US Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;46;72;46;Mostly sunny;N;6;54%;0%;5
Albuquerque, NM;81;60;83;60;A t-storm around;S;6;44%;40%;7
Anchorage, AK;61;46;61;50;Sun and some clouds;ESE;4;75%;87%;3
Asheville, NC;86;63;86;65;Partly sunny;E;5;65%;63%;7
Atlanta, GA;95;68;96;70;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;5;54%;9%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;81;68;75;61;Not as warm;ENE;13;58%;0%;5
Austin, TX;99;74;93;73;Clouds and sun;E;5;57%;39%;5
Baltimore, MD;89;69;80;60;Not as warm;SE;6;52%;9%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;71%;51%;8
Billings, MT;95;61;72;47;Showers and t-storms;SW;14;38%;62%;2
Birmingham, AL;97;69;97;71;Very hot;NNE;5;54%;9%;7
Bismarck, ND;87;64;89;58;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;10;62%;66%;4
Boise, ID;75;49;70;53;Partly sunny;SE;6;42%;30%;5
Boston, MA;73;56;69;55;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;54%;46%;5
Bridgeport, CT;73;53;74;53;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;49%;1%;5
Buffalo, NY;74;50;74;52;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;56%;0%;5
Burlington, VT;70;49;68;46;Mostly sunny;E;8;58%;0%;5
Caribou, ME;62;47;60;35;Clouds and sun;N;8;61%;10%;4
Casper, WY;84;58;71;39;Windy;WSW;24;33%;59%;3
Charleston, SC;89;72;90;72;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;63%;42%;7
Charleston, WV;93;66;89;64;Clouds and sun;E;4;66%;29%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;67;92;67;Partial sunshine;ENE;5;58%;64%;6
Cheyenne, WY;84;57;79;45;A t-shower in spots;NW;14;29%;42%;5
Chicago, IL;72;65;77;64;Fog in the morning;ESE;7;72%;10%;5
Cleveland, OH;77;65;75;62;Mostly sunny;E;11;67%;25%;5
Columbia, SC;94;68;95;70;Warm with sunshine;E;5;56%;55%;7
Columbus, OH;86;62;82;58;Areas of morning fog;NE;7;72%;9%;5
Concord, NH;70;42;68;45;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;7;56%;43%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;94;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;53%;9%;7
Denver, CO;87;60;87;53;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;29%;12%;6
Des Moines, IA;89;71;88;71;Partial sunshine;SE;11;69%;42%;5
Detroit, MI;77;62;76;60;Mostly sunny;E;6;70%;0%;5
Dodge City, KS;95;69;94;70;Hot with some sun;S;23;44%;15%;6
Duluth, MN;58;55;68;65;Periods of sun;SSE;6;84%;68%;3
El Paso, TX;85;68;91;68;A t-storm around;WSW;5;49%;41%;8
Fairbanks, AK;55;36;50;38;Decreasing clouds;NE;6;72%;67%;1
Fargo, ND;86;70;87;64;Breezy with some sun;S;16;73%;61%;4
Grand Junction, CO;84;59;81;54;Increasingly windy;SSE;18;38%;41%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;79;60;79;57;Areas of morning fog;ESE;5;76%;1%;5
Hartford, CT;75;50;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;53%;45%;5
Helena, MT;87;53;63;43;A little a.m. rain;S;9;66%;66%;2
Honolulu, HI;90;77;90;76;Periods of sun;E;12;55%;50%;8
Houston, TX;92;76;86;76;Thunderstorms;ESE;8;83%;89%;4
Indianapolis, IN;86;67;83;64;Partly sunny;ENE;7;67%;4%;5
Jackson, MS;95;72;97;72;Very hot;N;3;53%;7%;7
Jacksonville, FL;91;72;94;74;Clouds and sun;E;9;57%;16%;8
Juneau, AK;55;43;63;46;Mostly cloudy;S;5;69%;36%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;75;93;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;52%;22%;6
Knoxville, TN;94;68;91;68;Warm with some sun;NNE;4;65%;19%;6
Las Vegas, NV;97;69;90;65;Sunny;WNW;7;16%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;94;67;89;64;Clouds and sun;NE;6;66%;9%;5
Little Rock, AR;95;70;96;71;Mostly sunny and hot;E;5;54%;5%;7
Long Beach, CA;85;65;82;65;Some sun;SE;7;54%;1%;6
Los Angeles, CA;83;64;83;64;Partly sunny;S;6;54%;0%;6
Louisville, KY;94;70;89;66;Warm with some sun;NE;6;62%;8%;3
Madison, WI;80;59;80;63;Areas of morning fog;SSE;7;66%;13%;5
Memphis, TN;100;75;97;75;Very hot;ENE;3;47%;6%;7
Miami, FL;93;79;93;79;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;63%;47%;9
Milwaukee, WI;73;62;74;64;Areas of morning fog;SE;8;78%;8%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;70;85;71;Partly sunny;SSE;15;70%;69%;3
Mobile, AL;92;75;98;75;Very hot;WSW;5;55%;11%;8
Montgomery, AL;96;68;96;70;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;54%;6%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;37;29;38;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;N;27;97%;5%;3
Nashville, TN;98;70;95;68;Partly sunny and hot;NE;5;58%;15%;6
New Orleans, LA;87;76;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;66%;45%;8
New York, NY;76;59;74;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;47%;1%;5
Newark, NJ;77;57;77;57;Mostly sunny;N;7;46%;2%;5
Norfolk, VA;83;69;79;65;Variable clouds;NE;9;78%;48%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;92;71;91;71;Sunshine and warm;SSE;9;62%;11%;7
Olympia, WA;67;53;62;51;Rain, windy, cool;S;16;88%;88%;1
Omaha, NE;92;75;93;73;Some sun, windy, hot;S;17;60%;62%;5
Orlando, FL;93;73;94;74;Mostly sunny;NE;9;54%;7%;8
Philadelphia, PA;84;63;78;58;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;49%;2%;5
Phoenix, AZ;99;79;100;79;Mostly sunny;W;6;33%;2%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;80;55;Sunshine, less humid;E;6;66%;9%;4
Portland, ME;69;53;65;50;Mostly sunny;W;7;61%;56%;4
Portland, OR;66;56;63;56;Rain, windy, cool;SSW;16;82%;93%;1
Providence, RI;75;51;71;52;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;53%;45%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;67;86;62;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;68%;60%;6
Reno, NV;65;39;74;47;Sunny and warmer;WSW;7;35%;6%;6
Richmond, VA;91;68;79;57;Not as warm;NE;6;74%;55%;2
Roswell, NM;89;66;91;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;40%;48%;7
Sacramento, CA;79;53;81;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;51%;8%;6
Salt Lake City, UT;87;55;70;50;Cooler;ESE;14;39%;5%;5
San Antonio, TX;97;74;94;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;59%;51%;4
San Diego, CA;77;65;78;63;Partly sunny;WNW;7;68%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;69;57;70;61;Mostly sunny;W;10;67%;10%;6
Savannah, GA;92;71;94;74;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;5;55%;15%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;55;65;54;Breezy with rain;S;14;77%;91%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;84;75;87;65;Warm with some sun;SSW;19;66%;69%;5
Spokane, WA;62;47;64;50;Partly sunny;E;8;59%;80%;2
Springfield, IL;90;64;85;65;Partly sunny;E;5;72%;14%;5
St. Louis, MO;94;71;90;68;Hot with some sun;ESE;6;65%;14%;6
Tampa, FL;92;74;94;73;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;63%;7%;8
Toledo, OH;81;64;77;61;Areas of morning fog;E;4;70%;0%;5
Tucson, AZ;92;70;96;71;Partly sunny;WSW;6;41%;0%;8
Tulsa, OK;95;72;94;72;Warm with sunshine;SSE;7;59%;11%;6
Vero Beach, FL;92;72;91;77;Mostly sunny, humid;N;13;67%;47%;8
Washington, DC;91;70;79;59;Not as warm;ENE;6;67%;25%;3
Wichita, KS;93;72;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;13;58%;17%;6
Wilmington, DE;85;64;79;57;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;8;51%;1%;5
