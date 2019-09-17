US Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;46;69;42;Partly sunny;ESE;6;57%;0%;5
Albuquerque, NM;83;61;84;62;Mostly sunny;E;5;36%;3%;7
Anchorage, AK;62;51;59;52;Periods of rain;SSE;13;82%;87%;1
Asheville, NC;86;66;73;56;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;81%;61%;4
Atlanta, GA;97;71;86;64;A t-storm in spots;E;7;66%;45%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;73;63;71;58;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;14;62%;25%;4
Austin, TX;90;74;94;75;A t-storm in spots;E;4;57%;65%;3
Baltimore, MD;81;61;77;57;Partly sunny;ESE;5;48%;3%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;92;74;91;74;A heavy shower;W;5;75%;64%;8
Billings, MT;69;46;78;49;Nice with sunshine;ESE;7;43%;14%;5
Birmingham, AL;96;70;96;70;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;5;56%;10%;7
Bismarck, ND;84;60;76;52;Not as warm;NW;14;63%;8%;4
Boise, ID;69;52;66;48;A p.m. shower or two;NE;6;65%;72%;4
Boston, MA;69;55;63;48;Clouds breaking;NNE;10;59%;41%;4
Bridgeport, CT;75;54;68;47;Partly sunny;NE;8;57%;25%;3
Buffalo, NY;74;51;74;53;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;57%;3%;5
Burlington, VT;68;46;69;44;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;56%;2%;5
Caribou, ME;57;33;63;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;4;48%;0%;4
Casper, WY;82;39;79;50;Breezy with sunshine;S;14;25%;7%;5
Charleston, SC;91;73;82;63;Not as warm;NNE;12;61%;25%;7
Charleston, WV;88;64;88;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;60%;7%;5
Charlotte, NC;92;68;80;57;Not as warm;ENE;6;58%;4%;5
Cheyenne, WY;82;45;76;50;Mostly sunny, nice;S;11;30%;5%;6
Chicago, IL;73;65;79;66;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;7;68%;13%;5
Cleveland, OH;75;61;78;61;Sunny and warm;ESE;10;51%;5%;5
Columbia, SC;96;71;82;59;Cooler with some sun;ENE;6;58%;27%;5
Columbus, OH;83;58;84;58;Sunny and warm;E;7;57%;7%;5
Concord, NH;70;45;65;36;Sun and some clouds;WNW;8;52%;3%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;75;92;74;Lots of sun, warm;ESE;9;61%;36%;7
Denver, CO;87;53;85;55;Mostly sunny;S;6;27%;7%;6
Des Moines, IA;90;72;87;70;Showers and t-storms;S;10;70%;86%;4
Detroit, MI;75;60;78;60;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;63%;3%;5
Dodge City, KS;95;70;96;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;17;45%;15%;6
Duluth, MN;61;58;75;60;A morning t-storm;SW;11;73%;59%;2
El Paso, TX;90;67;93;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;39%;24%;8
Fairbanks, AK;48;38;53;41;Spotty showers;SW;4;73%;90%;1
Fargo, ND;88;66;78;55;Not as warm;WSW;15;69%;13%;4
Grand Junction, CO;84;55;82;60;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;10;31%;4%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;74;58;82;60;Areas of morning fog;SE;6;66%;5%;5
Hartford, CT;73;51;68;43;Some sun returning;NE;6;58%;25%;3
Helena, MT;65;43;72;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;6;46%;90%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;79;90;79;Partly sunny;ENE;12;54%;44%;10
Houston, TX;80;75;81;76;Stormy;SSE;9;90%;99%;1
Indianapolis, IN;82;62;85;63;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;60%;6%;5
Jackson, MS;96;71;97;71;Very hot;WSW;3;53%;17%;7
Jacksonville, FL;92;74;87;72;Partly sunny;ENE;11;70%;33%;6
Juneau, AK;63;47;55;50;Cooler with rain;ESE;10;93%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;94;73;93;73;Partly sunny;SE;9;54%;39%;5
Knoxville, TN;91;67;89;65;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;67%;51%;5
Las Vegas, NV;90;66;94;68;Plenty of sun;SSW;10;13%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;87;64;90;66;Sunshine and hot;ENE;7;61%;10%;6
Little Rock, AR;96;71;97;71;Very hot;E;5;56%;9%;7
Long Beach, CA;82;66;80;65;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;56%;1%;6
Los Angeles, CA;83;63;82;63;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;59%;2%;6
Louisville, KY;90;65;90;68;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;5;58%;8%;6
Madison, WI;78;61;81;65;Sun and clouds, warm;SSE;8;73%;34%;4
Memphis, TN;99;75;96;74;Mostly sunny;NE;4;51%;10%;6
Miami, FL;91;80;89;78;A t-storm in spots;NNE;11;62%;79%;9
Milwaukee, WI;74;60;76;62;Areas of morning fog;S;10;70%;19%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;72;84;64;A morning t-storm;WNW;15;70%;66%;3
Mobile, AL;97;74;98;76;Very hot;W;5;53%;16%;8
Montgomery, AL;102;70;95;70;Mostly sunny and hot;E;5;57%;10%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;37;28;39;31;Partly sunny;SW;22;73%;0%;5
Nashville, TN;95;67;93;70;Partly sunny and hot;E;5;55%;13%;6
New Orleans, LA;93;77;93;78;A passing shower;SW;5;63%;60%;8
New York, NY;77;59;69;53;Partly sunny;NE;8;54%;5%;3
Newark, NJ;77;56;71;50;Clouds and sun;NE;7;55%;4%;3
Norfolk, VA;80;66;74;61;Partly sunny;NNE;13;59%;14%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;91;71;91;70;Warm with sunshine;SE;8;64%;11%;6
Olympia, WA;65;51;65;48;Spotty showers;NNE;4;83%;73%;2
Omaha, NE;91;74;89;71;A shower or t-storm;SSE;11;67%;68%;4
Orlando, FL;95;77;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;NE;13;68%;67%;8
Philadelphia, PA;83;58;73;54;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;54%;5%;5
Phoenix, AZ;99;80;102;80;Sunny and very warm;SW;7;26%;4%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;81;55;79;54;Plenty of sun;E;5;51%;3%;5
Portland, ME;65;51;61;45;Partial sunshine;WNW;8;55%;6%;5
Portland, OR;62;56;65;54;Showers;NNW;5;78%;78%;1
Providence, RI;71;52;64;44;Clouds breaking;N;9;56%;41%;3
Raleigh, NC;87;62;80;55;Sunny, not as warm;NE;7;55%;1%;6
Reno, NV;74;47;65;43;Showers around;W;9;49%;73%;6
Richmond, VA;78;56;78;53;Sunshine and nice;NE;6;58%;4%;6
Roswell, NM;92;63;94;66;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;36%;26%;7
Sacramento, CA;80;59;77;55;Partial sunshine;SSW;9;61%;32%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;68;51;82;55;Sunshine and warmer;SSE;14;24%;4%;5
San Antonio, TX;95;73;98;76;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;57%;49%;7
San Diego, CA;76;63;75;65;Clouds break;SSW;7;64%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;71;61;70;57;A shower in the a.m.;W;11;69%;56%;5
Savannah, GA;95;75;83;65;A t-storm in spots;E;11;73%;44%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;53;66;52;A passing shower;NE;7;76%;66%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;88;68;81;60;Partly sunny;NW;8;62%;69%;5
Spokane, WA;65;50;60;45;Brief showers;NE;3;81%;74%;1
Springfield, IL;85;64;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;67%;22%;5
St. Louis, MO;90;68;90;67;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;64%;14%;6
Tampa, FL;94;72;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;67%;66%;8
Toledo, OH;77;59;79;58;Warm with sunshine;E;4;61%;3%;5
Tucson, AZ;94;72;97;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;34%;5%;7
Tulsa, OK;95;72;94;72;Warm with sunshine;ESE;7;62%;15%;6
Vero Beach, FL;92;77;89;76;Spotty showers;NE;17;67%;86%;8
Washington, DC;80;59;78;55;Partly sunny, nice;E;6;54%;3%;5
Wichita, KS;91;72;92;71;Partly sunny;SSE;11;62%;23%;6
Wilmington, DE;79;56;74;53;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;8;58%;5%;5
