US Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;79;53;75;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;53%;5%;6
Albuquerque, NM;96;68;94;67;A t-storm around;ESE;6;31%;48%;9
Anchorage, AK;68;49;64;50;Mainly cloudy;ESE;8;71%;66%;1
Asheville, NC;82;59;85;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;58%;4%;8
Atlanta, GA;90;64;90;67;Partly sunny;ESE;6;58%;21%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;84;69;78;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;68%;3%;7
Austin, TX;99;76;98;75;Partly sunny;SE;2;50%;8%;10
Baltimore, MD;90;72;85;69;Mostly sunny;E;5;54%;4%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;94;71;95;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;58%;14%;9
Billings, MT;79;56;91;60;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;43%;5%;6
Birmingham, AL;91;64;92;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;57%;10%;9
Bismarck, ND;71;55;68;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;78%;26%;4
Boise, ID;93;64;96;62;Sunny and very hot;E;5;28%;0%;6
Boston, MA;86;64;79;61;Partly sunny;N;7;43%;5%;6
Bridgeport, CT;84;62;79;59;Sunshine and nice;N;7;50%;7%;7
Buffalo, NY;75;55;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;60%;16%;6
Burlington, VT;82;56;73;51;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;9;50%;7%;6
Caribou, ME;76;52;69;42;A brief shower;NW;9;58%;57%;3
Casper, WY;91;48;89;51;Mostly sunny;E;6;36%;6%;7
Charleston, SC;87;75;82;74;Showers and t-storms;ENE;8;81%;83%;4
Charleston, WV;89;64;90;65;Sun and clouds;E;4;67%;44%;6
Charlotte, NC;89;63;90;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;52%;7%;8
Cheyenne, WY;79;54;82;57;Partly sunny;SSE;8;44%;6%;7
Chicago, IL;72;63;73;65;Rather cloudy;ENE;9;56%;79%;3
Cleveland, OH;76;62;74;63;Partly sunny;E;11;58%;36%;4
Columbia, SC;92;65;91;70;A t-storm around;E;5;57%;53%;9
Columbus, OH;84;63;81;62;Periods of sun;ENE;6;63%;39%;7
Concord, NH;84;52;75;48;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;12;51%;6%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;75;95;76;Sun and some clouds;ESE;6;55%;36%;9
Denver, CO;85;60;91;64;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;36%;2%;8
Des Moines, IA;76;59;73;61;Spotty showers;E;9;60%;75%;3
Detroit, MI;79;58;74;61;Turning cloudy;ENE;7;59%;34%;5
Dodge City, KS;89;67;84;67;Humid with some sun;SE;11;75%;55%;5
Duluth, MN;71;49;69;53;Partly sunny;SSW;6;66%;21%;5
El Paso, TX;94;71;96;73;Partly sunny;ESE;7;41%;14%;10
Fairbanks, AK;67;46;65;46;Some brightening;NE;4;59%;30%;2
Fargo, ND;70;55;71;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;8;70%;44%;5
Grand Junction, CO;95;62;98;64;Sunny;ESE;8;22%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;74;50;75;57;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;58%;44%;4
Hartford, CT;85;59;79;55;Mostly sunny;N;6;48%;6%;7
Helena, MT;86;54;87;57;Partly sunny;WSW;4;42%;2%;6
Honolulu, HI;91;77;91;76;Partial sunshine;ENE;11;59%;60%;11
Houston, TX;92;76;95;74;A t-storm in spots;S;5;63%;42%;10
Indianapolis, IN;83;63;82;66;Rather cloudy;ENE;6;67%;55%;3
Jackson, MS;92;67;93;70;Mostly sunny;E;5;49%;5%;9
Jacksonville, FL;84;76;88;77;Showers and t-storms;ENE;8;78%;77%;8
Juneau, AK;71;46;70;47;Mild with some sun;SE;5;53%;0%;3
Kansas City, MO;80;61;76;67;A shower or t-storm;E;6;70%;81%;3
Knoxville, TN;88;63;91;64;Sunshine and warm;S;4;59%;7%;8
Las Vegas, NV;109;79;109;79;Sunny and hot;WNW;7;10%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;89;67;90;68;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;5;68%;43%;5
Little Rock, AR;90;69;89;70;Partly sunny;NE;5;65%;10%;8
Long Beach, CA;92;70;86;68;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;90;67;89;67;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;55%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;90;69;89;70;Partly sunny;NE;5;65%;41%;4
Madison, WI;73;51;71;57;Spotty p.m. showers;E;6;63%;75%;3
Memphis, TN;88;69;91;71;Mostly sunny;NE;5;53%;4%;8
Miami, FL;86;81;87;79;A t-storm in spots;E;9;72%;73%;6
Milwaukee, WI;73;58;71;61;Mainly cloudy;NE;10;55%;80%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;55;68;57;Some sunshine;SE;7;64%;33%;6
Mobile, AL;94;72;92;75;A t-storm around;NNE;7;61%;55%;9
Montgomery, AL;90;66;88;71;Partly sunny;E;7;68%;29%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;58;36;43;36;Windy;NW;31;87%;6%;3
Nashville, TN;92;64;93;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;53%;19%;8
New Orleans, LA;92;75;92;79;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;56%;61%;9
New York, NY;86;68;81;64;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;48%;4%;7
Newark, NJ;87;65;81;62;Sunshine and nice;ENE;6;47%;6%;7
Norfolk, VA;88;65;87;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;57%;12%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;91;71;87;72;A shower or t-storm;E;7;75%;73%;5
Olympia, WA;75;54;74;58;A passing shower;SW;4;69%;63%;3
Omaha, NE;78;60;75;64;Spotty showers;E;8;71%;75%;4
Orlando, FL;89;78;90;78;Showers and t-storms;NE;11;75%;83%;5
Philadelphia, PA;88;68;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;52%;4%;7
Phoenix, AZ;109;86;109;86;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;28%;11%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;84;62;80;64;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;55%;30%;7
Portland, ME;77;58;74;55;Partly sunny, nice;NW;7;55%;3%;6
Portland, OR;80;59;83;62;Partly sunny;NNW;5;57%;40%;6
Providence, RI;83;58;80;56;Nice with sunshine;N;6;44%;6%;7
Raleigh, NC;89;61;89;63;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;4;58%;6%;8
Reno, NV;90;55;94;55;Sunny and very warm;W;6;18%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;89;62;89;65;Mostly sunny;E;5;60%;14%;8
Roswell, NM;100;70;97;70;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;32%;14%;9
Sacramento, CA;91;58;95;60;Sunny and warm;S;4;43%;2%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;97;67;95;69;Sunny and hot;ESE;6;25%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;100;75;98;74;Some sun;SE;6;57%;31%;10
San Diego, CA;79;68;80;69;Partly sunny;WNW;7;68%;6%;8
San Francisco, CA;77;60;74;62;Some sun;WSW;8;67%;1%;7
Savannah, GA;88;75;83;72;Showers and t-storms;ENE;8;84%;78%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;60;77;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;64%;43%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;74;56;65;59;Spotty showers;ESE;10;83%;63%;4
Spokane, WA;83;57;89;59;Sunny and very warm;S;5;43%;6%;5
Springfield, IL;72;61;78;66;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;66%;83%;2
St. Louis, MO;81;66;82;69;A shower or t-storm;E;5;71%;64%;3
Tampa, FL;90;76;92;76;A t-storm in spots;E;7;78%;53%;6
Toledo, OH;79;58;74;61;Mostly cloudy;E;6;62%;71%;3
Tucson, AZ;102;77;103;77;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;37%;32%;9
Tulsa, OK;80;69;84;71;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;78%;73%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;88;76;Some sun, a t-storm;NE;12;77%;80%;9
Washington, DC;89;69;87;69;Mostly sunny;E;6;55%;2%;7
Wichita, KS;79;67;79;68;Thunderstorm;E;7;84%;72%;4
Wilmington, DE;87;67;84;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;56%;4%;7
