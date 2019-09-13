US Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;54;71;57;Spotty showers;S;10;70%;89%;1
Albuquerque, NM;87;65;85;64;A t-storm around;SSE;6;44%;55%;7
Anchorage, AK;61;51;64;50;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;4;78%;36%;2
Asheville, NC;87;67;81;65;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;80%;71%;4
Atlanta, GA;96;71;88;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;72%;57%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;70;65;79;71;Humid with some sun;S;10;67%;64%;3
Austin, TX;98;74;99;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;40%;6%;8
Baltimore, MD;72;67;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;70%;81%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;97;72;96;73;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;58%;14%;8
Billings, MT;81;53;85;58;Nice with some sun;SSE;8;39%;4%;5
Birmingham, AL;98;72;93;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;64%;55%;7
Bismarck, ND;66;51;76;53;Pleasant and warmer;WSW;7;63%;27%;5
Boise, ID;85;57;89;62;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;28%;0%;5
Boston, MA;66;53;75;65;Mainly cloudy;SSW;10;61%;61%;2
Bridgeport, CT;69;58;73;66;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;65%;69%;2
Buffalo, NY;75;65;70;59;Breezy with some sun;SW;14;70%;19%;3
Burlington, VT;71;56;70;56;A shower or t-storm;S;19;70%;69%;1
Caribou, ME;64;45;59;54;A morning shower;SSW;12;77%;69%;1
Casper, WY;77;48;83;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;16;27%;4%;5
Charleston, SC;87;75;85;76;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;77%;79%;5
Charleston, WV;97;70;86;58;A shower or t-storm;N;5;69%;60%;3
Charlotte, NC;90;71;86;69;Partial sunshine;E;5;67%;34%;5
Cheyenne, WY;78;50;83;51;Sunny and very warm;WSW;11;20%;4%;6
Chicago, IL;78;59;79;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;62%;44%;5
Cleveland, OH;88;66;73;62;Cooler with sunshine;SSW;10;64%;9%;5
Columbia, SC;94;73;90;72;Partly sunny;E;6;64%;36%;5
Columbus, OH;94;63;79;55;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;7;66%;14%;6
Concord, NH;68;42;68;56;Cloudy with a shower;SW;5;80%;68%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;73;95;73;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;7;47%;8%;7
Denver, CO;81;54;89;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;19%;4%;6
Des Moines, IA;74;58;83;69;Mostly sunny;S;12;59%;62%;5
Detroit, MI;83;58;76;58;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;8;62%;8%;5
Dodge City, KS;87;63;95;67;Mostly sunny and hot;S;19;53%;11%;6
Duluth, MN;61;48;66;54;Partly sunny;NE;5;74%;31%;4
El Paso, TX;90;71;88;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;46%;36%;8
Fairbanks, AK;73;45;64;40;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;60%;22%;2
Fargo, ND;63;47;72;51;Warmer;SSE;8;79%;16%;3
Grand Junction, CO;81;49;88;54;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;22%;0%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;77;57;73;61;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;9;71%;27%;5
Hartford, CT;71;50;73;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;7;70%;91%;2
Helena, MT;78;54;79;51;Partly sunny;SW;6;44%;0%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;78;90;79;A shower or two;ENE;8;56%;83%;10
Houston, TX;95;75;97;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;55%;12%;8
Indianapolis, IN;89;60;82;61;Mostly sunny;S;5;56%;7%;6
Jackson, MS;98;72;96;72;Lots of sun, warm;E;7;53%;30%;8
Jacksonville, FL;88;78;88;79;Showers and t-storms;NE;13;70%;83%;6
Juneau, AK;57;46;61;44;A little a.m. rain;ENE;5;76%;62%;2
Kansas City, MO;80;65;87;74;Mostly sunny;S;10;58%;23%;6
Knoxville, TN;96;71;88;66;A t-storm in spots;NNE;4;72%;57%;6
Las Vegas, NV;98;72;102;75;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;5;10%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;96;67;86;58;Warm with some sun;NNE;6;56%;19%;6
Little Rock, AR;93;68;92;67;Partly sunny;NE;6;54%;8%;7
Long Beach, CA;95;69;91;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;46%;0%;7
Los Angeles, CA;91;68;93;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;39%;1%;7
Louisville, KY;96;65;85;59;Not as hot;NNE;5;54%;9%;6
Madison, WI;68;52;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;64%;65%;5
Memphis, TN;97;74;93;72;Partly sunny and hot;NE;8;49%;7%;7
Miami, FL;89;80;89;80;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;78%;74%;3
Milwaukee, WI;78;55;76;64;Partly sunny;SSW;9;59%;51%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;61;52;76;64;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;9;69%;80%;5
Mobile, AL;97;74;95;76;Mostly sunny;NE;8;56%;15%;8
Montgomery, AL;94;69;89;70;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;6;67%;23%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;40;36;46;40;Very windy;WSW;39;90%;82%;1
Nashville, TN;96;70;92;62;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;53%;14%;7
New Orleans, LA;95;78;92;77;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;8;59%;22%;8
New York, NY;70;62;75;68;Mostly cloudy;S;8;63%;72%;2
Newark, NJ;71;60;76;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;66%;81%;2
Norfolk, VA;75;70;84;72;Humid and warmer;SSE;7;74%;34%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;80;68;89;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;67%;10%;7
Olympia, WA;69;56;68;57;Mostly cloudy;S;7;77%;81%;1
Omaha, NE;81;63;86;68;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSW;14;65%;78%;5
Orlando, FL;88;78;87;77;Thunderstorms;NNE;16;80%;91%;2
Philadelphia, PA;72;61;79;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;81%;2
Phoenix, AZ;106;84;104;80;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;27%;44%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;88;67;79;55;A morning shower;NW;6;69%;63%;3
Portland, ME;63;53;66;60;Cloudy with a shower;SSW;10;72%;67%;1
Portland, OR;74;58;76;58;Clouds and sun;SW;4;65%;36%;4
Providence, RI;68;49;74;65;Sun and clouds;SSW;8;65%;78%;2
Raleigh, NC;81;68;86;69;Partly sunny;SSE;5;72%;22%;4
Reno, NV;89;53;92;55;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;18%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;73;64;86;69;Humid and warmer;SSE;4;69%;30%;2
Roswell, NM;88;65;89;65;Partly sunny;SSE;11;44%;29%;7
Sacramento, CA;97;59;96;57;Sunny and very warm;S;5;36%;2%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;81;57;87;63;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;26%;0%;6
San Antonio, TX;98;73;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;52%;5%;8
San Diego, CA;79;65;82;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;63%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;87;58;72;58;Sunshine and cooler;WSW;9;64%;2%;6
Savannah, GA;87;73;86;73;A t-storm in spots;NE;11;77%;73%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;60;70;59;Occasional p.m. rain;S;10;73%;83%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;69;54;83;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;10;67%;18%;5
Spokane, WA;75;57;72;54;Sunny intervals;SSE;5;55%;17%;3
Springfield, IL;80;55;83;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;59%;7%;6
St. Louis, MO;85;59;85;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;51%;8%;6
Tampa, FL;90;77;90;77;Thunderstorms;NNE;8;79%;84%;2
Toledo, OH;88;59;77;58;Sunny and pleasant;W;6;62%;6%;5
Tucson, AZ;101;77;96;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;39%;65%;7
Tulsa, OK;83;69;91;70;Partial sunshine;SSE;6;66%;19%;7
Vero Beach, FL;90;80;85;77;Wind and rain;NNE;24;82%;91%;2
Washington, DC;74;65;83;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;68%;80%;2
Wichita, KS;83;66;89;71;Lots of sun, nice;S;12;66%;11%;6
Wilmington, DE;72;61;79;69;Rather cloudy;S;8;70%;67%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.