US Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;55;72;46;A p.m. shower or two;W;7;65%;56%;2
Albuquerque, NM;84;57;85;56;Sun and clouds;WNW;7;33%;0%;6
Anchorage, AK;46;35;50;34;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;74%;43%;2
Asheville, NC;83;59;84;62;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;63%;66%;5
Atlanta, GA;91;68;94;69;Mostly sunny, hot;NNW;7;58%;31%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;75;68;82;62;Some sun;NW;12;69%;6%;5
Austin, TX;96;76;97;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;4;52%;6%;7
Baltimore, MD;83;67;86;59;Some sun;NNW;5;54%;44%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;92;67;93;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;62%;10%;7
Billings, MT;69;46;75;42;A p.m. shower or two;NNW;14;42%;71%;4
Birmingham, AL;91;70;93;69;Mostly sunny, hot;NNW;5;60%;30%;6
Bismarck, ND;64;42;69;46;A shower in the p.m.;W;10;66%;66%;3
Boise, ID;74;48;77;47;Inc. clouds;N;7;39%;73%;4
Boston, MA;72;59;82;56;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;11;55%;60%;4
Bridgeport, CT;76;58;79;52;Some sun;NW;8;60%;42%;5
Buffalo, NY;76;63;69;50;Brief a.m. showers;W;15;60%;63%;3
Burlington, VT;70;58;68;49;Showers;WSW;10;70%;76%;1
Caribou, ME;54;41;68;47;Showers;SSW;8;76%;90%;1
Casper, WY;70;39;81;42;Windy;NE;23;28%;57%;5
Charleston, SC;87;77;88;76;Sunshine;S;9;70%;22%;6
Charleston, WV;86;62;79;53;A shower;NE;5;71%;62%;2
Charlotte, NC;91;66;94;69;Mostly sunny;NE;5;51%;55%;6
Cheyenne, WY;76;43;83;45;Clouds and sun, warm;WNW;13;35%;19%;5
Chicago, IL;76;59;71;60;Mostly sunny;S;8;47%;27%;5
Cleveland, OH;83;66;72;56;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;53%;5%;5
Columbia, SC;94;70;96;71;Very hot;S;5;53%;44%;6
Columbus, OH;84;61;76;48;Variable cloudiness;NNW;7;56%;6%;4
Concord, NH;70;47;78;45;A shower in the p.m.;W;7;63%;57%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;77;95;74;Sunshine, very warm;SSE;9;56%;19%;6
Denver, CO;83;48;89;53;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;35%;23%;5
Des Moines, IA;75;49;73;62;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;54%;77%;5
Detroit, MI;79;60;72;49;Mostly sunny, nice;W;9;47%;5%;4
Dodge City, KS;86;58;77;65;Sun and some clouds;S;14;53%;10%;5
Duluth, MN;67;43;64;53;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;8;63%;82%;4
El Paso, TX;89;68;91;67;Periods of sun;WNW;8;41%;4%;7
Fairbanks, AK;46;30;45;28;Some sun, chilly;SSE;4;69%;33%;1
Fargo, ND;64;43;66;49;Increasing clouds;SSW;9;64%;44%;3
Grand Junction, CO;84;52;85;57;Partly sunny;ESE;9;27%;33%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;73;56;67;52;Mostly sunny, nice;S;12;54%;15%;4
Hartford, CT;76;55;79;51;Partly sunny;NW;7;60%;57%;4
Helena, MT;66;47;66;43;Periods of sun;W;14;47%;69%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;76;86;75;A shower or two;NNE;4;67%;76%;3
Houston, TX;90;71;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;SE;5;68%;10%;7
Indianapolis, IN;79;59;76;55;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;50%;16%;5
Jackson, MS;93;70;92;69;Mostly sunny, hot;NE;4;53%;6%;6
Jacksonville, FL;91;73;95;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;55%;10%;7
Juneau, AK;52;44;52;37;Spotty showers;ENE;6;82%;73%;1
Kansas City, MO;85;59;78;71;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;7;48%;32%;5
Knoxville, TN;88;66;86;64;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;73%;63%;3
Las Vegas, NV;94;70;87;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;40%;40%;4
Lexington, KY;87;66;81;56;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;7;62%;28%;5
Little Rock, AR;87;72;79;66;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;82%;45%;3
Long Beach, CA;79;70;77;68;Low clouds breaking;S;9;65%;27%;3
Los Angeles, CA;86;68;80;66;Low clouds breaking;S;6;61%;7%;3
Louisville, KY;88;66;82;58;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;6;56%;29%;5
Madison, WI;72;48;68;55;Partly sunny;S;6;57%;44%;4
Memphis, TN;90;72;85;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;68%;45%;4
Miami, FL;85;77;87;78;Sun and clouds;ENE;8;59%;25%;8
Milwaukee, WI;79;55;70;57;Partly sunny;SSW;11;48%;31%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;49;70;59;Clouds and sun, nice;S;9;54%;60%;4
Mobile, AL;92;74;94;75;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;60%;19%;7
Montgomery, AL;96;69;93;69;Lots of sun, warm;N;5;62%;24%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;46;39;48;31;Very windy;WNW;38;91%;68%;1
Nashville, TN;91;70;81;64;Some sun, a t-storm;ENE;6;70%;60%;2
New Orleans, LA;91;72;91;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;61%;12%;7
New York, NY;78;63;81;58;Partly sunny;NNW;8;59%;42%;5
Newark, NJ;78;58;82;54;Partly sunny;NNW;7;59%;42%;5
Norfolk, VA;80;67;90;68;Mostly sunny, hot;N;7;65%;34%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;91;67;83;73;A t-storm in spots;S;8;87%;43%;4
Olympia, WA;70;56;67;47;Partly sunny;SW;7;73%;36%;2
Omaha, NE;74;51;74;65;Increasingly windy;S;14;55%;64%;5
Orlando, FL;93;73;93;73;Sunny;SE;4;57%;12%;7
Philadelphia, PA;84;61;84;56;Sun, some clouds;NNW;7;63%;43%;5
Phoenix, AZ;90;70;85;70;A shower or t-storm;W;6;58%;77%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;80;61;75;49;More clouds than sun;WNW;7;62%;51%;4
Portland, ME;67;55;71;53;A shower in the p.m.;W;10;65%;57%;4
Portland, OR;70;56;70;50;Clouds and sun;NW;5;66%;35%;2
Providence, RI;74;55;79;51;Sun, some clouds;NW;9;61%;59%;4
Raleigh, NC;87;68;92;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;63%;55%;5
Reno, NV;83;51;87;55;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;34%;3%;5
Richmond, VA;83;65;92;61;Mostly sunny, hot;N;6;60%;26%;5
Roswell, NM;96;62;95;63;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;31%;10%;6
Sacramento, CA;100;63;88;61;Sunny, not as hot;SSW;8;47%;2%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;77;53;81;57;Partly sunny;SSE;6;35%;4%;5
San Antonio, TX;97;75;98;73;Sunshine, very warm;SSE;6;59%;8%;7
San Diego, CA;76;68;75;66;Low clouds breaking;SSW;8;72%;0%;2
San Francisco, CA;94;63;75;61;Sunshine, cooler;SW;11;66%;27%;5
Savannah, GA;93;74;93;74;Mostly sunny, hot;S;6;65%;17%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;58;67;52;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;72%;44%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;62;46;70;58;Increasingly windy;S;14;53%;24%;3
Spokane, WA;70;54;70;42;Sun and clouds;WSW;8;49%;36%;4
Springfield, IL;84;54;76;58;Partly sunny;SE;4;49%;19%;5
St. Louis, MO;79;60;78;62;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;5;51%;14%;5
Tampa, FL;90;71;92;71;Sunshine, very warm;NE;4;68%;15%;7
Toledo, OH;77;58;74;47;Mostly sunny;NW;7;48%;1%;5
Tucson, AZ;81;66;83;63;A shower or t-storm;W;7;61%;74%;4
Tulsa, OK;92;68;83;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;80%;49%;2
Vero Beach, FL;88;71;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;5;63%;27%;7
Washington, DC;82;63;88;57;Sun, some clouds;NNW;6;57%;32%;5
Wichita, KS;88;62;78;70;Partly sunny;S;11;61%;20%;5
Wilmington, DE;80;60;84;55;Sun, some clouds;NNW;8;64%;42%;5
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.