US Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;50;74;53;Inc. clouds;E;5;54%;32%;6
Albuquerque, NM;90;67;94;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;25%;4%;8
Anchorage, AK;64;48;64;49;Inc. clouds;E;4;70%;0%;3
Asheville, NC;83;63;83;63;Warm with sunshine;NW;9;63%;11%;8
Atlanta, GA;92;66;91;68;Sunny and warm;NW;7;53%;2%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;73;68;73;62;Rain and wind;N;37;87%;87%;2
Austin, TX;101;75;102;74;Sunny;S;2;42%;4%;9
Baltimore, MD;79;66;75;63;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;10;70%;66%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;96;74;100;76;Sunny and hot;NW;5;60%;6%;9
Billings, MT;93;61;81;58;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;44%;80%;2
Birmingham, AL;93;63;92;70;Sunny and warm;NW;7;52%;5%;8
Bismarck, ND;82;55;77;53;Partly sunny;E;6;61%;74%;5
Boise, ID;98;66;86;59;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;45%;41%;6
Boston, MA;71;58;70;60;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;8;62%;82%;3
Bridgeport, CT;73;58;69;57;A little p.m. rain;NE;10;66%;85%;2
Buffalo, NY;71;54;72;59;A shower in the p.m.;NNE;6;66%;67%;4
Burlington, VT;72;50;74;53;Showers around;E;5;55%;84%;5
Caribou, ME;69;42;65;46;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;51%;17%;5
Casper, WY;93;59;91;55;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;38%;67%;5
Charleston, SC;77;72;90;73;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;62%;0%;8
Charleston, WV;84;58;84;61;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;5;68%;19%;7
Charlotte, NC;84;69;91;64;Sunny;WNW;8;54%;0%;8
Cheyenne, WY;91;60;79;60;A p.m. t-storm;SW;12;56%;67%;6
Chicago, IL;72;64;75;61;Clouds and sun, nice;N;10;71%;27%;3
Cleveland, OH;70;59;73;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;64%;55%;6
Columbia, SC;84;73;94;67;Sunny;W;7;53%;1%;8
Columbus, OH;77;50;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;NW;5;72%;44%;6
Concord, NH;72;48;71;51;Inc. clouds;NE;10;61%;57%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;76;100;76;Sunshine and hot;E;4;39%;2%;8
Denver, CO;97;64;84;61;Not as hot;SSW;7;48%;56%;6
Des Moines, IA;85;64;82;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;11;58%;4%;6
Detroit, MI;73;56;72;60;Brief a.m. showers;NNW;5;74%;78%;3
Dodge City, KS;99;64;94;65;Hot with sunshine;ENE;12;52%;5%;7
Duluth, MN;63;54;69;52;Partial sunshine;NW;6;79%;11%;3
El Paso, TX;90;72;96;73;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;36%;2%;9
Fairbanks, AK;65;43;66;44;Partial sunshine;NE;5;57%;13%;2
Fargo, ND;75;53;74;51;Partly sunny;NE;7;73%;12%;5
Grand Junction, CO;97;66;95;64;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;9;30%;66%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;74;57;73;54;An afternoon shower;NNW;6;82%;60%;2
Hartford, CT;75;56;72;57;A little p.m. rain;NE;6;62%;82%;3
Helena, MT;90;58;71;56;A t-storm, cooler;SW;4;61%;82%;2
Honolulu, HI;92;80;93;79;Periods of sun;ENE;18;52%;60%;10
Houston, TX;97;76;101;76;Sunny;SSW;5;50%;6%;9
Indianapolis, IN;77;57;79;60;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;71%;27%;5
Jackson, MS;97;69;98;73;Sunny and hot;ENE;5;53%;6%;8
Jacksonville, FL;95;72;96;71;Sunny and warm;S;6;54%;2%;9
Juneau, AK;65;45;69;46;Clouds and sun;E;5;62%;1%;3
Kansas City, MO;93;74;88;65;Mostly sunny;NE;8;55%;6%;7
Knoxville, TN;88;62;88;68;Sunny and warm;SW;5;60%;14%;8
Las Vegas, NV;103;79;103;79;Partly sunny and hot;NW;6;30%;7%;8
Lexington, KY;83;55;87;61;Sunny and pleasant;NW;5;64%;20%;7
Little Rock, AR;94;73;97;72;Hot with sunshine;WNW;6;61%;10%;8
Long Beach, CA;94;72;90;69;Partly sunny;SSW;7;49%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;94;69;90;68;Sunny and warm;S;6;52%;0%;8
Louisville, KY;83;59;88;63;Sunshine and nice;NNW;5;61%;19%;6
Madison, WI;74;63;74;54;Lots of sun, nice;NNW;8;69%;9%;4
Memphis, TN;90;70;94;74;Sunny and warm;SSW;6;57%;9%;8
Miami, FL;90;80;93;80;Partly sunny;WSW;7;67%;30%;10
Milwaukee, WI;69;63;74;57;Clouds and sun;N;12;70%;12%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;61;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;10;61%;8%;4
Mobile, AL;98;72;97;73;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;50%;5%;9
Montgomery, AL;94;65;92;68;Sunny and warm;NNW;6;53%;3%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;48;35;45;34;Becoming cloudy;ESE;16;78%;33%;2
Nashville, TN;87;60;92;69;Sunshine and warm;WNW;5;58%;12%;7
New Orleans, LA;96;79;96;79;Sunny and hot;NNW;7;60%;6%;9
New York, NY;76;63;71;59;A little rain;NNE;16;66%;85%;2
Newark, NJ;75;60;71;58;A bit of rain;NNE;15;70%;85%;2
Norfolk, VA;84;72;76;66;Hurricane;NNW;43;89%;62%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;94;69;97;70;Sunny and hot;SSE;7;49%;3%;8
Olympia, WA;79;55;78;52;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;67%;3%;4
Omaha, NE;92;66;84;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;58%;3%;6
Orlando, FL;95;79;95;73;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;10;59%;27%;9
Philadelphia, PA;78;64;70;60;Periods of rain;N;9;80%;84%;1
Phoenix, AZ;110;85;108;87;Warm with sunshine;W;6;28%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;79;60;Nice with some sun;NW;5;67%;23%;4
Portland, ME;70;54;66;55;Sun and clouds;ENE;8;61%;67%;5
Portland, OR;87;63;81;60;Clouds and sun, nice;N;5;62%;4%;5
Providence, RI;74;55;70;58;A little p.m. rain;NE;7;62%;82%;3
Raleigh, NC;78;69;84;64;Hurricane;WNW;27;73%;60%;3
Reno, NV;84;59;88;54;Partly sunny;W;7;33%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;80;69;76;62;A passing shower;NW;8;85%;55%;2
Roswell, NM;93;67;96;67;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;32%;5%;9
Sacramento, CA;92;58;90;58;Mostly sunny;S;5;47%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;95;70;85;65;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;42%;45%;5
San Antonio, TX;96;75;102;74;Sunny and hot;SSE;5;48%;5%;9
San Diego, CA;82;71;83;69;Partly sunny;WNW;7;64%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;72;60;70;60;Low clouds breaking;WSW;10;71%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;88;73;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;59%;0%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;61;79;59;Nice with sunshine;SW;8;62%;4%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;88;59;81;59;Some sun, pleasant;N;8;59%;15%;6
Spokane, WA;88;64;71;55;A morning t-storm;SE;3;70%;60%;3
Springfield, IL;79;64;84;58;Sunshine, seasonable;NNE;10;70%;4%;6
St. Louis, MO;82;67;90;62;Mostly sunny;N;7;65%;6%;7
Tampa, FL;93;81;92;73;Partly sunny;W;6;70%;27%;9
Toledo, OH;72;54;74;59;Sunshine, a shower;N;2;69%;66%;5
Tucson, AZ;103;76;102;78;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;38%;3%;9
Tulsa, OK;94;70;97;70;Sunny and hot;NE;5;55%;3%;7
Vero Beach, FL;97;77;95;73;Mostly sunny;SW;11;67%;41%;9
Washington, DC;79;67;76;63;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;8;80%;55%;2
Wichita, KS;94;69;91;67;Sunny and very warm;ENE;8;55%;4%;7
Wilmington, DE;79;65;71;60;Periods of rain;N;11;82%;74%;2
