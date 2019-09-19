US Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;43;78;50;Sunny, pleasant;WNW;5;51%;1%;5
Albuquerque, NM;86;59;84;57;Mostly sunny;S;9;40%;4%;7
Anchorage, AK;60;49;54;46;Periods of rain;NNW;13;89%;95%;1
Asheville, NC;67;52;78;53;Sunshine, warmer;SE;5;61%;4%;6
Atlanta, GA;81;58;82;59;Plenty of sun, nice;E;6;51%;11%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;65;55;78;62;Sunny, pleasant;WSW;9;53%;2%;5
Austin, TX;96;76;94;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;8;59%;84%;8
Baltimore, MD;73;57;81;60;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;3;47%;7%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;87;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;72%;55%;3
Billings, MT;73;51;63;49;Showery;WNW;7;73%;100%;1
Birmingham, AL;87;64;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;49%;6%;7
Bismarck, ND;79;66;81;59;A strong t-storm;S;12;74%;68%;2
Boise, ID;66;46;67;45;Clouds and sun;NW;10;56%;4%;4
Boston, MA;64;49;81;62;Sunny, warmer;W;6;38%;3%;5
Bridgeport, CT;68;49;78;57;Sunny, nice;WNW;7;48%;3%;5
Buffalo, NY;74;55;76;62;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;58%;5%;5
Burlington, VT;72;49;77;58;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;52%;4%;4
Caribou, ME;71;48;75;49;Partly sunny;NW;7;65%;12%;2
Casper, WY;85;46;75;42;A passing shower;WSW;14;41%;59%;5
Charleston, SC;79;65;80;67;Partial sunshine;E;9;65%;29%;5
Charleston, WV;86;60;84;63;Sunny;SSE;4;60%;25%;5
Charlotte, NC;79;53;81;56;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;53%;5%;6
Cheyenne, WY;81;53;79;44;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;39%;59%;5
Chicago, IL;78;69;80;71;Periods of sun;S;6;73%;44%;5
Cleveland, OH;83;65;81;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;57%;32%;5
Columbia, SC;81;56;84;60;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;5;52%;8%;7
Columbus, OH;84;64;84;65;Mostly sunny;S;7;72%;42%;5
Concord, NH;71;38;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;52%;2%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;73;89;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;77%;62%;5
Denver, CO;88;60;85;49;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;8;26%;9%;6
Des Moines, IA;81;70;86;70;A t-storm in spots;S;8;72%;55%;5
Detroit, MI;79;63;82;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;67%;30%;5
Dodge City, KS;94;66;83;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;16;69%;55%;3
Duluth, MN;81;55;61;55;Cooler;NE;9;100%;44%;2
El Paso, TX;92;69;92;70;Sunshine, very warm;SSW;6;46%;18%;8
Fairbanks, AK;47;39;54;41;Periods of rain;NNW;5;78%;88%;1
Fargo, ND;81;65;84;68;A strong t-storm;S;14;79%;85%;3
Grand Junction, CO;88;61;77;43;A passing shower;N;14;25%;55%;6
Grand Rapids, MI;83;61;83;67;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;5;72%;33%;5
Hartford, CT;70;44;80;56;Sunshine, warmer;W;5;50%;4%;5
Helena, MT;62;46;61;45;A passing shower;W;6;61%;81%;2
Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;74;Sun, some clouds;NE;15;56%;55%;10
Houston, TX;80;77;86;76;Thunderstorms;SE;7;81%;73%;2
Indianapolis, IN;87;67;85;67;Sunshine, very warm;S;7;72%;33%;5
Jackson, MS;92;68;88;65;A t-storm in spots;S;9;60%;47%;4
Jacksonville, FL;81;72;85;73;Partial sunshine;E;12;61%;33%;7
Juneau, AK;56;50;55;51;Rain, breezy;ESE;20;96%;100%;0
Kansas City, MO;94;73;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;62%;56%;4
Knoxville, TN;83;62;84;61;Sunny, nice;SSE;4;60%;11%;6
Las Vegas, NV;88;63;85;62;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;7;16%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;88;68;85;65;Lots of sun, warm;S;7;57%;11%;5
Little Rock, AR;93;70;81;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;77%;57%;2
Long Beach, CA;79;63;82;63;Low clouds, then sun;SE;7;50%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;82;62;81;64;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;53%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;90;71;86;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;59%;27%;5
Madison, WI;73;65;81;68;Variable cloudiness;SE;5;78%;44%;4
Memphis, TN;96;74;89;71;Not as hot;SE;11;58%;48%;4
Miami, FL;85;79;87;77;A shower or two;ENE;16;62%;88%;5
Milwaukee, WI;82;66;79;67;Variable cloudiness;S;6;75%;42%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;66;84;69;A t-storm in spots;S;10;77%;57%;3
Mobile, AL;85;72;89;72;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;61%;26%;7
Montgomery, AL;88;63;85;64;Sunshine, nice;E;7;56%;6%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;52;44;53;42;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;32;67%;6%;5
Nashville, TN;91;69;87;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;47%;10%;6
New Orleans, LA;92;78;87;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;68%;55%;4
New York, NY;71;56;80;63;Sunny, pleasant;W;7;41%;1%;5
Newark, NJ;71;51;80;58;Sunshine, beautiful;W;6;43%;2%;5
Norfolk, VA;73;57;78;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;53%;1%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;89;68;81;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;87%;65%;2
Olympia, WA;70;54;68;52;Decreasing clouds;SW;4;78%;44%;2
Omaha, NE;88;72;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;68%;55%;4
Orlando, FL;87;74;86;73;A shower or two;ENE;15;60%;59%;7
Philadelphia, PA;74;51;79;58;Sunny, nice;WSW;6;48%;4%;5
Phoenix, AZ;101;73;97;72;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;20%;0%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;78;53;83;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;59%;10%;5
Portland, ME;64;47;74;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;48%;1%;5
Portland, OR;70;57;68;57;Decreasing clouds;SW;5;76%;59%;2
Providence, RI;69;44;80;57;Sunny, warmer;W;6;44%;3%;5
Raleigh, NC;75;51;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;S;4;59%;4%;6
Reno, NV;58;41;69;42;Mostly sunny, cool;ESE;5;44%;0%;6
Richmond, VA;73;51;80;54;Sunny, pleasant;SSW;5;56%;2%;6
Roswell, NM;96;65;90;64;A t-storm around;S;9;47%;54%;7
Sacramento, CA;78;54;85;55;Mostly sunny;NW;6;40%;0%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;76;49;60;46;Spotty showers;ENE;7;66%;67%;3
San Antonio, TX;100;79;96;76;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;9;61%;33%;8
San Diego, CA;73;61;75;64;Clearing;NW;7;63%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;71;57;74;58;Sunny, comfortable;SW;7;59%;0%;6
Savannah, GA;81;67;82;69;A shower or two;E;10;66%;66%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;57;68;57;Decreasing clouds;S;5;73%;37%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;83;69;84;69;Mostly cloudy;S;15;71%;44%;4
Spokane, WA;64;49;69;50;More clouds than sun;SSW;5;60%;30%;1
Springfield, IL;89;66;88;70;Periods of sun;S;6;65%;44%;5
St. Louis, MO;92;67;90;71;A t-storm in spots;S;7;66%;55%;5
Tampa, FL;87;71;88;72;Partly sunny;ENE;10;66%;19%;7
Toledo, OH;80;62;85;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;2;66%;44%;5
Tucson, AZ;97;69;95;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;31%;0%;7
Tulsa, OK;92;72;79;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;7;82%;73%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;76;86;77;Partly sunny;ENE;19;63%;76%;4
Washington, DC;75;52;82;57;Sunny, pleasant;SSW;5;53%;5%;5
Wichita, KS;90;69;79;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;81%;55%;2
Wilmington, DE;72;50;79;56;Sunny, beautiful;SW;6;52%;3%;5
