US Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;55;79;64;Sun and some clouds;SSE;4;66%;6%;6
Albuquerque, NM;93;68;95;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;28%;55%;9
Anchorage, AK;67;53;65;52;Spotty showers;SSE;6;74%;79%;1
Asheville, NC;84;62;84;62;Mostly sunny;SE;4;69%;6%;8
Atlanta, GA;91;69;92;70;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;57%;1%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;80;69;79;69;Sunny;SSE;7;71%;5%;7
Austin, TX;99;75;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;E;4;41%;4%;9
Baltimore, MD;87;70;85;72;Mostly sunny;S;3;60%;6%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;96;73;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;6;60%;6%;9
Billings, MT;96;59;88;61;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;42%;7%;6
Birmingham, AL;93;70;95;69;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;57%;3%;8
Bismarck, ND;69;56;68;48;Sun and some clouds;ESE;12;62%;2%;5
Boise, ID;94;63;98;62;Sunshine;ENE;5;24%;0%;6
Boston, MA;76;64;78;65;Partly sunny;S;7;64%;4%;6
Bridgeport, CT;74;61;79;65;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;5%;6
Buffalo, NY;73;61;78;68;Partly sunny;SSW;8;70%;52%;4
Burlington, VT;69;56;74;64;Mainly cloudy;SSE;5;66%;44%;3
Caribou, ME;58;52;68;50;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;62%;27%;4
Casper, WY;98;50;85;53;Not as hot;ESE;6;36%;6%;7
Charleston, SC;83;76;86;78;A shower or t-storm;SSE;10;78%;82%;4
Charleston, WV;86;61;90;65;Fog in the morning;SSE;3;64%;8%;7
Charlotte, NC;90;68;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;60%;4%;8
Cheyenne, WY;93;58;80;56;Partly sunny, cooler;S;9;43%;8%;7
Chicago, IL;81;68;84;61;A strong t-storm;NW;14;74%;64%;2
Cleveland, OH;75;65;83;69;Partly sunny;SSW;10;63%;56%;6
Columbia, SC;90;71;93;73;Mostly sunny;SE;7;62%;21%;8
Columbus, OH;80;60;83;67;Fog in the morning;SSW;7;73%;50%;7
Concord, NH;66;52;79;56;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;69%;6%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;75;95;73;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;50%;4%;9
Denver, CO;99;65;87;64;Not as hot;S;7;30%;10%;7
Des Moines, IA;83;74;88;55;Lots of sun, breezy;NNW;14;60%;15%;6
Detroit, MI;80;62;81;62;Strong thunderstorms;SW;10;75%;84%;5
Dodge City, KS;97;69;97;63;Sunshine and warm;E;13;45%;3%;8
Duluth, MN;66;50;67;48;Mostly cloudy;NNW;11;83%;31%;1
El Paso, TX;94;71;96;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;34%;1%;9
Fairbanks, AK;72;49;61;44;Spotty showers;SSW;5;72%;74%;1
Fargo, ND;72;59;64;46;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;81%;9%;2
Grand Junction, CO;98;62;98;66;Mostly sunny;SE;6;17%;7%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;79;60;79;56;Strong thunderstorms;WNW;13;83%;85%;2
Hartford, CT;75;60;81;64;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;65%;5%;6
Helena, MT;90;53;90;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;38%;8%;5
Honolulu, HI;91;78;90;78;Partly sunny;NE;12;51%;68%;11
Houston, TX;95;77;97;77;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;7;59%;30%;9
Indianapolis, IN;81;63;85;65;Fog in the morning;SW;8;68%;59%;7
Jackson, MS;93;73;95;71;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;54%;3%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;79;87;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;15;77%;92%;3
Juneau, AK;57;51;61;48;A touch of rain;SE;6;83%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;89;75;93;65;Mostly sunny, warm;N;12;58%;10%;7
Knoxville, TN;89;67;91;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;64%;7%;8
Las Vegas, NV;101;79;104;81;Partly sunny;NW;5;29%;30%;8
Lexington, KY;87;63;90;69;Fog in the morning;SW;5;62%;7%;7
Little Rock, AR;92;71;94;72;Mostly sunny;S;4;61%;6%;8
Long Beach, CA;91;71;90;70;Partly sunny;SW;7;50%;3%;7
Los Angeles, CA;97;71;91;70;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;2%;8
Louisville, KY;86;64;91;72;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;62%;7%;7
Madison, WI;79;66;80;53;A strong t-storm;NW;10;83%;58%;3
Memphis, TN;93;71;93;73;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;58%;4%;8
Miami, FL;86;77;86;78;Showers and t-storms;SSW;28;80%;83%;3
Milwaukee, WI;80;65;82;58;A strong t-storm;NW;18;72%;60%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;68;76;54;Breezy with some sun;NW;18;64%;23%;6
Mobile, AL;94;75;96;75;Partly sunny;NNE;7;57%;4%;9
Montgomery, AL;90;70;92;71;Mostly sunny;NE;6;59%;2%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;47;41;48;43;Clouds and sun;SSE;19;93%;36%;3
Nashville, TN;91;66;93;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;4;58%;4%;8
New Orleans, LA;91;79;94;78;Partly sunny, humid;E;7;58%;7%;9
New York, NY;77;66;81;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;58%;3%;7
Newark, NJ;76;64;82;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;59%;5%;7
Norfolk, VA;87;70;85;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;73%;30%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;92;70;93;68;Sunny and very warm;SSE;8;59%;4%;8
Olympia, WA;80;52;78;53;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;65%;10%;5
Omaha, NE;88;73;87;55;Sunny and breezy;NNW;14;59%;7%;6
Orlando, FL;89;79;85;77;Some wind and rain;SE;27;81%;85%;2
Philadelphia, PA;86;67;85;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;55%;6%;7
Phoenix, AZ;107;86;110;88;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;28%;27%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;82;68;Areas of morning fog;S;5;69%;21%;7
Portland, ME;67;58;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;73%;5%;6
Portland, OR;81;59;82;57;Mostly sunny;N;5;58%;4%;5
Providence, RI;75;62;81;63;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;4%;6
Raleigh, NC;90;69;89;69;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;5;66%;9%;8
Reno, NV;94;60;93;60;Partly sunny, warm;W;6;27%;19%;7
Richmond, VA;89;68;87;69;Sunshine and humid;SE;5;66%;30%;7
Roswell, NM;96;69;97;68;Sunny and hot;S;9;29%;5%;9
Sacramento, CA;97;61;94;60;Partly sunny, warm;S;5;42%;27%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;98;73;94;70;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;5;22%;9%;5
San Antonio, TX;100;73;100;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;48%;10%;9
San Diego, CA;83;72;83;72;Some sun;NW;7;64%;16%;8
San Francisco, CA;67;60;72;59;Partly sunny;WSW;10;66%;10%;7
Savannah, GA;85;74;87;76;A shower or t-storm;SE;14;77%;80%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;80;59;Mostly sunny;SW;6;61%;18%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;82;67;78;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;16;63%;14%;6
Spokane, WA;85;52;91;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;2;36%;2%;5
Springfield, IL;84;66;89;60;A strong t-storm;NNW;13;71%;64%;7
St. Louis, MO;85;68;91;67;Sunny, hot and humid;W;7;66%;44%;7
Tampa, FL;91;78;89;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;76%;82%;3
Toledo, OH;80;61;82;63;Strong thunderstorms;SW;8;76%;84%;5
Tucson, AZ;99;76;102;78;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;37%;57%;9
Tulsa, OK;92;72;94;70;Sunny and very warm;S;7;62%;5%;8
Vero Beach, FL;87;81;84;74;Rain and wind;SSE;49;83%;98%;2
Washington, DC;87;69;86;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;63%;2%;7
Wichita, KS;90;71;95;67;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;10;58%;4%;7
Wilmington, DE;84;67;84;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;63%;4%;7
