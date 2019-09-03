US Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;63;78;54;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;75%;64%;2
Albuquerque, NM;96;68;92;65;Mostly sunny;SE;8;27%;0%;9
Anchorage, AK;63;52;64;49;Cloudy;SSE;5;69%;44%;1
Asheville, NC;85;63;89;67;Partly sunny;NW;6;63%;8%;8
Atlanta, GA;93;70;95;72;Partly sunny;NNW;6;56%;2%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;80;70;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;81%;73%;7
Austin, TX;100;77;100;74;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;5;41%;6%;9
Baltimore, MD;85;73;91;67;A strong t-storm;N;7;61%;64%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;95;74;98;74;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;56%;3%;9
Billings, MT;91;60;100;60;Sunshine;NE;10;30%;7%;5
Birmingham, AL;95;69;97;71;Warm with sunshine;NNW;6;55%;3%;8
Bismarck, ND;69;48;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;10;67%;8%;5
Boise, ID;97;63;96;67;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;27%;2%;6
Boston, MA;76;63;85;60;A strong t-storm;WSW;11;68%;66%;6
Bridgeport, CT;79;65;81;59;A strong t-storm;WNW;8;74%;48%;6
Buffalo, NY;78;68;71;53;Not as warm;NNW;12;73%;59%;3
Burlington, VT;71;63;78;51;A shower or t-storm;NW;16;67%;66%;3
Caribou, ME;65;50;69;48;A strong t-storm;WNW;14;76%;81%;1
Casper, WY;81;54;95;55;Sunny;ESE;11;28%;6%;6
Charleston, SC;87;77;82;72;Rain and wind;ENE;38;82%;95%;2
Charleston, WV;90;66;88;60;A t-storm in spots;N;5;71%;45%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;68;92;72;Clouds and sun, warm;E;6;60%;18%;7
Cheyenne, WY;81;56;86;63;Mostly sunny;SW;10;43%;29%;7
Chicago, IL;79;62;69;59;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;63%;11%;5
Cleveland, OH;84;68;72;60;Not as warm;ENE;14;70%;28%;3
Columbia, SC;93;72;91;73;Cloudy and humid;ENE;8;63%;66%;3
Columbus, OH;84;69;79;54;Partly sunny;NNE;8;65%;14%;7
Concord, NH;79;57;79;51;A strong t-storm;NW;7;79%;59%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;75;96;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;46%;4%;8
Denver, CO;84;61;91;65;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;41%;63%;7
Des Moines, IA;87;56;76;57;Sunlit, not as warm;ESE;6;57%;28%;6
Detroit, MI;79;63;73;56;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;8;60%;2%;6
Dodge City, KS;99;65;95;67;Sunny and very warm;SSE;12;52%;3%;7
Duluth, MN;68;48;65;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;74%;58%;5
El Paso, TX;96;71;94;70;Partly sunny;SE;8;32%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;66;45;64;45;Periods of sun;WSW;3;68%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;64;45;71;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;72%;92%;5
Grand Junction, CO;96;65;95;64;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;27%;64%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;78;58;71;47;Partial sunshine;N;7;67%;7%;4
Hartford, CT;81;63;83;57;A strong t-storm;WNW;7;71%;60%;4
Helena, MT;90;58;90;54;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;32%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;91;78;92;79;Showers around;ENE;14;56%;81%;11
Houston, TX;96;77;99;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;56%;8%;9
Indianapolis, IN;85;67;80;56;Clouds and sun;NNE;7;59%;7%;7
Jackson, MS;96;72;96;72;Sunny and hot;N;5;51%;1%;9
Jacksonville, FL;88;78;81;75;Rain and wind;WNW;37;82%;89%;2
Juneau, AK;62;48;61;45;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;6;78%;61%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;69;83;64;Not as hot;E;7;53%;3%;7
Knoxville, TN;92;67;94;70;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;4;61%;19%;8
Las Vegas, NV;104;82;107;82;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;20%;64%;8
Lexington, KY;90;69;90;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;64%;26%;6
Little Rock, AR;93;71;96;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;59%;3%;8
Long Beach, CA;95;73;92;72;Partly sunny;WSW;7;47%;22%;7
Los Angeles, CA;92;71;94;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;48%;22%;8
Louisville, KY;91;72;89;62;Sun and clouds;N;6;62%;18%;7
Madison, WI;78;54;70;51;Sunshine;E;5;66%;5%;6
Memphis, TN;94;73;95;72;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;5;59%;3%;8
Miami, FL;90;78;90;79;A shower or t-storm;WSW;8;71%;63%;4
Milwaukee, WI;80;59;68;54;Not as warm;ENE;10;63%;9%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;54;70;56;Sunshine and nice;SSE;6;61%;8%;5
Mobile, AL;97;75;99;75;Mostly sunny;NW;6;53%;4%;9
Montgomery, AL;92;70;94;73;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;58%;5%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;46;43;51;35;Very windy;NW;40;95%;77%;2
Nashville, TN;93;68;95;64;Mostly sunny, warm;N;5;60%;11%;8
New Orleans, LA;94;78;96;78;Sunny;NW;6;55%;4%;9
New York, NY;83;69;86;63;A strong t-storm;NW;8;68%;48%;6
Newark, NJ;82;65;87;62;A strong t-storm;NW;8;68%;48%;5
Norfolk, VA;85;71;90;74;Humid with some sun;S;6;70%;30%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;93;70;93;70;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;6;58%;2%;8
Olympia, WA;81;52;78;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;68%;4%;5
Omaha, NE;86;56;79;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;60%;18%;6
Orlando, FL;87;75;83;78;Showers and t-storms;WSW;21;83%;66%;2
Philadelphia, PA;84;68;91;66;A strong t-storm;W;8;64%;46%;7
Phoenix, AZ;109;86;110;87;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;25%;7%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;84;68;80;55;A shower in the a.m.;N;7;66%;57%;4
Portland, ME;72;61;73;56;A strong t-storm;SW;9;83%;59%;4
Portland, OR;83;58;82;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;59%;5%;5
Providence, RI;80;62;82;58;A strong t-storm;WSW;8;74%;66%;6
Raleigh, NC;90;69;90;72;Partly sunny;ESE;5;68%;58%;6
Reno, NV;93;59;91;61;A p.m. t-storm;W;5;27%;63%;7
Richmond, VA;88;69;93;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;64%;42%;7
Roswell, NM;97;68;95;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;30%;6%;9
Sacramento, CA;93;60;92;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;41%;27%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;94;68;97;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;25%;42%;7
San Antonio, TX;100;76;99;74;Warm with some sun;ESE;8;51%;12%;8
San Diego, CA;84;71;84;72;Partly sunny, humid;NW;7;62%;21%;8
San Francisco, CA;75;59;70;60;Partly sunny;WSW;9;68%;27%;6
Savannah, GA;88;78;83;74;Rain and wind;N;36;82%;94%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;59;77;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;65%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;80;48;74;61;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;66%;11%;6
Spokane, WA;89;58;85;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;38%;0%;5
Springfield, IL;87;60;79;53;Not as warm;NNE;7;61%;9%;7
St. Louis, MO;92;71;83;58;Not as hot;N;7;57%;4%;7
Tampa, FL;90;79;88;81;Partly sunny;WSW;8;78%;30%;7
Toledo, OH;80;63;75;56;Partly sunny;ESE;6;62%;8%;5
Tucson, AZ;102;77;104;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;29%;55%;9
Tulsa, OK;94;70;94;70;Mostly sunny, humid;NE;4;60%;3%;8
Vero Beach, FL;86;73;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;21;78%;70%;2
Washington, DC;87;71;93;67;A strong t-storm;N;8;61%;64%;7
Wichita, KS;95;70;90;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;63%;3%;7
Wilmington, DE;84;68;89;65;A strong t-storm;WSW;9;70%;64%;7
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.