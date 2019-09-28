US Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;57;68;41;Not as warm;N;7;55%;1%;4
Albuquerque, NM;82;56;83;57;Mostly sunny;S;12;33%;1%;6
Anchorage, AK;52;44;52;44;Periods of rain;N;7;80%;88%;0
Asheville, NC;81;65;87;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;73%;54%;5
Atlanta, GA;89;69;93;68;Mostly sunny, hot;SSE;4;64%;11%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;76;69;78;64;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;12;75%;3%;4
Austin, TX;90;78;96;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;58%;55%;4
Baltimore, MD;88;71;83;66;Partly sunny;ESE;5;67%;30%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;92;72;93;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;68%;30%;6
Billings, MT;46;39;45;31;Spotty showers;WNW;10;99%;86%;1
Birmingham, AL;87;73;96;69;Mostly sunny, hot;SE;5;60%;26%;6
Bismarck, ND;54;45;53;48;Rain, breezy;ENE;16;99%;86%;1
Boise, ID;56;36;53;34;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;7;53%;12%;2
Boston, MA;80;64;71;54;Turning sunny, nice;NE;8;56%;1%;4
Bridgeport, CT;79;64;76;53;Turning sunny, nice;NNE;8;58%;2%;4
Buffalo, NY;73;56;67;54;Partial sunshine;E;8;62%;5%;4
Burlington, VT;75;53;62;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;10;53%;2%;4
Caribou, ME;61;43;57;34;Partly sunny;NW;11;57%;0%;4
Casper, WY;77;43;71;33;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;21;42%;36%;3
Charleston, SC;85;71;90;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;67%;6%;6
Charleston, WV;89;67;93;68;Periods of sun;E;4;65%;44%;2
Charlotte, NC;89;69;95;72;Partly sunny;NE;4;59%;14%;5
Cheyenne, WY;64;47;78;43;Mostly sunny;W;10;41%;13%;5
Chicago, IL;62;61;67;67;Rain and a t-storm;SE;10;89%;74%;2
Cleveland, OH;78;63;73;67;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;12;68%;80%;3
Columbia, SC;94;69;97;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;58%;9%;6
Columbus, OH;88;64;82;66;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;6;76%;44%;2
Concord, NH;82;54;71;37;Turning sunny, nice;NNE;5;54%;2%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;75;94;74;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;16;61%;28%;3
Denver, CO;79;56;86;51;Mostly sunny;S;11;31%;9%;5
Des Moines, IA;73;60;77;71;A strong t-storm;S;14;91%;66%;1
Detroit, MI;72;55;66;61;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;85%;80%;1
Dodge City, KS;76;66;90;71;Windy and warmer;S;24;66%;34%;4
Duluth, MN;60;47;51;49;Cloudy, cooler;ENE;15;74%;80%;1
El Paso, TX;89;65;91;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;35%;30%;7
Fairbanks, AK;52;40;53;42;Spotty a.m. showers;SSW;4;74%;92%;0
Fargo, ND;57;47;56;53;A touch of p.m. rain;SE;17;92%;88%;1
Grand Junction, CO;86;64;77;51;Clouds and sunshine;SW;21;31%;15%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;67;53;62;60;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;9;95%;74%;1
Hartford, CT;81;63;75;48;Turning sunny, nice;NNE;8;56%;3%;4
Helena, MT;34;29;35;25;Heavy wet snow, cold;NW;10;89%;95%;1
Honolulu, HI;88;77;88;77;Some sun, breezy;NE;15;61%;72%;9
Houston, TX;90;78;91;77;Sun and some clouds;ESE;8;72%;36%;5
Indianapolis, IN;87;68;87;68;Periods of sun, warm;SSE;6;69%;42%;2
Jackson, MS;93;69;94;69;Sunshine, hot, humid;S;6;57%;8%;6
Jacksonville, FL;90;72;89;74;Partly sunny;ENE;8;66%;12%;6
Juneau, AK;53;35;55;43;Clouds and sun;E;5;65%;26%;2
Kansas City, MO;71;69;85;75;A shower or t-storm;S;14;73%;62%;2
Knoxville, TN;89;71;93;71;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;65%;38%;5
Las Vegas, NV;88;58;76;54;Sunny, not as warm;SSW;9;18%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;93;68;95;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;61%;30%;5
Little Rock, AR;89;70;91;70;Partly sunny;SE;6;66%;9%;5
Long Beach, CA;73;63;76;59;Clouds breaking;E;8;47%;4%;5
Los Angeles, CA;72;59;74;57;Clouds breaking;SSE;6;51%;4%;5
Louisville, KY;94;69;95;69;Mostly sunny, hot;SE;5;62%;30%;5
Madison, WI;64;52;64;62;Rain and a t-storm;SE;15;82%;81%;1
Memphis, TN;93;73;94;75;Clouds and sun, hot;S;8;54%;10%;5
Miami, FL;88;80;88;80;Partly sunny;NE;13;60%;36%;8
Milwaukee, WI;60;55;63;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;14;89%;74%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;51;62;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;15;81%;66%;1
Mobile, AL;90;74;92;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;65%;7%;6
Montgomery, AL;96;71;93;68;Sunny, hot, humid;SE;5;59%;11%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;57;37;44;29;Windy and cooler;NNW;34;54%;0%;4
Nashville, TN;93;69;96;72;Clouds and sun, hot;ESE;5;56%;15%;4
New Orleans, LA;91;76;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;9;67%;56%;7
New York, NY;82;69;77;61;Turning sunny, warm;NNE;8;55%;1%;4
Newark, NJ;83;67;78;58;Turning sunny;NNE;8;55%;2%;4
Norfolk, VA;89;71;84;70;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;75%;23%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;87;73;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;14;81%;60%;2
Olympia, WA;59;40;58;35;Partly sunny;NE;8;63%;30%;2
Omaha, NE;72;62;81;74;A strong t-storm;S;18;86%;69%;1
Orlando, FL;88;73;90;75;Partly sunny;NE;10;63%;48%;7
Philadelphia, PA;87;68;81;61;Partly sunny;E;7;60%;1%;4
Phoenix, AZ;93;72;88;67;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;43%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;86;64;79;65;More clouds than sun;ESE;5;74%;44%;1
Portland, ME;69;59;69;46;Turning sunny;NNE;9;57%;1%;4
Portland, OR;58;42;56;39;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;5;62%;34%;2
Providence, RI;78;62;74;50;Turning sunny, nice;NNE;8;57%;1%;4
Raleigh, NC;91;69;93;69;Partly sunny;ENE;5;62%;24%;5
Reno, NV;59;33;51;32;Partly sunny, cold;W;9;53%;69%;5
Richmond, VA;90;70;89;67;Some sun, very warm;E;6;64%;37%;5
Roswell, NM;89;67;92;69;Clouds and sun;S;17;43%;44%;6
Sacramento, CA;71;46;69;47;Partly sunny, cool;SW;6;55%;23%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;63;49;54;40;Heavy a.m. showers;E;7;65%;67%;3
San Antonio, TX;93;79;95;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;66%;56%;4
San Diego, CA;73;62;70;59;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;61%;3%;5
San Francisco, CA;64;54;66;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;16;55%;9%;5
Savannah, GA;90;71;91;71;Mostly sunny;S;4;67%;4%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;47;59;44;Mostly cloudy;E;8;58%;36%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;65;57;74;72;A strong t-storm;SSE;16;88%;69%;1
Spokane, WA;39;33;40;32;Snow and rain;NNE;8;85%;73%;1
Springfield, IL;86;67;83;68;Showers and t-storms;S;9;83%;67%;2
St. Louis, MO;82;71;89;70;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;69%;33%;4
Tampa, FL;92;74;92;74;Mostly sunny, humid;ENE;8;65%;29%;7
Toledo, OH;74;57;69;63;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;82%;80%;1
Tucson, AZ;89;66;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;38%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;88;75;87;74;Mostly cloudy;SSE;10;76%;34%;2
Vero Beach, FL;89;76;88;78;A shower or two;ENE;14;65%;62%;6
Washington, DC;84;71;85;66;Partly sunny;E;6;62%;32%;4
Wichita, KS;76;71;84;73;Mainly cloudy;S;15;80%;42%;2
Wilmington, DE;85;69;82;62;Partly sunny;ESE;8;63%;0%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.