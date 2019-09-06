US Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;54;70;53;Partly sunny;W;7;63%;43%;4
Albuquerque, NM;94;67;91;65;Warm with some sun;ESE;7;32%;61%;8
Anchorage, AK;64;50;60;49;Afternoon showers;E;7;72%;100%;2
Asheville, NC;82;65;84;59;Sunny;NW;7;63%;14%;8
Atlanta, GA;91;70;95;66;Sunny and very warm;NNW;6;60%;3%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;70;61;81;64;Partly sunny, warmer;W;10;56%;4%;6
Austin, TX;102;74;102;74;Partly sunny;S;4;44%;4%;9
Baltimore, MD;71;62;83;64;Warmer with sunshine;NW;5;53%;3%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;98;75;99;75;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;5;58%;21%;9
Billings, MT;75;59;71;50;Partial sunshine;NE;11;62%;61%;4
Birmingham, AL;92;70;96;66;Lots of sun, warm;NNE;7;63%;14%;8
Bismarck, ND;76;53;56;48;Cooler with rain;E;11;88%;90%;1
Boise, ID;81;59;88;61;Mostly sunny;E;5;39%;76%;6
Boston, MA;68;57;68;59;Rain and wind;W;17;71%;82%;3
Bridgeport, CT;66;56;74;57;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;11;60%;7%;5
Buffalo, NY;73;56;70;55;A shower or two;WNW;8;72%;62%;4
Burlington, VT;76;53;68;54;Variable cloudiness;NW;6;56%;78%;3
Caribou, ME;66;44;59;43;Cooler with showers;N;8;76%;100%;1
Casper, WY;92;56;82;46;Mostly sunny;NE;11;37%;16%;6
Charleston, SC;89;74;92;77;Sunny and hot;S;7;60%;3%;8
Charleston, WV;83;63;81;58;Mostly sunny;NW;4;75%;18%;5
Charlotte, NC;92;65;93;67;Sunny and very warm;N;5;52%;3%;8
Cheyenne, WY;79;60;83;53;Clouds and sun;NNE;13;36%;27%;7
Chicago, IL;74;61;75;63;Nice with some sun;NE;7;64%;44%;5
Cleveland, OH;72;61;71;62;Partly sunny;NW;9;71%;63%;4
Columbia, SC;95;66;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;47%;3%;8
Columbus, OH;78;61;75;56;Clouds and sun;NNW;6;74%;19%;4
Concord, NH;68;50;65;49;Clouds and sun;W;11;78%;39%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;75;100;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;40%;4%;8
Denver, CO;84;61;88;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;41%;67%;5
Des Moines, IA;82;58;78;60;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;62%;78%;3
Detroit, MI;71;61;75;57;Inc. clouds;NNW;7;63%;27%;4
Dodge City, KS;94;63;97;66;Mostly sunny and hot;S;15;50%;33%;7
Duluth, MN;76;51;61;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;78%;11%;2
El Paso, TX;95;74;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;37%;21%;9
Fairbanks, AK;68;45;68;49;Partly sunny, mild;NNE;4;49%;21%;3
Fargo, ND;72;51;60;50;Rather cloudy;NE;7;82%;43%;2
Grand Junction, CO;97;65;91;63;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;34%;16%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;69;54;73;51;Mostly cloudy;N;7;71%;22%;3
Hartford, CT;69;55;72;55;Rain and wind;W;15;67%;72%;3
Helena, MT;73;55;71;49;A thundershower;NNW;5;68%;51%;4
Honolulu, HI;92;80;92;80;Showers around;ENE;20;51%;83%;10
Houston, TX;96;75;99;75;Sunny;S;5;53%;6%;9
Indianapolis, IN;77;60;77;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;61%;10%;6
Jackson, MS;96;75;99;75;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;5;51%;7%;8
Jacksonville, FL;95;72;97;73;Sunny and very hot;SSE;6;55%;2%;9
Juneau, AK;68;45;70;46;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;61%;1%;3
Kansas City, MO;87;65;84;69;Nice with sunshine;E;7;58%;61%;7
Knoxville, TN;88;69;87;62;Sunshine, seasonable;N;5;59%;16%;7
Las Vegas, NV;104;80;105;76;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;17%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;86;64;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;66%;10%;5
Little Rock, AR;97;72;92;70;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;63%;8%;8
Long Beach, CA;93;71;85;65;Partly sunny;SW;8;53%;5%;7
Los Angeles, CA;93;68;87;64;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;53%;6%;8
Louisville, KY;88;62;80;60;Mostly sunny;N;6;62%;9%;5
Madison, WI;74;54;73;53;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;71%;36%;3
Memphis, TN;94;74;89;70;Mostly sunny;NE;7;58%;10%;8
Miami, FL;93;80;90;79;Partly sunny;SSW;8;67%;37%;10
Milwaukee, WI;71;56;75;58;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;62%;31%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;58;68;53;Cloudy;ENE;7;64%;55%;2
Mobile, AL;96;72;98;77;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;56%;15%;9
Montgomery, AL;92;70;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;N;5;64%;8%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;44;33;40;30;Inc. clouds;WNW;24;94%;60%;2
Nashville, TN;91;67;87;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;55%;4%;7
New Orleans, LA;97;78;97;80;Sunshine;W;6;57%;21%;9
New York, NY;70;56;78;62;Warmer with some sun;WNW;9;57%;2%;6
Newark, NJ;68;57;78;60;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;9;55%;3%;6
Norfolk, VA;74;65;83;68;Sunshine and warmer;S;6;64%;15%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;97;70;97;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;50%;5%;8
Olympia, WA;75;54;73;55;A shower in the p.m.;SW;4;72%;81%;5
Omaha, NE;83;60;80;63;A t-storm in spots;E;8;64%;83%;3
Orlando, FL;95;74;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;SW;4;54%;5%;9
Philadelphia, PA;69;58;80;61;Lots of sun, warmer;W;7;56%;3%;6
Phoenix, AZ;107;87;108;84;Sunshine and warm;WSW;7;24%;15%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;79;57;76;57;Periods of sun;NW;6;67%;24%;5
Portland, ME;65;53;62;54;Rain and wind;W;16;79%;78%;1
Portland, OR;80;60;75;59;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;72%;80%;4
Providence, RI;68;56;68;56;Rain and wind;WNW;19;71%;72%;2
Raleigh, NC;87;64;87;66;Sunny and beautiful;W;5;62%;4%;7
Reno, NV;88;54;87;48;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;28%;4%;7
Richmond, VA;77;61;85;64;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;6;60%;8%;7
Roswell, NM;94;68;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;37%;59%;9
Sacramento, CA;91;58;79;57;Not as warm;SSE;8;60%;8%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;85;65;90;65;Partly sunny;ESE;6;35%;27%;7
San Antonio, TX;100;75;100;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;47%;6%;9
San Diego, CA;83;69;81;66;Partly sunny;WNW;7;66%;2%;7
San Francisco, CA;66;60;68;59;Clouds breaking;WNW;16;70%;10%;6
Savannah, GA;93;72;95;74;Warm with sunshine;S;4;57%;4%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;59;73;60;A t-storm in spots;S;5;71%;75%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;80;58;65;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;9;81%;90%;2
Spokane, WA;74;54;84;59;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;2;52%;26%;5
Springfield, IL;81;56;79;61;Mostly sunny;E;4;67%;30%;6
St. Louis, MO;89;60;81;63;Sunny and nice;E;5;61%;29%;7
Tampa, FL;92;73;92;74;Partly sunny;W;5;64%;4%;9
Toledo, OH;73;58;75;55;Partly sunny;WNW;5;69%;20%;5
Tucson, AZ;100;78;101;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;37%;49%;9
Tulsa, OK;97;71;97;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;59%;5%;7
Vero Beach, FL;97;75;91;74;A shower or two;SSW;7;73%;60%;9
Washington, DC;76;61;84;63;Mostly sunny;NW;7;57%;0%;7
Wichita, KS;91;67;93;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;62%;20%;7
Wilmington, DE;69;58;81;60;Sunshine and warmer;W;8;58%;2%;6
