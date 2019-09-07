US Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;53;72;48;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;8;60%;10%;4
Albuquerque, NM;93;66;85;63;Periods of sun;SSE;7;43%;26%;7
Anchorage, AK;57;49;63;50;Mostly cloudy;SW;4;77%;69%;1
Asheville, NC;84;59;86;62;Sunny and warm;ENE;5;61%;9%;8
Atlanta, GA;94;65;95;67;Sunny and hot;ENE;5;48%;7%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;80;64;79;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;62%;13%;6
Austin, TX;101;76;100;76;Mostly sunny;S;7;49%;9%;9
Baltimore, MD;82;64;83;67;Partly sunny, nice;NE;1;48%;27%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;99;75;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;5;59%;44%;9
Billings, MT;63;47;73;55;More clouds than sun;E;9;70%;74%;5
Birmingham, AL;96;66;95;66;Sunny and hot;NE;5;54%;10%;8
Bismarck, ND;54;47;60;52;Cloudy and cool;ESE;8;86%;71%;1
Boise, ID;87;60;69;51;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;74%;77%;2
Boston, MA;71;59;77;56;Partly sunny;NNW;8;50%;3%;6
Bridgeport, CT;74;57;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;57%;10%;5
Buffalo, NY;69;57;68;51;Partly sunny;ENE;6;70%;31%;3
Burlington, VT;73;55;66;47;Partly sunny;NNW;10;63%;28%;4
Caribou, ME;56;42;62;42;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;60%;35%;2
Casper, WY;82;43;78;50;Showers and t-storms;SSE;12;55%;68%;6
Charleston, SC;92;77;89;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;71%;19%;8
Charleston, WV;80;59;84;60;Periods of sun;NE;4;66%;27%;5
Charlotte, NC;93;68;92;69;Hot with sunshine;ENE;5;55%;5%;7
Cheyenne, WY;82;49;73;53;Showers and t-storms;SSE;11;62%;76%;7
Chicago, IL;76;63;66;63;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;8;73%;55%;2
Cleveland, OH;71;61;69;59;Variable cloudiness;E;9;66%;31%;5
Columbia, SC;97;71;97;73;Partly sunny and hot;E;5;53%;8%;8
Columbus, OH;77;56;74;58;A passing shower;NNE;5;71%;78%;4
Concord, NH;73;49;71;43;Partly sunny, nice;NW;6;57%;7%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;75;99;74;Mostly sunny;S;11;43%;6%;8
Denver, CO;88;57;81;56;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;59%;73%;6
Des Moines, IA;80;61;72;63;A shower or t-storm;ESE;9;83%;78%;1
Detroit, MI;76;57;71;56;Variable clouds;NE;5;60%;24%;2
Dodge City, KS;99;65;92;67;A t-storm in spots;S;10;57%;65%;7
Duluth, MN;60;51;58;50;Cool with some sun;ENE;10;79%;33%;3
El Paso, TX;96;73;94;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;44%;71%;8
Fairbanks, AK;70;50;67;44;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;5;60%;30%;3
Fargo, ND;55;50;63;52;Cloudy and cool;SE;6;81%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;91;64;82;56;A shower or t-storm;ESE;11;45%;56%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;73;51;70;54;Periods of sun;ENE;5;68%;33%;3
Hartford, CT;73;55;76;53;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;6;58%;7%;6
Helena, MT;69;52;72;54;Rather cloudy;NNW;4;63%;79%;3
Honolulu, HI;91;79;91;80;Spotty showers;ENE;19;55%;85%;10
Houston, TX;97;76;98;76;Mostly sunny;S;5;56%;11%;9
Indianapolis, IN;76;60;72;61;Showers around;ENE;4;71%;87%;2
Jackson, MS;98;74;98;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;3;53%;43%;8
Jacksonville, FL;96;73;97;74;Very hot;SSE;6;58%;5%;9
Juneau, AK;69;45;71;46;Mostly sunny;E;6;55%;2%;3
Kansas City, MO;86;70;87;73;A t-storm in spots;E;6;70%;46%;3
Knoxville, TN;87;62;89;64;Sunny and warm;NE;4;61%;9%;7
Las Vegas, NV;106;75;98;71;Sunshine;WNW;7;14%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;76;60;83;61;Partly sunny;ENE;5;61%;20%;5
Little Rock, AR;92;70;97;73;Lots of sun, warm;ESE;5;59%;19%;8
Long Beach, CA;91;67;80;65;Partly sunny;SE;7;54%;1%;7
Los Angeles, CA;89;64;80;64;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;2%;7
Louisville, KY;79;60;83;64;Periods of sun;ENE;5;62%;26%;4
Madison, WI;73;56;65;56;A shower or two;E;6;76%;68%;1
Memphis, TN;91;70;93;74;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;4;55%;11%;7
Miami, FL;91;80;90;81;A shower in the a.m.;SE;7;67%;66%;10
Milwaukee, WI;76;59;65;59;Mostly cloudy;NE;10;71%;65%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;67;55;59;57;A shower or two;E;10;82%;81%;1
Mobile, AL;97;77;98;78;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;62%;44%;9
Montgomery, AL;95;72;94;72;Sunny and warm;ENE;4;58%;23%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;38;33;37;28;Windy with a shower;WNW;29;97%;57%;3
Nashville, TN;86;62;89;66;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;4;57%;9%;7
New Orleans, LA;98;79;96;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;6;60%;44%;9
New York, NY;78;62;77;62;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;6;54%;12%;6
Newark, NJ;78;59;78;60;Mostly sunny;N;6;56%;15%;6
Norfolk, VA;84;68;83;70;Sunny intervals;ENE;6;78%;78%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;96;72;95;72;Sunny and hot;SSE;12;47%;7%;8
Olympia, WA;68;54;70;56;A bit of rain;SSW;7;74%;85%;2
Omaha, NE;79;64;78;67;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;80%;67%;2
Orlando, FL;94;75;96;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;4;56%;7%;9
Philadelphia, PA;80;61;81;64;Partly sunny;NNE;6;54%;48%;6
Phoenix, AZ;108;84;100;79;Mostly sunny;SW;8;35%;55%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;75;56;76;58;Becoming cloudy;N;5;68%;16%;5
Portland, ME;64;51;70;50;Sun and some clouds;NW;9;60%;11%;5
Portland, OR;69;59;70;59;Spotty showers;SSW;6;72%;97%;2
Providence, RI;72;57;76;53;Nice with some sun;NNW;7;53%;2%;6
Raleigh, NC;89;66;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;E;5;67%;44%;7
Reno, NV;87;49;79;48;Partly sunny;W;9;28%;1%;7
Richmond, VA;85;65;84;66;Partly sunny, humid;E;5;68%;71%;5
Roswell, NM;96;68;92;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;12;44%;72%;8
Sacramento, CA;80;57;84;58;Sunshine, pleasant;S;4;51%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;88;61;77;56;A t-storm in spots;SSW;13;47%;49%;5
San Antonio, TX;100;75;98;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;55%;17%;9
San Diego, CA;81;67;76;66;Clouds to sun;SW;7;61%;1%;7
San Francisco, CA;66;60;71;59;Partly sunny;W;12;67%;3%;6
Savannah, GA;95;73;93;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;6;69%;9%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;59;72;59;A touch of rain;S;9;70%;84%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;67;56;64;60;Rain and drizzle;ENE;10;89%;86%;1
Spokane, WA;84;56;67;54;Spotty showers;SSE;7;78%;72%;2
Springfield, IL;79;61;73;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;8;83%;77%;2
St. Louis, MO;82;62;79;66;A shower or t-storm;ESE;7;75%;73%;2
Tampa, FL;93;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;67%;10%;9
Toledo, OH;76;55;71;55;Variable cloudiness;NE;2;69%;32%;3
Tucson, AZ;100;75;95;73;Partly sunny;S;6;47%;56%;9
Tulsa, OK;96;73;97;74;Hot with sunshine;SSE;8;49%;9%;7
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;92;75;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;68%;34%;9
Washington, DC;84;63;84;67;Clouds and sun;SE;5;55%;26%;5
Wichita, KS;93;72;93;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;9;54%;24%;7
Wilmington, DE;80;60;82;64;Partly sunny;NE;6;58%;57%;6
