By Associated Press

US Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;73;55;79;64;Sun and some clouds;SSE;4;66%;6%;6

Albuquerque, NM;93;68;95;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;28%;55%;9

Anchorage, AK;67;53;65;52;Spotty showers;SSE;6;74%;79%;1

Asheville, NC;84;62;84;62;Mostly sunny;SE;4;69%;6%;8

Atlanta, GA;91;69;92;70;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;57%;1%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;80;69;79;69;Sunny;SSE;7;71%;5%;7

Austin, TX;99;75;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;E;4;41%;4%;9

Baltimore, MD;87;70;85;72;Mostly sunny;S;3;60%;6%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;96;73;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;6;60%;6%;9

Billings, MT;96;59;88;61;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;42%;7%;6

Birmingham, AL;93;70;95;69;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;57%;3%;8

Bismarck, ND;69;56;68;48;Sun and some clouds;ESE;12;62%;2%;5

Boise, ID;94;63;98;62;Sunshine;ENE;5;24%;0%;6

Boston, MA;76;64;78;65;Partly sunny;S;7;64%;4%;6

Bridgeport, CT;74;61;79;65;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;5%;6

Buffalo, NY;73;61;78;68;Partly sunny;SSW;8;70%;52%;4

Burlington, VT;69;56;74;64;Mainly cloudy;SSE;5;66%;44%;3

Caribou, ME;58;52;68;50;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;62%;27%;4

Casper, WY;98;50;85;53;Not as hot;ESE;6;36%;6%;7

Charleston, SC;83;76;86;78;A shower or t-storm;SSE;10;78%;82%;4

Charleston, WV;86;61;90;65;Fog in the morning;SSE;3;64%;8%;7

Charlotte, NC;90;68;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;60%;4%;8

Cheyenne, WY;93;58;80;56;Partly sunny, cooler;S;9;43%;8%;7

Chicago, IL;81;68;84;61;A strong t-storm;NW;14;74%;64%;2

Cleveland, OH;75;65;83;69;Partly sunny;SSW;10;63%;56%;6

Columbia, SC;90;71;93;73;Mostly sunny;SE;7;62%;21%;8

Columbus, OH;80;60;83;67;Fog in the morning;SSW;7;73%;50%;7

Concord, NH;66;52;79;56;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;69%;6%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;75;95;73;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;50%;4%;9

Denver, CO;99;65;87;64;Not as hot;S;7;30%;10%;7

Des Moines, IA;83;74;88;55;Lots of sun, breezy;NNW;14;60%;15%;6

Detroit, MI;80;62;81;62;Strong thunderstorms;SW;10;75%;84%;5

Dodge City, KS;97;69;97;63;Sunshine and warm;E;13;45%;3%;8

Duluth, MN;66;50;67;48;Mostly cloudy;NNW;11;83%;31%;1

El Paso, TX;94;71;96;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;34%;1%;9

Fairbanks, AK;72;49;61;44;Spotty showers;SSW;5;72%;74%;1

Fargo, ND;72;59;64;46;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;81%;9%;2

Grand Junction, CO;98;62;98;66;Mostly sunny;SE;6;17%;7%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;79;60;79;56;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;13;83%;85%;2

Hartford, CT;75;60;81;64;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;65%;5%;6

Helena, MT;90;53;90;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;38%;8%;5

Honolulu, HI;91;78;90;78;Partly sunny;NE;12;51%;68%;11

Houston, TX;95;77;97;77;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;7;59%;30%;9

Indianapolis, IN;81;63;85;65;Fog in the morning;SW;8;68%;59%;7

Jackson, MS;93;73;95;71;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;54%;3%;9

Jacksonville, FL;88;79;87;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;15;77%;92%;3

Juneau, AK;57;51;61;48;A touch of rain;SE;6;83%;84%;1

Kansas City, MO;89;75;93;65;Mostly sunny, warm;N;12;58%;10%;7

Knoxville, TN;89;67;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;64%;7%;8

Las Vegas, NV;101;79;104;81;Partly sunny;NW;5;29%;30%;8

Lexington, KY;87;63;90;69;Fog in the morning;SW;5;62%;7%;7

Little Rock, AR;92;71;94;72;Mostly sunny;S;4;61%;6%;8

Long Beach, CA;91;71;90;70;Partly sunny;SW;7;50%;3%;7

Los Angeles, CA;97;71;91;70;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;2%;8

Louisville, KY;86;64;91;72;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;62%;7%;7

Madison, WI;79;66;80;53;A strong t-storm;NW;10;83%;58%;3

Memphis, TN;93;71;93;73;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;58%;4%;8

Miami, FL;86;77;86;78;Showers and t-storms;SSW;28;80%;83%;3

Milwaukee, WI;80;65;82;58;A strong t-storm;NW;18;72%;60%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;68;76;54;Breezy with some sun;NW;18;64%;23%;6

Mobile, AL;94;75;96;75;Partly sunny;NNE;7;57%;4%;9

Montgomery, AL;90;70;92;71;Mostly sunny;NE;6;59%;2%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;47;41;48;43;Clouds and sun;SSE;19;93%;36%;3

Nashville, TN;91;66;93;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;4;58%;4%;8

New Orleans, LA;91;79;94;78;Partly sunny, humid;E;7;58%;7%;9

New York, NY;77;66;81;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;58%;3%;7

Newark, NJ;76;64;82;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;59%;5%;7

Norfolk, VA;87;70;85;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;73%;30%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;92;70;93;68;Sunny and very warm;SSE;8;59%;4%;8

Olympia, WA;80;52;78;53;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;65%;10%;5

Omaha, NE;88;73;87;55;Sunny and breezy;NNW;14;59%;7%;6

Orlando, FL;89;79;85;77;Some wind and rain;SE;27;81%;85%;2

Philadelphia, PA;86;67;85;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;55%;6%;7

Phoenix, AZ;107;86;110;88;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;28%;27%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;82;68;Areas of morning fog;S;5;69%;21%;7

Portland, ME;67;58;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;73%;5%;6

Portland, OR;81;59;82;57;Mostly sunny;N;5;58%;4%;5

Providence, RI;75;62;81;63;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;4%;6

Raleigh, NC;90;69;89;69;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;5;66%;9%;8

Reno, NV;94;60;93;60;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;27%;19%;7

Richmond, VA;89;68;87;69;Sunshine and humid;SE;5;66%;30%;7

Roswell, NM;96;69;97;68;Sunny and hot;S;9;29%;5%;9

Sacramento, CA;97;61;94;60;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;42%;27%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;98;73;94;70;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;5;22%;9%;5

San Antonio, TX;100;73;100;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;48%;10%;9

San Diego, CA;83;72;83;72;Some sun;NW;7;64%;16%;8

San Francisco, CA;67;60;72;59;Partly sunny;WSW;10;66%;10%;7

Savannah, GA;85;74;87;76;A shower or t-storm;SE;14;77%;80%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;80;59;Mostly sunny;SW;6;61%;18%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;82;67;78;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;16;63%;14%;6

Spokane, WA;85;52;91;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;2;36%;2%;5

Springfield, IL;84;66;89;60;A strong t-storm;NNW;13;71%;64%;7

St. Louis, MO;85;68;91;67;Sunny, hot and humid;W;7;66%;44%;7

Tampa, FL;91;78;89;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;76%;82%;3

Toledo, OH;80;61;82;63;Strong thunderstorms;SW;8;76%;84%;5

Tucson, AZ;99;76;102;78;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;37%;57%;9

Tulsa, OK;92;72;94;70;Sunny and very warm;S;7;62%;5%;8

Vero Beach, FL;87;81;84;74;Rain and wind;SSE;49;83%;98%;2

Washington, DC;87;69;86;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;63%;2%;7

Wichita, KS;90;71;95;67;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;10;58%;4%;7

Wilmington, DE;84;67;84;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;63%;4%;7

_____

