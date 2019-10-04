US Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;56;33;58;42;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;48%;2%;4

Albuquerque, NM;67;54;76;51;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;45%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;54;38;48;30;A little p.m. rain;S;9;70%;91%;1

Asheville, NC;85;58;66;56;Cooler;ESE;7;72%;50%;3

Atlanta, GA;97;71;80;62;Cooler;E;8;68%;56%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;71;52;64;58;Partly sunny;SE;13;51%;3%;4

Austin, TX;92;73;96;73;Mostly sunny;SE;1;47%;4%;6

Baltimore, MD;75;49;68;60;Mostly sunny;SE;9;50%;6%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;96;73;94;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;65%;71%;6

Billings, MT;63;40;58;39;Breezy with some sun;W;14;48%;9%;4

Birmingham, AL;94;67;95;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;58%;66%;5

Bismarck, ND;53;46;56;43;Rain in the morning;W;17;77%;79%;1

Boise, ID;57;37;61;35;Mostly sunny;NE;7;45%;2%;4

Boston, MA;59;41;59;46;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;42%;1%;4

Bridgeport, CT;62;40;59;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;47%;6%;4

Buffalo, NY;53;38;63;53;Mostly sunny;S;7;52%;25%;4

Burlington, VT;51;34;55;40;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;57%;3%;4

Caribou, ME;49;33;53;30;Mostly sunny;W;10;54%;2%;3

Casper, WY;75;35;57;29;Cooler with sunshine;NE;16;44%;3%;4

Charleston, SC;88;75;79;71;Cloudy, not as warm;NE;14;72%;79%;1

Charleston, WV;76;50;80;61;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;52%;5

Charlotte, NC;97;64;69;60;Cooler;NE;8;60%;58%;2

Cheyenne, WY;71;38;63;35;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;17;19%;2%;5

Chicago, IL;58;51;64;53;A little p.m. rain;SSW;10;67%;82%;3

Cleveland, OH;61;47;67;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;52%;25%;4

Columbia, SC;100;69;76;64;Cooler;NE;8;64%;83%;2

Columbus, OH;66;43;75;61;Partly sunny;SSE;7;50%;27%;4

Concord, NH;57;30;59;31;Mostly sunny;W;4;47%;2%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;69;93;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;57%;11%;5

Denver, CO;74;43;69;40;Not as warm;ENE;7;17%;2%;5

Des Moines, IA;59;53;67;44;Breezy with rain;WNW;14;75%;73%;1

Detroit, MI;57;46;62;56;Increasing clouds;SSE;8;59%;60%;4

Dodge City, KS;62;57;72;46;Partly sunny;E;16;48%;44%;5

Duluth, MN;47;45;52;47;Rain, heavy at times;WSW;9;85%;83%;1

El Paso, TX;80;64;86;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;57%;25%;6

Fairbanks, AK;42;30;40;26;Spotty showers;SSW;6;70%;86%;1

Fargo, ND;52;47;53;43;Breezy with rain;W;16;100%;72%;1

Grand Junction, CO;82;37;70;39;Sunny, not as warm;NNW;6;19%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;54;41;61;54;Occasional p.m. rain;SSE;8;73%;91%;3

Hartford, CT;61;37;60;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;46%;3%;4

Helena, MT;57;35;53;36;Mostly cloudy, cool;SW;10;51%;29%;2

Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;73;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;9;63%;32%;8

Houston, TX;93;74;94;74;Mostly sunny;S;5;63%;26%;6

Indianapolis, IN;69;48;75;60;Nice with some sun;SSE;6;58%;81%;4

Jackson, MS;83;69;93;70;Partly sunny;S;4;53%;44%;5

Jacksonville, FL;90;71;88;76;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;67%;65%;6

Juneau, AK;53;44;52;48;Periods of rain;SSE;11;92%;93%;0

Kansas City, MO;61;59;74;48;Showers and t-storms;NW;11;68%;67%;2

Knoxville, TN;86;61;88;63;Warm with some sun;SW;5;61%;63%;5

Las Vegas, NV;87;57;85;60;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;12%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;73;50;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;54%;34%;5

Little Rock, AR;79;59;87;66;Sun and some clouds;ESE;4;59%;44%;5

Long Beach, CA;78;58;79;58;Plenty of sun;SE;5;52%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;79;59;84;59;Plenty of sun;SW;5;45%;2%;5

Louisville, KY;77;52;84;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;51%;30%;5

Madison, WI;56;44;57;46;Cool with rain;WSW;9;82%;75%;1

Memphis, TN;85;60;89;69;Mostly sunny, warm;E;4;42%;36%;5

Miami, FL;85;79;87;79;A t-storm in spots;ENE;11;70%;73%;5

Milwaukee, WI;57;50;60;51;Afternoon rain;SW;14;72%;86%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;50;48;59;47;Morning rain;W;16;81%;67%;1

Mobile, AL;93;74;92;74;Partly sunny;ESE;6;67%;44%;6

Montgomery, AL;103;69;92;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;62%;55%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;29;16;38;30;Not as cold;SW;20;35%;3%;4

Nashville, TN;84;53;91;68;Sunshine and warm;SSE;5;52%;39%;5

New Orleans, LA;96;75;92;76;Humid with some sun;SE;6;64%;55%;6

New York, NY;66;46;60;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;44%;5%;4

Newark, NJ;66;43;61;50;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;7;45%;6%;4

Norfolk, VA;78;62;70;63;More clouds than sun;E;9;61%;50%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;81;67;83;60;A t-storm in spots;NNE;10;78%;79%;5

Olympia, WA;58;46;61;40;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;4;80%;28%;2

Omaha, NE;58;54;67;45;A morning t-storm;WNW;15;67%;59%;3

Orlando, FL;92;74;88;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;10;69%;64%;4

Philadelphia, PA;70;46;65;52;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;46%;5%;4

Phoenix, AZ;95;69;95;68;Sunny and warm;NW;5;29%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;65;43;69;58;Mostly sunny;SE;8;50%;25%;4

Portland, ME;56;38;57;42;Mostly sunny;SW;7;47%;1%;4

Portland, OR;62;48;65;45;Partly sunny;NNE;3;68%;15%;4

Providence, RI;62;37;60;40;Mostly sunny;S;6;47%;1%;4

Raleigh, NC;92;59;71;61;Cooler but pleasant;NE;7;61%;30%;2

Reno, NV;63;36;70;38;Sunny, but cool;E;5;29%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;81;51;71;60;Not as warm;E;6;55%;10%;3

Roswell, NM;71;59;85;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;5;57%;6%;6

Sacramento, CA;76;46;82;49;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;35%;2%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;64;37;61;39;Mostly sunny;E;7;42%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;93;71;96;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;57%;3%;6

San Diego, CA;73;56;75;58;Sunny and nice;NW;6;58%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;69;51;73;54;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;6;47%;2%;5

Savannah, GA;93;71;82;71;Some sun, not as hot;E;9;82%;72%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;51;62;45;Partly sunny;ENE;5;72%;30%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;57;51;62;44;A little a.m. rain;W;20;67%;56%;2

Spokane, WA;54;42;60;36;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;41%;3

Springfield, IL;68;48;71;49;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;64%;80%;3

St. Louis, MO;71;52;77;58;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;58%;81%;3

Tampa, FL;91;73;91;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;73%;50%;6

Toledo, OH;60;48;65;57;Partly sunny;SE;4;60%;59%;4

Tucson, AZ;91;64;92;63;Plenty of sun;ENE;6;39%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;80;66;83;60;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;75%;60%;3

Vero Beach, FL;89;76;88;76;A t-storm in spots;E;11;73%;55%;4

Washington, DC;77;48;69;60;Abundant sunshine;SE;6;55%;7%;4

Wichita, KS;66;63;75;52;Showers and t-storms;NNE;11;67%;78%;3

Wilmington, DE;71;46;66;53;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;49%;4%;4

