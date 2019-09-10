US Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;76;65;86;61;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;68%;64%;5
Albuquerque, NM;86;63;85;60;Some sun, seasonable;SSE;9;46%;16%;7
Anchorage, AK;61;49;62;51;Clouds and sun;SE;4;74%;66%;1
Asheville, NC;87;64;87;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;4;71%;55%;7
Atlanta, GA;95;70;95;70;Mostly sunny, warm;E;5;59%;11%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;77;69;82;72;Partly sunny;SSW;10;73%;25%;6
Austin, TX;97;77;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;58%;57%;6
Baltimore, MD;85;71;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;SW;4;62%;25%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;94;73;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;67%;29%;8
Billings, MT;70;53;58;49;A little rain;W;10;79%;84%;1
Birmingham, AL;95;72;95;70;Warm with sunshine;NE;5;60%;19%;8
Bismarck, ND;72;55;60;53;Cooler with a shower;ENE;15;92%;89%;1
Boise, ID;72;49;74;50;Clouds and sun;NNE;9;45%;2%;5
Boston, MA;71;66;85;67;Partly sunny;SW;11;60%;55%;4
Bridgeport, CT;75;66;83;68;Warmer with some sun;WSW;8;69%;53%;6
Buffalo, NY;79;71;79;62;A shower or t-storm;NNE;11;78%;77%;4
Burlington, VT;74;67;81;56;A t-storm in spots;N;10;71%;55%;2
Caribou, ME;63;52;63;47;Spotty showers;NNW;6;88%;75%;1
Casper, WY;78;47;67;41;Thunderstorms;W;16;71%;86%;2
Charleston, SC;87;75;87;73;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;72%;45%;8
Charleston, WV;97;69;95;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;61%;47%;6
Charlotte, NC;93;70;94;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;60%;6%;7
Cheyenne, WY;77;53;74;47;A p.m. t-storm;NW;9;53%;67%;5
Chicago, IL;89;72;86;69;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;74%;60%;5
Cleveland, OH;91;74;84;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;72%;89%;5
Columbia, SC;95;72;94;70;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;60%;7%;7
Columbus, OH;90;68;90;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;70%;55%;6
Concord, NH;68;61;83;59;A t-storm in spots;NW;11;72%;55%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;75;94;76;Mostly sunny;S;12;59%;24%;8
Denver, CO;87;56;84;53;Nice with some sun;WNW;7;42%;33%;7
Des Moines, IA;84;73;88;73;Warm with some sun;S;13;69%;44%;6
Detroit, MI;85;71;86;67;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;80%;85%;4
Dodge City, KS;93;70;91;67;Partly sunny, breezy;S;23;52%;34%;7
Duluth, MN;74;53;55;50;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;14;92%;90%;1
El Paso, TX;89;71;90;71;Partly sunny;WSW;7;52%;7%;9
Fairbanks, AK;63;45;61;43;Showers around;ENE;4;68%;70%;2
Fargo, ND;64;54;64;54;Cloudy with a shower;E;8;95%;90%;1
Grand Junction, CO;78;58;76;46;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;15;46%;58%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;83;69;84;65;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;85%;85%;4
Hartford, CT;74;65;85;66;Warmer;SSW;8;69%;55%;5
Helena, MT;61;48;59;42;A little rain;WSW;8;73%;59%;1
Honolulu, HI;92;78;91;78;Partly sunny;NE;12;51%;18%;9
Houston, TX;93;78;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;75%;51%;6
Indianapolis, IN;91;72;90;72;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;44%;6
Jackson, MS;93;72;94;73;Mostly sunny, warm;N;5;61%;8%;8
Jacksonville, FL;91;76;88;76;Partly sunny;ENE;10;68%;44%;8
Juneau, AK;66;42;64;49;Cloudy;ENE;6;69%;87%;1
Kansas City, MO;90;76;91;75;Mostly sunny and hot;S;13;56%;39%;6
Knoxville, TN;96;69;94;70;A t-storm around;N;4;62%;49%;7
Las Vegas, NV;94;66;90;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;20%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;97;72;94;71;Partly sunny;SSW;6;63%;44%;7
Little Rock, AR;92;71;93;71;Warm with sunshine;SSE;6;66%;14%;7
Long Beach, CA;78;67;81;65;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;54%;1%;7
Los Angeles, CA;79;63;81;63;Clouds break;SW;6;56%;1%;7
Louisville, KY;97;73;95;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;61%;37%;6
Madison, WI;83;69;80;64;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;82%;86%;2
Memphis, TN;93;75;94;75;Very hot;SSW;7;56%;10%;7
Miami, FL;90;82;89;80;A passing shower;NE;14;60%;81%;9
Milwaukee, WI;85;69;78;64;Showers and t-storms;N;8;87%;88%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;62;69;63;Rain and a t-storm;E;12;89%;89%;1
Mobile, AL;91;77;95;76;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;6;61%;20%;8
Montgomery, AL;94;71;93;71;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;60%;11%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;47;45;54;38;Very windy;NW;37;99%;53%;2
Nashville, TN;98;72;95;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;E;5;58%;32%;7
New Orleans, LA;92;79;92;78;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;8;64%;21%;8
New York, NY;77;68;86;68;Warmer;SW;8;68%;46%;6
Newark, NJ;79;67;88;70;Warmer;SW;7;66%;47%;6
Norfolk, VA;80;68;87;70;Sunshine and humid;S;5;68%;3%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;90;72;91;73;Sunshine and warm;SSE;12;63%;15%;7
Olympia, WA;72;52;71;52;Clouds and sun;S;5;71%;18%;3
Omaha, NE;87;73;90;72;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;66%;80%;6
Orlando, FL;94;76;91;76;Partly sunny;NE;12;62%;33%;8
Philadelphia, PA;83;67;91;72;Some sun, more humid;SSW;7;63%;41%;5
Phoenix, AZ;98;79;94;77;Mostly sunny;W;6;45%;25%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;88;68;90;69;A t-storm in spots;W;6;64%;68%;6
Portland, ME;65;60;76;59;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;80%;44%;3
Portland, OR;69;57;73;56;Partly sunny;NNE;4;66%;5%;4
Providence, RI;74;64;82;65;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;9;68%;53%;4
Raleigh, NC;89;68;90;69;Sunshine and humid;SSE;4;67%;5%;7
Reno, NV;69;45;75;46;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;37%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;86;66;93;71;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;63%;18%;7
Roswell, NM;92;68;90;66;A shower or t-storm;SSE;12;56%;63%;7
Sacramento, CA;81;56;88;57;Sunshine;WNW;5;43%;0%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;79;53;68;51;Showers;ESE;6;63%;88%;4
San Antonio, TX;95;77;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;69%;74%;6
San Diego, CA;73;65;75;65;Clouds, then sun;WNW;7;58%;1%;7
San Francisco, CA;70;57;72;56;Some sun;SW;7;66%;1%;6
Savannah, GA;90;75;89;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;74%;44%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;57;72;57;Partly sunny;S;8;68%;23%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;82;66;79;67;Showers and t-storms;E;11;83%;90%;2
Spokane, WA;70;49;74;51;Clouds and sun;S;2;57%;26%;4
Springfield, IL;90;72;91;72;Partly sunny;SSE;9;67%;36%;6
St. Louis, MO;93;72;93;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;60%;27%;6
Tampa, FL;93;75;92;74;Partly sunny;ENE;7;68%;33%;9
Toledo, OH;88;72;88;71;Showers and t-storms;S;5;73%;85%;5
Tucson, AZ;92;73;91;70;Mostly sunny;SE;6;55%;12%;8
Tulsa, OK;92;73;92;75;Warm with sunshine;SSE;9;63%;16%;7
Vero Beach, FL;90;76;88;76;Breezy with some sun;ENE;14;68%;74%;9
Washington, DC;87;68;94;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;64%;27%;6
Wichita, KS;89;73;91;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;16;61%;25%;7
Wilmington, DE;83;67;89;72;Periods of sun;SSW;7;68%;40%;6
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
