US Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;52;86;66;Partly sunny;S;7;62%;11%;5
Albuquerque, NM;82;54;81;58;Mostly sunny;E;5;20%;0%;7
Anchorage, AK;50;39;54;40;Partly sunny;NNE;7;70%;18%;1
Asheville, NC;81;57;83;55;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;5;63%;7%;6
Atlanta, GA;87;60;88;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;57%;7%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;77;66;81;70;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;10;74%;4%;5
Austin, TX;93;74;95;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;56%;10%;5
Baltimore, MD;86;69;90;72;Sunny, hot, humid;S;3;58%;10%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;88;70;91;70;Mostly sunny;SE;6;67%;12%;7
Billings, MT;62;47;73;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;9;50%;7%;4
Birmingham, AL;86;63;89;61;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;53%;8%;7
Bismarck, ND;65;46;69;46;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;42%;4
Boise, ID;71;49;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;40%;57%;5
Boston, MA;81;61;86;69;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;52%;3%;5
Bridgeport, CT;81;58;82;67;Partly sunny;SSW;7;65%;5%;5
Buffalo, NY;81;69;81;70;Variable cloudiness;SSW;11;70%;32%;4
Burlington, VT;83;57;83;69;Turning cloudy;S;12;56%;27%;4
Caribou, ME;72;46;79;65;Increasing clouds;SW;9;67%;46%;4
Casper, WY;66;35;71;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;40%;4%;5
Charleston, SC;81;65;82;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;59%;2%;7
Charleston, WV;88;64;92;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;61%;19%;5
Charlotte, NC;88;61;89;62;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;57%;2%;6
Cheyenne, WY;69;41;72;43;Partly sunny;SW;12;30%;3%;5
Chicago, IL;78;71;74;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;12;91%;91%;1
Cleveland, OH;86;71;87;70;More clouds than sun;SSW;14;52%;66%;4
Columbia, SC;89;60;89;62;Sunny, pleasant;SSE;4;57%;3%;6
Columbus, OH;85;64;87;69;Partly sunny;SSW;9;61%;100%;5
Concord, NH;85;50;85;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;59%;4%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;75;92;76;Clouds and sun;S;15;61%;36%;4
Denver, CO;80;46;77;49;Sunny, pleasant;SSW;6;30%;4%;5
Des Moines, IA;75;66;67;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;9;88%;64%;1
Detroit, MI;86;70;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;69%;85%;2
Dodge City, KS;92;60;81;54;Not as warm;SE;15;55%;8%;6
Duluth, MN;76;56;65;51;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;72%;16%;3
El Paso, TX;76;67;85;68;Partly sunny;SSW;5;57%;20%;4
Fairbanks, AK;41;30;49;27;Partly sunny;NNE;5;66%;14%;2
Fargo, ND;79;50;68;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;16;75%;11%;4
Grand Junction, CO;73;42;75;49;Plenty of sun, nice;ESE;6;26%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;84;68;72;60;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;11;97%;88%;1
Hartford, CT;84;55;86;66;Mostly sunny;S;6;63%;4%;5
Helena, MT;66;45;73;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;48%;3%;4
Honolulu, HI;87;74;88;76;Periods of sun;E;8;64%;80%;7
Houston, TX;88;76;88;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;81%;65%;5
Indianapolis, IN;86;68;86;64;Variable clouds;SSW;10;61%;79%;4
Jackson, MS;90;69;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;56%;7%;7
Jacksonville, FL;83;70;85;69;Clouds and sunshine;E;9;60%;3%;7
Juneau, AK;57;47;53;44;Occasional rain;ESE;10;93%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;70;75;56;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;12;80%;69%;1
Knoxville, TN;87;63;88;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;60%;12%;6
Las Vegas, NV;86;63;91;67;Mostly sunny;NW;6;13%;3%;6
Lexington, KY;89;65;90;70;Partly sunny;SSW;9;56%;67%;5
Little Rock, AR;88;70;88;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;70%;39%;3
Long Beach, CA;90;66;86;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;47%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;87;67;91;66;Mostly sunny, hot;S;5;39%;2%;6
Louisville, KY;90;67;90;71;Partly sunny;S;9;55%;59%;5
Madison, WI;75;68;71;52;Cloudy;NW;6;93%;66%;1
Memphis, TN;90;71;90;73;Mostly sunny;S;11;54%;33%;5
Miami, FL;82;76;86;80;Thunderstorm;NE;15;69%;87%;2
Milwaukee, WI;81;67;73;56;Showers and t-storms;NNW;12;87%;84%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;59;67;54;Some sun, cooler;W;9;68%;14%;4
Mobile, AL;88;72;90;70;Partly sunny;SSE;7;63%;13%;7
Montgomery, AL;89;62;87;61;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;57%;7%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;56;49;60;52;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;23;71%;12%;5
Nashville, TN;91;64;91;69;Partly sunny;S;7;50%;24%;6
New Orleans, LA;87;74;89;73;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;65%;12%;7
New York, NY;83;63;84;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;59%;6%;5
Newark, NJ;84;59;87;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;60%;7%;5
Norfolk, VA;84;62;87;64;Sunshine;S;7;63%;5%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;84;72;80;64;Thunderstorms;N;14;91%;84%;2
Olympia, WA;67;56;67;49;Periods of rain;SW;10;84%;86%;1
Omaha, NE;83;59;68;54;Cooler;S;10;80%;27%;2
Orlando, FL;87;69;87;69;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;57%;6%;8
Philadelphia, PA;89;63;88;69;Sunshine, very warm;SSW;6;59%;8%;5
Phoenix, AZ;95;70;98;72;Mostly sunny;SE;5;14%;14%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;87;66;88;68;Partly sunny;SSW;7;65%;33%;5
Portland, ME;74;57;75;64;Partly sunny;SSW;8;73%;4%;4
Portland, OR;71;58;67;52;Periods of rain;WNW;6;80%;88%;1
Providence, RI;82;56;83;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;62%;3%;5
Raleigh, NC;86;61;88;62;Sunshine, warm;S;5;62%;2%;6
Reno, NV;72;44;79;46;Sun and some clouds;W;7;34%;28%;5
Richmond, VA;88;64;90;67;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;61%;7%;5
Roswell, NM;79;63;89;64;Mostly cloudy;S;5;38%;8%;5
Sacramento, CA;87;55;88;57;Partly sunny;SSW;5;46%;5%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;65;45;75;55;Sunny, warmer;ESE;8;35%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;92;75;95;75;Clouds and sun;SE;6;62%;13%;5
San Diego, CA;76;62;80;64;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;58%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;85;57;73;57;Partial sunshine;W;8;64%;4%;5
Savannah, GA;84;64;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;62%;2%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;60;67;55;Periods of rain;S;10;80%;87%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;82;56;69;49;Partly sunny, cooler;W;7;64%;34%;3
Spokane, WA;71;48;72;52;Becoming cloudy;SSW;6;53%;32%;4
Springfield, IL;83;71;80;56;Thunderstorms;W;14;78%;85%;1
St. Louis, MO;84;72;87;61;Thunderstorms;WSW;9;68%;89%;2
Tampa, FL;89;71;90;69;Partly sunny;ENE;9;62%;5%;8
Toledo, OH;87;69;86;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;56%;82%;4
Tucson, AZ;91;67;92;70;Partly sunny;S;6;30%;10%;7
Tulsa, OK;88;76;81;63;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;10;86%;89%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;75;86;74;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;61%;31%;8
Washington, DC;87;66;91;71;Sunny, hot and humid;S;5;61%;4%;5
Wichita, KS;87;70;76;55;Thunderstorms;NE;12;83%;67%;2
Wilmington, DE;85;62;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;7%;5
