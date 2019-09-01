US Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;74;61;72;58;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;8;78%;80%;1
Albuquerque, NM;95;67;93;68;Sunshine and warm;SE;4;31%;14%;9
Anchorage, AK;66;54;67;52;Rain at times;SSE;13;65%;93%;1
Asheville, NC;83;60;84;62;Clouds and sun;NW;5;65%;6%;8
Atlanta, GA;89;67;91;68;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;61%;4%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;76;71;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;80%;66%;4
Austin, TX;95;74;100;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;4;42%;4%;9
Baltimore, MD;82;72;86;69;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;67%;73%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;94;75;A t-storm around;NE;6;67%;44%;9
Billings, MT;91;62;95;58;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;10;33%;5%;6
Birmingham, AL;90;69;93;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;59%;8%;9
Bismarck, ND;77;59;74;57;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;11;86%;84%;1
Boise, ID;96;61;94;63;Sunlit and hot;ENE;6;24%;1%;6
Boston, MA;72;58;76;65;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;69%;87%;2
Bridgeport, CT;74;64;75;63;Couple of t-storms;WSW;8;77%;87%;2
Buffalo, NY;75;65;74;61;Morning rain;SW;8;77%;71%;3
Burlington, VT;76;61;69;57;Rain at times;SSW;13;82%;84%;1
Caribou, ME;69;50;61;50;Spotty showers;S;12;83%;91%;1
Casper, WY;94;50;98;52;Brilliant sunshine;NNE;15;15%;6%;7
Charleston, SC;86;75;85;75;Showers and t-storms;NE;8;82%;71%;3
Charleston, WV;90;66;85;62;A t-storm in spots;N;5;71%;45%;6
Charlotte, NC;87;68;89;68;Sun and clouds;SE;5;62%;5%;7
Cheyenne, WY;92;59;94;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;17%;6%;7
Chicago, IL;72;65;80;68;Partly sunny;E;6;70%;42%;3
Cleveland, OH;75;67;74;65;Showers around;SSW;8;76%;66%;3
Columbia, SC;88;72;91;71;Variable cloudiness;E;6;68%;27%;5
Columbus, OH;76;65;80;61;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;74%;41%;2
Concord, NH;73;53;68;54;Rain and a t-storm;W;11;87%;88%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;72;95;73;Sunny;ENE;6;51%;3%;9
Denver, CO;97;65;99;65;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;18%;3%;8
Des Moines, IA;79;65;83;72;Sunny intervals;S;6;70%;30%;5
Detroit, MI;68;62;80;62;Partly sunny;ENE;5;66%;47%;3
Dodge City, KS;88;66;96;67;Sunny and very warm;S;17;56%;3%;8
Duluth, MN;70;54;63;55;Cloudy;ENE;8;81%;71%;2
El Paso, TX;94;72;95;71;Mostly sunny;SE;6;37%;3%;9
Fairbanks, AK;70;50;67;46;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;58%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;70;58;74;60;A strong t-storm;S;8;80%;81%;2
Grand Junction, CO;100;63;99;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;16%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;69;58;79;59;Warmer;WNW;7;73%;35%;4
Hartford, CT;77;59;75;61;Couple of t-storms;SW;6;77%;89%;2
Helena, MT;91;59;88;53;Partly sunny;WNW;8;38%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;91;77;91;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;13;53%;30%;11
Houston, TX;96;76;97;76;Partly sunny;E;7;58%;25%;9
Indianapolis, IN;77;66;82;63;Partly sunny;ESE;6;67%;9%;4
Jackson, MS;93;72;94;71;Sunshine;ENE;7;58%;12%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;78;87;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;14;80%;83%;3
Juneau, AK;67;50;56;50;Cooler with rain;E;11;86%;98%;1
Kansas City, MO;81;65;88;73;Humid with sunshine;SSE;7;65%;5%;7
Knoxville, TN;89;66;90;67;Warm with sunshine;N;4;66%;15%;8
Las Vegas, NV;109;83;100;77;Clouds and sun;NW;7;31%;40%;8
Lexington, KY;89;68;86;64;Partial sunshine;N;6;74%;27%;6
Little Rock, AR;91;71;91;70;Plenty of sun;ENE;5;65%;14%;8
Long Beach, CA;80;70;86;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;32%;7
Los Angeles, CA;85;69;91;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;5;53%;30%;8
Louisville, KY;89;70;87;66;Partly sunny;N;6;69%;14%;5
Madison, WI;75;62;78;65;Partly sunny, humid;SE;5;75%;72%;4
Memphis, TN;94;73;92;72;Sunny;NNE;6;62%;22%;8
Miami, FL;89;78;88;78;Some wind and rain;WNW;22;79%;84%;3
Milwaukee, WI;70;61;77;63;Nice with some sun;E;8;71%;43%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;61;78;69;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;68%;75%;3
Mobile, AL;89;76;94;75;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;7;66%;32%;9
Montgomery, AL;86;69;90;69;Some sun, pleasant;NE;6;67%;26%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;48;40;45;41;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;38;93%;88%;1
Nashville, TN;91;68;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;64%;18%;8
New Orleans, LA;89;79;91;78;A t-storm around;ENE;8;68%;46%;7
New York, NY;77;68;79;67;Couple of t-storms;SW;7;75%;88%;3
Newark, NJ;78;66;78;64;Couple of t-storms;W;6;78%;90%;4
Norfolk, VA;83;70;85;70;A t-storm in spots;S;6;73%;44%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;88;70;91;69;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;7;67%;0%;8
Olympia, WA;78;56;79;54;Clearing;NNE;4;66%;14%;5
Omaha, NE;79;69;87;75;Humid with some sun;S;10;73%;36%;7
Orlando, FL;92;77;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;17;77%;70%;3
Philadelphia, PA;84;67;83;66;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;73%;84%;4
Phoenix, AZ;110;82;107;86;A t-storm around;NW;5;30%;43%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;78;66;78;61;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;76%;66%;3
Portland, ME;67;59;68;59;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SW;8;80%;89%;2
Portland, OR;81;60;82;59;Partly sunny;NNW;5;59%;4%;5
Providence, RI;76;58;75;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;82%;2
Raleigh, NC;86;69;86;68;Rather cloudy, humid;SSE;5;74%;29%;5
Reno, NV;94;59;94;60;Sunny and very warm;W;8;23%;4%;7
Richmond, VA;86;67;88;68;Clouds breaking;S;5;69%;44%;7
Roswell, NM;96;69;97;67;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;32%;7%;9
Sacramento, CA;97;63;95;60;Sunny and warm;S;5;38%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;100;71;98;73;Partly sunny;ESE;8;15%;1%;7
San Antonio, TX;97;75;99;74;Warm with sunshine;ESE;6;48%;7%;10
San Diego, CA;77;70;81;72;Some sun;W;6;66%;37%;8
San Francisco, CA;72;61;73;60;Partly sunny;W;10;67%;0%;7
Savannah, GA;87;75;86;75;Showers and t-storms;NE;10;80%;69%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;60;79;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;63%;23%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;74;65;81;70;Thunderstorms;S;11;83%;89%;1
Spokane, WA;87;57;85;53;Mostly sunny;SE;5;38%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;81;63;84;67;Clouds and sun;SSE;3;71%;5%;5
St. Louis, MO;82;66;85;66;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;4;66%;4%;7
Tampa, FL;92;77;90;77;Showers and t-storms;NNE;8;78%;70%;3
Toledo, OH;72;62;79;60;Warmer;WNW;3;70%;47%;3
Tucson, AZ;101;77;100;77;A t-storm around;SSW;6;38%;45%;9
Tulsa, OK;89;70;92;70;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;66%;3%;8
Vero Beach, FL;89;78;85;77;Rain and wind;NNE;32;81%;93%;2
Washington, DC;83;70;87;68;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;69%;66%;7
Wichita, KS;85;69;90;70;Sunshine and humid;S;10;71%;4%;8
Wilmington, DE;82;68;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;76%;82%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.