mostly sunny;NW;10;49%;5%;7
Newark, NJ;77;65;83;62;Mostly sunny;NW;8;51%;7%;7
Norfolk, VA;83;70;84;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;55%;4%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;86;72;89;71;A shower or t-storm;SSE;10;77%;66%;5
Olympia, WA;91;56;75;58;Cooler;SW;4;71%;80%;2
Omaha, NE;83;68;89;61;Sunshine and humid;NNE;10;62%;39%;7
Orlando, FL;93;75;91;75;Showers and t-storms;NE;10;73%;76%;8
Philadelphia, PA;81;66;82;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;49%;8%;7
Phoenix, AZ;110;86;106;87;Sun, some clouds;SSE;7;37%;25%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;81;58;79;64;Mostly sunny;SW;7;58%;21%;7
Portland, ME;71;63;75;59;A shower in the a.m.;NW;6;83%;59%;4
Portland, OR;95;65;83;60;Spotty showers;SW;5;59%;64%;5
Providence, RI;74;66;83;58;Warmer;WNW;7;65%;29%;6
Raleigh, NC;85;64;85;59;Mostly sunny;S;5;53%;4%;8
Reno, NV;96;62;91;56;Sunny and very warm;WSW;8;29%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;83;62;84;58;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;4%;8
Roswell, NM;92;70;99;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;41%;59%;9
Sacramento, CA;91;62;88;57;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;52%;1%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;96;69;93;69;Warm with some sun;SE;9;27%;12%;8
San Antonio, TX;99;77;101;76;Warm with sunshine;SE;6;50%;15%;10
San Diego, CA;74;68;79;69;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;7;70%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;73;62;71;60;Partly sunny;W;11;73%;26%;8
Savannah, GA;89;73;90;72;Partly sunny;ENE;8;60%;17%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;89;63;74;63;Cooler with some sun;SSW;8;67%;73%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;78;61;78;51;Sunny and beautiful;N;11;58%;6%;6
Spokane, WA;92;57;83;62;Not as hot;SE;6;40%;66%;5
Springfield, IL;79;58;86;66;Sunshine and nice;SSW;11;61%;61%;7
St. Louis, MO;82;61;88;69;Sunshine;SW;6;53%;57%;8
Tampa, FL;87;77;93;76;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;70%;61%;9
Toledo, OH;78;55;80;64;Partly sunny;SW;7;61%;57%;5
Tucson, AZ;103;77;101;78;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;46%;63%;8
Tulsa, OK;87;72;87;72;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;8;71%;44%;8
Vero Beach, FL;92;75;89;75;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;81%;85%;6
Washington, DC;82;63;84;62;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;53%;3%;7
Wichita, KS;84;70;87;71;Partly sunny;SSE;11;74%;77%;8
Wilmington, DE;81;65;81;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;55%;6%;7
