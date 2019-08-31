US Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;51;76;62;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;55%;64%;4
Albuquerque, NM;96;67;93;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;31%;35%;9
Anchorage, AK;64;51;66;52;Cloudy;SE;10;66%;76%;1
Asheville, NC;82;59;83;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;60%;7%;8
Atlanta, GA;90;67;88;68;A t-storm in spots;E;6;64%;42%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;79;67;78;70;Periods of sun, nice;ESE;9;64%;9%;7
Austin, TX;97;77;95;74;Turning sunny, warm;E;2;56%;28%;8
Baltimore, MD;87;68;82;70;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;58%;44%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;94;74;92;74;A t-storm around;ENE;6;70%;55%;9
Billings, MT;90;60;95;63;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;41%;6%;6
Birmingham, AL;92;69;91;69;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;65%;26%;6
Bismarck, ND;66;57;81;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;ENE;6;72%;74%;5
Boise, ID;96;63;96;60;Sunny and very hot;NE;6;23%;0%;6
Boston, MA;79;61;72;62;Inc. clouds;SE;8;61%;18%;6
Bridgeport, CT;79;59;75;64;Inc. clouds;SE;8;60%;18%;7
Buffalo, NY;72;57;74;66;A little p.m. rain;S;7;63%;89%;2
Burlington, VT;75;52;76;61;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;7;51%;70%;5
Caribou, ME;71;42;69;49;Partly sunny;S;4;51%;18%;5
Casper, WY;89;50;94;54;Mostly sunny;ESE;13;26%;5%;7
Charleston, SC;80;75;85;75;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;80%;73%;3
Charleston, WV;90;65;90;65;More clouds than sun;SSE;5;60%;33%;6
Charlotte, NC;90;65;88;68;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;57%;28%;8
Cheyenne, WY;85;58;92;59;Mostly sunny;NW;10;28%;4%;7
Chicago, IL;73;64;76;66;Mainly cloudy;NNW;7;71%;54%;5
Cleveland, OH;72;62;78;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;66%;100%;3
Columbia, SC;91;69;89;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;63%;48%;6
Columbus, OH;78;60;80;64;Showers and t-storms;S;5;76%;83%;6
Concord, NH;77;46;73;55;Inc. clouds;SE;9;61%;80%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;62%;19%;9
Denver, CO;92;63;97;66;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;5;28%;3%;8
Des Moines, IA;67;59;82;66;Nice with some sun;SW;5;65%;11%;5
Detroit, MI;74;61;75;62;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;69%;60%;2
Dodge City, KS;85;63;90;69;Humid and warmer;SSE;13;68%;3%;8
Duluth, MN;71;54;69;57;Clouds and sun;SW;6;71%;44%;2
El Paso, TX;95;72;96;73;Mostly sunny;SE;7;34%;7%;10
Fairbanks, AK;66;46;66;49;Cloudy;E;7;58%;32%;1
Fargo, ND;72;58;77;58;Partial sunshine;NE;6;81%;71%;4
Grand Junction, CO;98;64;100;63;Mostly sunny;SE;9;18%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;74;57;73;61;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;73%;60%;3
Hartford, CT;79;55;77;61;Inc. clouds;SE;6;59%;25%;6
Helena, MT;89;58;91;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;38%;2%;6
Honolulu, HI;91;79;91;79;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;11;58%;66%;11
Houston, TX;93;77;97;76;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;57%;15%;9
Indianapolis, IN;73;64;82;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;77%;70%;3
Jackson, MS;93;70;92;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;61%;27%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;78;88;78;Showers and t-storms;NNE;16;78%;83%;5
Juneau, AK;70;46;68;50;Partly sunny;E;6;60%;63%;4
Kansas City, MO;78;63;83;68;Humid and warmer;ESE;3;64%;10%;3
Knoxville, TN;90;65;90;67;Sunshine and warm;ESE;4;59%;9%;8
Las Vegas, NV;110;79;108;81;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;13%;10%;8
Lexington, KY;89;67;89;67;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;66%;30%;8
Little Rock, AR;89;69;92;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;61%;7%;8
Long Beach, CA;93;70;87;71;Partly sunny;SE;6;59%;7%;8
Los Angeles, CA;89;67;91;69;Sunny and very warm;S;5;51%;3%;8
Louisville, KY;88;68;90;70;Partly sunny;SE;5;61%;33%;7
Madison, WI;70;57;75;63;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;75%;37%;2
Memphis, TN;90;70;92;74;Mostly sunny;NE;3;54%;6%;8
Miami, FL;88;79;90;77;Showers and t-storms;WNW;16;78%;87%;9
Milwaukee, WI;72;63;72;62;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;72%;39%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;72;58;74;61;Partly sunny;SSW;8;68%;30%;3
Mobile, AL;92;75;90;75;A t-storm around;NNW;6;74%;55%;6
Montgomery, AL;89;70;86;70;A t-storm around;E;6;75%;44%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;40;36;47;41;Inc. clouds;S;20;78%;78%;4
Nashville, TN;92;67;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;56%;27%;8
New Orleans, LA;92;78;90;79;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;76%;72%;9
New York, NY;81;65;78;67;Partly sunny;SE;7;54%;12%;6
Newark, NJ;82;62;79;66;Periods of sun;SE;6;55%;18%;5
Norfolk, VA;89;69;84;70;Humid with some sun;E;9;68%;42%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;82;69;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;71%;8%;8
Olympia, WA;76;58;77;55;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;66%;31%;2
Omaha, NE;74;64;83;68;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;67%;69%;6
Orlando, FL;90;78;90;78;Showers and t-storms;NE;14;74%;83%;5
Philadelphia, PA;85;65;84;68;Partly sunny;ESE;6;52%;23%;5
Phoenix, AZ;108;86;106;81;A t-storm around;S;5;33%;73%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;79;63;77;65;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;75%;84%;2
Portland, ME;75;56;67;60;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;65%;65%;6
Portland, OR;83;61;81;60;Mainly cloudy;N;4;59%;27%;4
Providence, RI;81;58;76;58;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;58%;14%;6
Raleigh, NC;91;63;86;67;Sunny intervals;E;6;66%;19%;8
Reno, NV;94;55;94;59;Warm with sunshine;W;7;18%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;91;65;86;67;Humid with some sun;ESE;5;68%;41%;4
Roswell, NM;99;68;98;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;30%;12%;9
Sacramento, CA;96;62;97;62;Sunny and warm;S;5;38%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;95;69;100;73;Scorching sunshine;SE;9;17%;0%;7
San Antonio, TX;98;75;96;74;Turning sunny;E;6;56%;32%;9
San Diego, CA;78;69;79;69;Turning sunny;SW;7;72%;35%;8
San Francisco, CA;81;62;75;60;Some sun;WSW;10;64%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;81;76;85;75;Showers and t-storms;E;13;83%;84%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;63;79;61;Mostly cloudy;N;7;61%;36%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;66;59;81;63;A morning t-storm;SE;7;76%;63%;4
Spokane, WA;88;59;87;56;Partly sunny;S;7;38%;3%;5
Springfield, IL;77;66;83;65;A morning t-storm;N;5;75%;64%;3
St. Louis, MO;82;69;84;68;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;74%;44%;5
Tampa, FL;91;77;91;77;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;75%;85%;5
Toledo, OH;73;61;76;63;A t-storm in spots;S;3;70%;76%;3
Tucson, AZ;102;78;100;76;A t-storm around;S;5;37%;64%;9
Tulsa, OK;82;68;89;71;Partly sunny;ESE;5;70%;7%;8
Vero Beach, FL;90;78;89;79;Showers and t-storms;NW;12;79%;79%;5
Washington, DC;89;69;84;69;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;63%;44%;3
Wichita, KS;79;65;85;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;79%;26%;8
Wilmington, DE;85;65;82;67;Periods of sun;ESE;7;58%;26%;6
