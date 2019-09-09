US Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;49;76;63;Nice with some sun;S;7;67%;36%;4
Albuquerque, NM;88;65;85;63;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;41%;45%;8
Anchorage, AK;63;50;62;48;Cloudy with a shower;E;5;75%;69%;1
Asheville, NC;88;64;88;65;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;64%;73%;7
Atlanta, GA;98;72;95;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;57%;73%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;78;67;78;69;Variable clouds;SSE;8;77%;1%;4
Austin, TX;97;76;95;76;Partly sunny;SSE;7;58%;44%;8
Baltimore, MD;82;69;83;69;Variable clouds;SSW;4;65%;27%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;95;76;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;67%;33%;8
Billings, MT;74;49;71;53;A p.m. t-storm;NE;8;71%;81%;2
Birmingham, AL;98;72;95;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;60%;73%;8
Bismarck, ND;62;53;70;54;Warmer;E;6;77%;60%;4
Boise, ID;72;49;72;50;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;45%;56%;4
Boston, MA;70;59;73;65;Clouds and sun;S;7;69%;41%;3
Bridgeport, CT;73;60;74;65;Nice with some sun;S;7;73%;6%;5
Buffalo, NY;69;54;80;71;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;8;65%;64%;5
Burlington, VT;68;48;73;66;Partly sunny;S;8;60%;75%;4
Caribou, ME;65;39;64;51;Increasing clouds;SSE;3;56%;80%;4
Casper, WY;75;43;81;47;Partly sunny;E;10;35%;66%;6
Charleston, SC;89;77;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;74%;58%;8
Charleston, WV;89;62;97;68;Partly sunny;SE;4;57%;13%;6
Charlotte, NC;95;72;92;70;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;5;61%;44%;6
Cheyenne, WY;78;52;79;53;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;45%;44%;6
Chicago, IL;74;72;87;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;10;70%;44%;4
Cleveland, OH;72;64;86;74;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;11;55%;41%;6
Columbia, SC;97;73;94;71;Partial sunshine;E;5;64%;36%;8
Columbus, OH;81;60;89;67;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;65%;17%;6
Concord, NH;72;46;72;61;Partly sunny;S;7;69%;61%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;76;95;76;Mostly sunny;S;12;57%;13%;8
Denver, CO;85;57;86;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;42%;15%;7
Des Moines, IA;88;72;82;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;75%;44%;5
Detroit, MI;71;62;86;72;Partly sunny;SW;9;68%;33%;5
Dodge City, KS;90;69;90;70;A t-storm in spots;S;22;57%;44%;7
Duluth, MN;55;53;69;53;A shower in the a.m.;NE;6;88%;66%;1
El Paso, TX;87;70;88;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;55%;65%;9
Fairbanks, AK;66;45;63;46;Becoming cloudy;NW;4;68%;68%;1
Fargo, ND;61;56;68;54;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;91%;61%;1
Grand Junction, CO;86;59;81;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;31%;44%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;71;65;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;11;78%;55%;4
Hartford, CT;75;57;74;64;Partly sunny;S;5;74%;14%;4
Helena, MT;71;45;61;47;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;71%;81%;2
Honolulu, HI;91;79;91;78;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;52%;22%;11
Houston, TX;95;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;67%;51%;5
Indianapolis, IN;84;67;90;72;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;7;61%;33%;5
Jackson, MS;97;73;94;71;Clouds and sun, warm;S;7;61%;11%;8
Jacksonville, FL;96;74;91;75;Mostly sunny;E;8;64%;8%;8
Juneau, AK;69;44;65;46;Sun and clouds, nice;E;5;66%;17%;3
Kansas City, MO;95;74;88;75;Partly sunny;S;9;58%;33%;5
Knoxville, TN;93;67;95;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;58%;42%;6
Las Vegas, NV;98;72;94;66;Sunny and breezy;SW;14;21%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;90;65;97;71;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;26%;7
Little Rock, AR;97;73;94;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;5;59%;34%;7
Long Beach, CA;78;66;79;65;Partly sunny;SE;8;55%;4%;7
Los Angeles, CA;82;65;79;63;Partly sunny;SSE;6;60%;4%;7
Louisville, KY;90;66;96;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;57%;29%;6
Madison, WI;71;68;83;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;73%;71%;3
Memphis, TN;98;76;94;75;Very hot;SE;7;57%;35%;7
Miami, FL;90;82;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;NE;12;63%;80%;8
Milwaukee, WI;69;66;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;15;66%;64%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;64;81;63;Sunshine and warmer;NNE;9;70%;51%;4
Mobile, AL;93;77;93;77;Humid with some sun;SE;7;65%;14%;8
Montgomery, AL;92;73;93;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;65%;71%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;40;33;47;45;Clouds and sun;S;21;78%;68%;2
Nashville, TN;95;68;98;72;Very hot;S;6;53%;32%;7
New Orleans, LA;94;78;91;79;Clouds and sun;SE;7;65%;21%;5
New York, NY;77;65;76;67;Sun and some clouds;S;7;68%;25%;4
Newark, NJ;76;63;77;65;Partly sunny;S;6;69%;26%;4
Norfolk, VA;80;70;81;67;Some sun, a shower;ESE;7;77%;55%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;93;72;91;72;Partly sunny;SSE;12;61%;12%;7
Olympia, WA;66;54;68;51;Spotty showers;SW;3;81%;72%;2
Omaha, NE;83;69;86;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;11;73%;44%;5
Orlando, FL;95;77;92;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;61%;33%;9
Philadelphia, PA;82;65;82;66;More clouds than sun;S;6;65%;1%;3
Phoenix, AZ;97;75;95;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;49%;49%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;88;67;Partly sunny, warmer;S;5;61%;12%;6
Portland, ME;65;53;65;60;Partial sunshine;S;6;74%;58%;5
Portland, OR;67;58;70;56;Spotty showers;NNW;5;74%;79%;3
Providence, RI;74;58;74;63;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;67%;14%;6
Raleigh, NC;88;70;86;67;Clouds breaking;E;5;69%;10%;6
Reno, NV;76;45;70;44;More sun than clouds;WNW;7;37%;47%;7
Richmond, VA;82;66;86;66;Clouds breaking;SE;5;69%;5%;4
Roswell, NM;91;68;86;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;14;61%;70%;5
Sacramento, CA;85;55;80;55;Sunny and nice;S;5;51%;5%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;80;61;77;55;A t-storm around;NNW;13;39%;81%;6
San Antonio, TX;96;77;95;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;63%;55%;7
San Diego, CA;73;67;74;66;Partly sunny;SSW;9;62%;25%;5
San Francisco, CA;71;59;69;57;Partly sunny;WSW;12;67%;8%;6
Savannah, GA;94;76;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;E;5;75%;28%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;57;69;57;Spotty showers;S;5;75%;72%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;80;63;83;68;Partly sunny, warmer;E;6;70%;74%;5
Spokane, WA;65;49;70;49;Warmer;NE;2;66%;55%;3
Springfield, IL;87;72;90;71;Partly sunny;S;9;68%;44%;5
St. Louis, MO;91;72;93;73;A t-storm or two;SSW;6;62%;70%;5
Tampa, FL;93;75;93;74;Partly sunny;E;6;68%;16%;9
Toledo, OH;75;63;87;73;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;62%;32%;6
Tucson, AZ;92;73;91;72;A t-storm in spots;S;7;60%;56%;7
Tulsa, OK;95;74;92;74;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;58%;12%;5
Vero Beach, FL;91;77;89;78;Partly sunny;ENE;11;69%;44%;9
Washington, DC;83;67;85;68;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;64%;26%;3
Wichita, KS;91;73;89;73;Periods of sun;SSE;13;62%;22%;5
Wilmington, DE;82;64;82;65;More clouds than sun;SSE;7;69%;0%;3
