US Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;78;67;70;41;Periods of rain;N;7;80%;67%;1
Albuquerque, NM;76;56;79;54;Clouds and sun;E;5;25%;2%;6
Anchorage, AK;50;40;50;38;Partly sunny;E;4;79%;41%;1
Asheville, NC;85;63;89;63;Mostly sunny;NW;6;65%;10%;5
Atlanta, GA;92;70;95;70;Sunshine, hot, humid;E;4;64%;15%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;73;71;89;68;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;11;73%;55%;4
Austin, TX;93;76;96;75;Clouds breaking;SE;4;53%;41%;6
Baltimore, MD;88;74;95;71;Very hot;NE;7;52%;30%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;95;72;96;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;65%;35%;6
Billings, MT;38;32;49;31;Some sunshine;SSW;6;77%;42%;4
Birmingham, AL;96;72;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;4;59%;35%;5
Bismarck, ND;46;37;41;34;Rain and drizzle;ENE;8;82%;89%;1
Boise, ID;57;32;61;41;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;40%;0%;4
Boston, MA;71;68;75;49;Periods of rain;NE;9;74%;66%;1
Bridgeport, CT;77;69;84;52;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;70%;80%;2
Buffalo, NY;81;66;68;48;Rain, not as warm;ENE;9;88%;88%;1
Burlington, VT;73;58;60;38;Cloudy and cooler;NE;12;69%;29%;1
Caribou, ME;50;43;49;32;Low clouds;NW;11;68%;20%;1
Casper, WY;40;29;50;27;A shower or two;SW;15;68%;58%;4
Charleston, SC;85;71;88;71;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;66%;4%;6
Charleston, WV;95;68;95;68;Mostly sunny;SW;6;62%;13%;5
Charlotte, NC;90;70;96;68;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;62%;6%;5
Cheyenne, WY;46;35;62;34;Partly sunny;NNW;14;38%;25%;5
Chicago, IL;83;67;71;62;Rain and drizzle;ENE;9;91%;89%;1
Cleveland, OH;90;71;80;60;A t-storm in spots;NE;10;72%;74%;2
Columbia, SC;90;70;96;71;Blazing sunshine;S;4;63%;29%;5
Columbus, OH;93;68;90;66;Clouds and sun;WSW;9;53%;44%;3
Concord, NH;69;61;67;36;Occasional rain;E;9;77%;58%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;75;95;75;Warm with sunshine;SSE;11;55%;2%;6
Denver, CO;54;42;70;41;Mostly sunny;E;6;35%;25%;5
Des Moines, IA;83;55;63;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;8;86%;81%;1
Detroit, MI;87;70;71;56;A little rain;NE;7;82%;87%;1
Dodge City, KS;73;60;73;48;Showers around;NNE;12;70%;69%;2
Duluth, MN;58;45;48;43;Cloudy and cooler;ENE;13;84%;81%;1
El Paso, TX;82;63;78;65;Clouds and sun;SW;5;60%;70%;3
Fairbanks, AK;46;37;40;31;Spotty showers;SE;6;81%;72%;0
Fargo, ND;48;38;47;38;Rain and drizzle;NNE;8;83%;85%;1
Grand Junction, CO;76;43;71;38;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;10;18%;0%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;77;63;66;51;Occasional rain;ENE;11;92%;83%;1
Hartford, CT;75;68;82;48;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;82%;85%;1
Helena, MT;50;27;49;29;Sunshine, but chilly;SW;4;62%;0%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;75;A p.m. shower or two;ENE;18;61%;84%;8
Houston, TX;91;76;92;75;Mostly sunny;SE;6;71%;39%;6
Indianapolis, IN;92;72;90;69;Sun and clouds;W;9;62%;41%;3
Jackson, MS;95;72;97;73;Mostly sunny;N;5;53%;31%;6
Jacksonville, FL;89;74;88;70;A passing shower;E;9;66%;57%;6
Juneau, AK;50;45;53;40;Spotty showers;NE;8;88%;79%;1
Kansas City, MO;91;69;83;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;6;72%;93%;1
Knoxville, TN;94;70;95;68;Mostly sunny;S;4;59%;10%;5
Las Vegas, NV;80;54;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;5;14%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;94;71;96;71;Mostly sunny;SW;8;57%;8%;5
Little Rock, AR;93;70;94;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;59%;11%;5
Long Beach, CA;75;57;80;58;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;47%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;76;57;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;42%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;96;71;98;71;Partly sunny and hot;SW;8;54%;8%;4
Madison, WI;75;53;58;54;Rain and drizzle;ENE;8;91%;83%;1
Memphis, TN;96;72;97;72;Mostly sunny;SW;6;51%;12%;5
Miami, FL;84;79;86;80;A t-storm in spots;ENE;12;71%;74%;4
Milwaukee, WI;76;58;62;55;Rain and drizzle;ENE;16;81%;94%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;46;56;45;Rain and drizzle;N;12;71%;88%;1
Mobile, AL;95;75;94;73;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;65%;30%;6
Montgomery, AL;98;71;94;71;Sunny and very warm;SE;5;62%;21%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;55;45;45;25;Very windy;NNW;45;74%;70%;1
Nashville, TN;97;67;98;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;55%;8%;5
New Orleans, LA;93;77;93;76;Humid with sunshine;SE;7;65%;28%;6
New York, NY;80;71;90;57;Humid and warmer;NNE;8;60%;77%;2
Newark, NJ;81;70;88;56;Humid and warmer;NNE;7;67%;76%;2
Norfolk, VA;82;67;93;71;Sunny, hot and humid;SW;6;64%;2%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;88;73;90;63;Mostly sunny;SW;13;68%;15%;5
Olympia, WA;64;34;61;46;Mostly cloudy;S;2;65%;72%;2
Omaha, NE;65;52;59;44;Rain and drizzle;NW;9;87%;71%;1
Orlando, FL;88;74;89;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;62%;27%;7
Philadelphia, PA;86;70;92;62;Humid and warmer;N;8;63%;69%;4
Phoenix, AZ;91;65;90;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;31%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;91;70;88;68;Clouds and sun;WSW;8;62%;69%;3
Portland, ME;63;62;67;42;Brief a.m. showers;NNE;10;71%;75%;1
Portland, OR;62;40;62;49;Turning cloudy;S;5;57%;66%;2
Providence, RI;72;65;80;47;A shower or t-storm;NNE;8;76%;63%;2
Raleigh, NC;86;69;95;70;Sunny;SW;5;65%;5%;5
Reno, NV;56;32;66;38;Cool with sunshine;WSW;5;32%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;88;70;97;70;Sunny, hot and humid;WSW;6;60%;4%;5
Roswell, NM;83;62;79;63;Showers and t-storms;SW;4;68%;83%;4
Sacramento, CA;74;43;77;47;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;43%;1%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;59;40;59;39;Cool with sunshine;E;6;47%;25%;5
San Antonio, TX;95;76;96;74;Clouds breaking;SE;7;62%;46%;6
San Diego, CA;71;56;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;NW;7;58%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;64;50;67;52;Sunny;WSW;7;51%;1%;5
Savannah, GA;89;70;90;68;Mostly sunny;S;5;71%;5%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;43;63;50;Increasing clouds;S;4;56%;64%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;50;42;50;40;Rain and drizzle;NNW;11;85%;86%;1
Spokane, WA;52;27;58;36;Sunshine and cool;E;1;54%;6%;4
Springfield, IL;91;73;84;63;Partly sunny;ENE;10;66%;66%;2
St. Louis, MO;94;73;92;70;Sunny intervals;SSW;8;56%;35%;3
Tampa, FL;89;73;92;72;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;8;66%;15%;7
Toledo, OH;89;71;79;57;A t-storm in spots;NE;3;77%;80%;2
Tucson, AZ;89;62;89;65;Partly sunny;ENE;6;43%;3%;5
Tulsa, OK;91;75;91;64;Clouds and sun;W;9;64%;25%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;77;88;76;A t-storm in spots;E;14;65%;48%;7
Washington, DC;86;72;96;74;Sunny;WSW;8;57%;14%;5
Wichita, KS;90;71;84;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;11;83%;93%;1
Wilmington, DE;83;70;93;64;Sunshine and warmer;W;9;64%;60%;4
