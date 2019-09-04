US Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;53;73;49;Partly sunny;NNE;6;54%;3%;6
Albuquerque, NM;91;67;92;67;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;26%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;65;49;64;48;Partly sunny;WSW;5;67%;3%;3
Asheville, NC;87;66;83;63;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;70%;31%;5
Atlanta, GA;96;73;93;66;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;8;53%;2%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;87;70;74;69;Not as warm;NE;14;74%;72%;2
Austin, TX;99;73;101;74;Mostly sunny and hot;S;3;42%;4%;9
Baltimore, MD;93;70;78;68;Cooler;E;5;59%;69%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;97;72;98;74;Sunny and hot;W;5;60%;4%;9
Billings, MT;100;61;93;62;Partly sunny;ENE;7;28%;19%;5
Birmingham, AL;96;72;93;64;Sunny and hot;N;9;59%;8%;8
Bismarck, ND;80;59;82;56;Mostly sunny;N;9;59%;4%;5
Boise, ID;95;68;97;66;A t-storm around;NW;6;29%;64%;6
Boston, MA;85;60;73;57;Not as warm;S;7;50%;4%;6
Bridgeport, CT;81;58;74;59;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;58%;7%;6
Buffalo, NY;71;53;71;53;Sunny;ESE;5;59%;8%;6
Burlington, VT;79;51;72;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;52%;7%;5
Caribou, ME;68;48;68;40;Mostly sunny;NW;10;50%;8%;5
Casper, WY;94;54;93;56;Partly sunny;E;6;25%;16%;6
Charleston, SC;80;72;79;73;Hurricane Dorian;NW;58;83%;96%;2
Charleston, WV;90;61;84;58;Some sun, pleasant;N;5;70%;8%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;73;83;70;A shower, not as hot;NNW;18;70%;66%;2
Cheyenne, WY;87;63;90;61;Clouds and sunshine;S;9;29%;44%;7
Chicago, IL;69;60;73;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;63%;29%;6
Cleveland, OH;72;59;70;59;Sunny and pleasant;E;9;62%;7%;6
Columbia, SC;92;73;82;72;Rain and wind;NNW;34;77%;93%;2
Columbus, OH;80;56;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;66%;8%;7
Concord, NH;78;48;74;46;Sun, some clouds;N;4;52%;5%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;75;97;75;Partly sunny;E;3;43%;1%;8
Denver, CO;86;65;96;63;Warm with some sun;WNW;6;29%;47%;6
Des Moines, IA;76;57;86;65;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;61%;13%;6
Detroit, MI;72;56;73;57;Sunshine, pleasant;E;5;61%;26%;6
Dodge City, KS;96;66;99;64;Hot with sunshine;S;16;37%;5%;7
Duluth, MN;69;51;62;53;Rainy times;NNE;8;91%;84%;2
El Paso, TX;93;71;93;72;Mostly sunny;E;6;36%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;63;44;65;44;Partly sunny;NNE;4;60%;17%;3
Fargo, ND;70;59;75;52;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;9;81%;11%;5
Grand Junction, CO;97;63;95;63;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;30%;66%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;68;49;75;59;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;4;65%;100%;6
Hartford, CT;83;56;76;55;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;53%;6%;6
Helena, MT;92;53;88;58;Partly sunny;W;4;30%;19%;5
Honolulu, HI;91;80;91;79;Spotty showers;ENE;16;56%;84%;11
Houston, TX;97;76;99;77;Sunny and hot;SSW;5;56%;3%;9
Indianapolis, IN;80;58;78;59;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;6;63%;3%;7
Jackson, MS;96;72;97;72;Sunny and hot;NNE;6;57%;5%;8
Jacksonville, FL;79;76;92;72;Breezy with some sun;W;18;57%;24%;7
Juneau, AK;61;46;64;44;Turning cloudy;E;6;71%;1%;3
Kansas City, MO;83;67;92;73;Mostly sunny;SW;8;58%;12%;7
Knoxville, TN;93;70;88;64;Sunshine and nice;N;6;62%;8%;8
Las Vegas, NV;107;81;103;80;Variable clouds;NNW;5;26%;11%;7
Lexington, KY;89;62;83;57;Sunlit, not as hot;N;7;64%;1%;7
Little Rock, AR;95;72;94;72;Sunshine and humid;ESE;5;61%;5%;8
Long Beach, CA;98;74;89;71;Partly sunny;SSW;6;51%;7%;7
Los Angeles, CA;95;71;92;70;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;49%;7%;8
Louisville, KY;91;62;83;60;Sunny and not as hot;N;6;61%;0%;7
Madison, WI;66;51;75;63;Inc. clouds;S;6;67%;49%;6
Memphis, TN;96;75;89;71;Not as hot;ENE;8;61%;2%;8
Miami, FL;91;80;92;80;Periods of sun;SW;7;67%;32%;9
Milwaukee, WI;65;56;71;63;Sun, then clouds;SSE;7;63%;65%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;56;81;60;A t-storm in spots;NNW;12;65%;50%;3
Mobile, AL;98;75;99;74;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;5;56%;7%;9
Montgomery, AL;96;73;94;65;Sunny and hot;NNW;7;62%;13%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;52;37;46;36;Breezy with sunshine;NW;25;58%;7%;6
Nashville, TN;95;65;87;60;Sunshine, not as hot;N;7;56%;0%;8
New Orleans, LA;96;79;96;80;Sunny and hot;WNW;6;56%;6%;9
New York, NY;88;64;75;64;Not as warm;E;7;56%;8%;6
Newark, NJ;88;62;77;63;Not as warm;ENE;6;56%;9%;6
Norfolk, VA;88;73;82;73;Hurricane;ENE;19;85%;96%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;93;69;95;70;Sunny and hot;S;7;54%;2%;8
Olympia, WA;76;51;81;54;Clouds and sun;NE;6;64%;16%;5
Omaha, NE;78;65;91;65;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;12;61%;12%;6
Orlando, FL;87;77;95;78;Partly sunny and hot;SW;16;61%;6%;9
Philadelphia, PA;91;66;80;65;Not as warm;ENE;6;56%;61%;6
Phoenix, AZ;110;87;108;87;Mostly cloudy, warm;WSW;5;22%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;84;56;78;59;Sunshine and nice;NNE;5;64%;8%;6
Portland, ME;71;55;70;53;Partly sunny;W;6;55%;3%;6
Portland, OR;78;58;89;61;More clouds than sun;SW;5;54%;46%;4
Providence, RI;82;57;75;55;Sun and clouds;ESE;6;55%;5%;6
Raleigh, NC;90;72;79;70;Hurricane;N;20;86%;96%;1
Reno, NV;90;60;88;59;Sunny;W;6;36%;32%;7
Richmond, VA;92;72;80;69;A little p.m. rain;NNE;7;74%;85%;2
Roswell, NM;96;64;94;67;Sunny and very warm;SSE;7;31%;6%;9
Sacramento, CA;96;61;91;58;Sunny;S;6;49%;3%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;98;72;94;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;28%;64%;5
San Antonio, TX;99;74;99;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;8;56%;5%;9
San Diego, CA;83;72;83;71;Partly sunny;SW;6;62%;6%;7
San Francisco, CA;76;60;69;60;Low clouds breaking;W;10;71%;3%;6
Savannah, GA;81;72;85;73;Hurricane;WNW;41;79%;69%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;59;80;60;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;8;63%;27%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;77;63;88;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;10;63%;9%;6
Spokane, WA;84;51;91;62;Partly sunny, warm;SE;2;34%;44%;5
Springfield, IL;78;55;79;65;Mostly sunny, nice;S;4;66%;7%;7
St. Louis, MO;84;59;83;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;61%;3%;7
Tampa, FL;88;81;93;81;Mostly sunny, humid;WSW;8;72%;12%;10
Toledo, OH;75;56;74;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;2;63%;7%;6
Tucson, AZ;104;76;102;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;31%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;94;70;95;70;Sunny and humid;S;5;59%;2%;8
Vero Beach, FL;89;73;95;75;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;17;67%;8%;10
Washington, DC;94;69;78;68;Cooler;NNE;7;68%;60%;4
Wichita, KS;91;69;95;69;Hot with sunshine;S;10;55%;5%;7
Wilmington, DE;90;65;78;65;Not as warm;ENE;6;63%;60%;6
