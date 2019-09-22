Atlantic City, NJ;75;71;83;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;14;73%;60%;5
Austin, TX;96;76;95;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;3;56%;31%;5
Baltimore, MD;89;72;91;65;Clouds and sunshine;WNW;6;52%;55%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;90;69;92;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;65%;10%;7
Billings, MT;72;51;78;56;Sunshine, pleasant;W;8;41%;5%;4
Birmingham, AL;86;61;91;71;Partly sunny, warm;NW;5;58%;24%;6
Bismarck, ND;69;46;77;54;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;61%;19%;4
Boise, ID;78;53;73;51;Partly sunny;NE;9;49%;0%;5
Boston, MA;84;70;87;66;Clouds and sun;SW;11;59%;65%;4
Bridgeport, CT;82;67;84;62;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;9;70%;69%;5
Buffalo, NY;82;70;73;57;A few showers, windy;W;16;79%;85%;1
Burlington, VT;81;66;79;57;Showers and t-storms;SSW;12;68%;77%;1
Caribou, ME;81;67;74;54;Spotty showers;NE;9;77%;91%;1
Casper, WY;69;40;79;44;Partly sunny;WSW;12;24%;6%;5
Charleston, SC;82;64;84;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;63%;0%;7
Charleston, WV;93;66;80;55;A passing shower;W;6;72%;73%;2
Charlotte, NC;89;62;90;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;54%;3%;6
Cheyenne, WY;71;43;80;48;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;22%;5%;5
Chicago, IL;78;60;73;59;Not as warm;W;10;63%;8%;5
Cleveland, OH;92;69;76;62;Cloudy, cooler;W;19;67%;48%;1
Columbia, SC;90;62;92;65;Plenty of sun, warm;SSW;5;54%;2%;6
Columbus, OH;89;67;79;53;A few a.m. showers;NW;10;75%;76%;3
Concord, NH;86;61;85;57;A t-storm in spots;W;7;62%;91%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;77;92;76;A shower or t-storm;SE;8;70%;64%;4
Denver, CO;78;48;83;53;Clouds and sun;W;6;25%;6%;5
Des Moines, IA;70;55;76;60;Sunny, warmer;SW;7;68%;10%;5
Detroit, MI;86;69;74;55;Not as warm;WNW;11;63%;24%;3
Dodge City, KS;80;53;88;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;16;51%;14%;6
Duluth, MN;62;51;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;6;68%;14%;4
El Paso, TX;86;67;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;55%;80%;7
Fairbanks, AK;47;28;51;27;Partly sunny;NNW;4;64%;17%;2
Fargo, ND;70;48;75;54;Plenty of sun, nice;S;7;62%;12%;4
Grand Junction, CO;74;48;82;49;Mostly cloudy;E;9;20%;0%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;77;60;70;55;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;75%;44%;4
Hartford, CT;86;67;86;62;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;67%;72%;5
Helena, MT;75;49;71;53;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;10;48%;2%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;75;Brief showers;ENE;10;67%;72%;3
Houston, TX;88;76;88;74;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;80%;60%;4
Indianapolis, IN;86;69;77;55;Partly sunny, warm;NW;9;67%;21%;5
Jackson, MS;90;70;91;71;Partly sunny;N;4;60%;31%;7
Jacksonville, FL;83;68;86;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;59%;1%;7
Juneau, AK;53;46;51;45;Rain, breezy;ENE;14;92%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;82;57;80;62;Partly sunny;S;5;59%;4%;5
Knoxville, TN;88;61;87;64;A p.m. t-storm;NW;5;62%;66%;4
Las Vegas, NV;91;67;89;63;Partly sunny;N;8;20%;30%;6
Lexington, KY;90;70;81;55;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;9;71%;58%;2
Little Rock, AR;88;74;87;68;A shower or t-storm;ENE;5;76%;66%;3
Long Beach, CA;89;67;81;64;Partly sunny;SE;6;56%;4%;6
Los Angeles, CA;94;66;84;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;58%;4%;6
Louisville, KY;91;73;84;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNW;7;65%;29%;3
Madison, WI;70;52;72;53;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;6;65%;10%;4
Memphis, TN;91;74;88;65;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;71%;70%;3
Miami, FL;84;79;87;76;Partly sunny;NE;13;58%;4%;8
Milwaukee, WI;74;57;73;57;Clearing, breezy;WSW;14;59%;15%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;68;54;75;58;Sunny, pleasant;SW;9;56%;10%;4
Mobile, AL;89;70;91;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;61%;8%;7
Montgomery, AL;91;61;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;4;59%;13%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;56;52;56;43;Windy, a p.m. shower;W;33;95%;100%;2
Nashville, TN;91;70;87;59;A shower or t-storm;N;6;60%;59%;2
New Orleans, LA;89;72;89;72;Mostly sunny, humid;S;6;64%;11%;7
New York, NY;85;71;87;66;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;62%;66%;5
Newark, NJ;89;68;89;63;Clouds and sun;W;8;62%;66%;5
Norfolk, VA;86;65;89;69;Sunny, humid;SSW;8;61%;13%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;83;67;83;70;Periods of sun;ESE;6;86%;79%;3
Olympia, WA;65;49;62;53;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;9;74%;51%;2
Omaha, NE;74;56;80;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;8;66%;11%;5
Orlando, FL;88;68;87;67;Mostly sunny;NE;9;57%;0%;8
Philadelphia, PA;92;70;90;64;Inc. clouds;WSW;8;59%;66%;5
Phoenix, AZ;99;69;91;70;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;58%;89%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;89;68;76;56;Spotty showers;WNW;9;76%;80%;1
Portland, ME;73;65;78;62;Some sun, humid;SSW;10;75%;100%;4
Portland, OR;65;52;68;57;Partly sunny;SSE;4;69%;59%;3
Providence, RI;81;65;84;64;Partly sunny;SSW;9;68%;65%;4
Raleigh, NC;89;62;89;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;59%;3%;6
Reno, NV;77;47;72;44;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;5;45%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;91;68;92;67;Mostly sunny, humid;WSW;7;55%;26%;5
Roswell, NM;90;63;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;48%;81%;7
Sacramento, CA;87;58;89;59;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;40%;1%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;74;54;77;51;Becoming cloudy;ESE;8;30%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;95;76;96;76;Some sunshine;SSE;6;61%;44%;6
San Diego, CA;76;65;77;63;Partly sunny;NW;6;74%;5%;6
San Francisco, CA;68;58;75;59;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;6;59%;1%;5
Savannah, GA;85;62;87;64;Mostly sunny, nice;S;3;60%;0%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;56;63;58;Mostly cloudy;SSW;12;72%;53%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;72;50;76;58;Sunny, pleasant;SSE;6;57%;12%;5
Spokane, WA;74;54;67;50;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;60%;12%;3
Springfield, IL;79;58;77;56;Sunshine, delightful;SSW;7;65%;4%;5
St. Louis, MO;88;65;80;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;60%;8%;5
Tampa, FL;89;68;89;66;Sunny;ENE;7;61%;0%;8
Toledo, OH;87;66;77;53;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;62%;18%;4
Tucson, AZ;93;73;88;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;7;63%;85%;3
Tulsa, OK;85;67;85;71;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;78%;76%;3
Vero Beach, FL;87;74;85;71;Partly sunny;ENE;12;59%;0%;8
Washington, DC;91;71;92;65;Mostly sunny, humid;WNW;7;57%;53%;5
Wichita, KS;80;56;83;65;Sun and clouds;SE;7;62%;9%;5
Wilmington, DE;89;69;90;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;63%;66%;5
