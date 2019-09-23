US Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;58;69;48;Some sun, cooler;WNW;14;70%;30%;2
Albuquerque, NM;79;54;82;58;Partly sunny;SSE;6;38%;0%;6
Anchorage, AK;57;43;53;41;A little rain;ENE;4;73%;91%;1
Asheville, NC;82;64;80;56;Mostly sunny, humid;NW;6;67%;20%;6
Atlanta, GA;90;69;91;62;Lots of sun, warm;NW;6;62%;19%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;77;68;80;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;57%;4%;5
Austin, TX;97;77;95;74;Clouds breaking;SSE;5;56%;30%;5
Baltimore, MD;93;68;81;60;Not as warm;NW;7;47%;4%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;92;69;92;69;Mostly sunny;SW;5;64%;11%;7
Billings, MT;79;57;76;48;Partly sunny, windy;NW;16;35%;4%;4
Birmingham, AL;90;70;90;60;Partly sunny;NNE;6;65%;34%;5
Bismarck, ND;78;56;72;47;Partly sunny;NW;14;58%;41%;4
Boise, ID;74;53;76;49;Sunshine, pleasant;N;8;42%;0%;5
Boston, MA;88;66;78;57;Not as warm;NW;14;56%;28%;5
Bridgeport, CT;85;62;76;53;Not as warm;NW;15;59%;11%;4
Buffalo, NY;72;58;67;57;Decreasing clouds;WSW;13;68%;44%;2
Burlington, VT;79;59;64;50;Spotty showers;NW;8;75%;77%;1
Caribou, ME;76;50;56;46;Showers, cooler;NNE;9;92%;92%;1
Casper, WY;78;44;77;39;Mostly sunny, breezy;NE;15;30%;2%;5
Charleston, SC;83;68;89;73;Partly sunny;SSW;6;61%;7%;6
Charleston, WV;78;55;80;51;Lots of sun, nice;S;4;63%;5%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;65;87;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;6;56%;6%;6
Cheyenne, WY;79;49;79;46;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;17;24%;2%;5
Chicago, IL;72;60;77;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;10;63%;44%;5
Cleveland, OH;77;63;73;63;Some sun, beautiful;S;10;59%;4%;4
Columbia, SC;92;64;93;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;5;57%;9%;6
Columbus, OH;81;53;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;61%;5%;5
Concord, NH;86;57;73;48;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;9;66%;52%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;90;76;Some sun, very warm;S;9;67%;41%;5
Denver, CO;83;54;86;51;Partly sunny;W;6;17%;2%;5
Des Moines, IA;79;61;81;60;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;68%;61%;4
Detroit, MI;76;58;75;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;58%;4%;5
Dodge City, KS;89;65;92;61;Partly sunny;SSE;14;58%;13%;5
Duluth, MN;73;54;72;52;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;71%;82%;4
El Paso, TX;90;68;90;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;5;49%;50%;7
Fairbanks, AK;53;28;47;32;Cloudy;WSW;4;78%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;77;55;71;48;Partly sunny;NW;7;71%;44%;2
Grand Junction, CO;80;48;82;51;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;31%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;69;56;74;64;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;9;71%;21%;4
Hartford, CT;88;62;75;53;Not as warm;NW;13;62%;29%;4
Helena, MT;72;56;69;48;Strong winds;SW;23;39%;2%;4
Honolulu, HI;86;75;87;72;Periods of sun;ENE;12;62%;44%;9
Houston, TX;89;75;89;71;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;6;72%;33%;7
Indianapolis, IN;77;54;78;59;Sunny, pleasant;S;5;58%;9%;5
Jackson, MS;89;72;91;71;A t-storm around;N;5;62%;48%;5
Jacksonville, FL;85;65;93;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;56%;4%;7
Juneau, AK;51;45;53;46;A touch of rain;SSE;7;88%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;82;61;83;68;Clouds and sun;S;10;65%;61%;5
Knoxville, TN;83;64;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;60%;16%;6
Las Vegas, NV;91;63;94;69;Partly sunny;NNW;5;27%;0%;6
Lexington, KY;80;54;81;55;Sunny, nice and warm;SE;5;58%;8%;5
Little Rock, AR;85;67;79;68;A t-storm around;ESE;5;73%;64%;3
Long Beach, CA;78;66;91;68;Sunny;SE;7;47%;1%;6
Los Angeles, CA;84;63;93;68;Plenty of sun, hot;SE;5;48%;1%;6
Louisville, KY;85;55;83;58;Sunny, pleasant;SE;4;55%;9%;5
Madison, WI;72;54;77;63;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;69%;61%;4
Memphis, TN;83;64;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;47%;33%;6
Miami, FL;85;76;86;76;Partly sunny;NE;9;59%;2%;8
Milwaukee, WI;76;58;77;65;Partly sunny;SW;11;61%;45%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;59;80;57;A strong t-storm;WSW;9;68%;73%;4
Mobile, AL;90;70;93;74;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;62%;16%;7
Montgomery, AL;94;68;90;64;A t-storm around;N;5;67%;47%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;54;43;45;35;Spotty showers;WNW;24;97%;78%;2
Nashville, TN;85;58;85;56;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;50%;11%;6
New Orleans, LA;89;72;91;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;6;62%;13%;7
New York, NY;88;66;76;59;Not as warm;NNW;15;52%;5%;4
Newark, NJ;90;63;77;55;Not as warm;NNW;15;53%;8%;3
Norfolk, VA;88;69;81;62;Not as warm;NW;8;59%;3%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;85;71;83;71;Showers and t-storms;S;8;83%;70%;3
Olympia, WA;61;54;69;47;A passing shower;SW;8;72%;57%;1
Omaha, NE;83;63;84;58;Partly sunny, warm;W;15;70%;67%;5
Orlando, FL;89;69;90;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;54%;2%;7
Philadelphia, PA;92;64;80;56;Not as warm;NNW;14;51%;4%;5
Phoenix, AZ;87;73;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;55%;68%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;76;56;73;53;Partial sunshine;SW;6;64%;15%;3
Portland, ME;80;62;72;54;Sun and clouds;NW;7;71%;44%;3
Portland, OR;66;58;73;51;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;63%;27%;2
Providence, RI;85;64;78;54;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;62%;15%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;65;87;59;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;55%;11%;6
Reno, NV;73;44;80;48;Sunny, nice;NW;3;36%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;91;67;84;55;Not as hot;NNW;7;52%;3%;5
Roswell, NM;92;66;91;65;Clouds and sun;S;5;45%;20%;7
Sacramento, CA;90;61;97;62;Sunshine, windy;SSW;16;32%;1%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;78;52;75;54;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;40%;0%;5
San Antonio, TX;97;76;94;75;Some sun returning;SE;7;63%;20%;5
San Diego, CA;74;62;78;66;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;63%;25%;6
San Francisco, CA;75;59;84;60;Sunny, very warm;SW;6;48%;1%;5
Savannah, GA;88;65;93;71;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;58%;5%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;58;68;55;A passing shower;ESE;8;71%;59%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;79;59;83;56;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;15;60%;30%;4
Spokane, WA;65;51;73;43;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;10;47%;2%;4
Springfield, IL;77;56;80;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;59%;30%;5
St. Louis, MO;80;56;82;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;29%;5
Tampa, FL;88;67;90;69;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;62%;2%;8
Toledo, OH;78;54;77;60;Mostly sunny;SW;4;60%;6%;5
Tucson, AZ;89;69;79;66;Thunderstorms;ESE;7;81%;81%;3
Tulsa, OK;90;73;82;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;84%;74%;2
Vero Beach, FL;87;72;87;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;58%;2%;8
Washington, DC;92;66;82;58;Not as warm;NW;8;50%;2%;5
Wichita, KS;85;67;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;10;74%;44%;3
Wilmington, DE;91;64;79;55;Not as warm;NW;9;55%;2%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.