US Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;58;41;65;60;Cloudy and breezy;S;14;64%;67%;1

Albuquerque, NM;78;49;76;48;Sunshine and nice;E;5;29%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;50;32;47;31;Cloudy;NNE;6;69%;67%;1

Asheville, NC;65;56;75;62;Variable cloudiness;SE;6;75%;44%;2

Atlanta, GA;78;63;81;65;Partly sunny;E;6;71%;44%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;61;59;75;70;Clearing and warmer;S;18;65%;24%;2

Austin, TX;94;73;97;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;2;46%;63%;6

Baltimore, MD;66;58;73;67;Mostly cloudy;S;11;75%;43%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;93;72;92;71;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;6;67%;44%;5

Billings, MT;57;38;62;39;Abundant sunshine;SW;11;43%;2%;4

Birmingham, AL;91;70;87;68;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;67%;44%;5

Bismarck, ND;55;43;58;37;Breezy with some sun;W;14;59%;26%;3

Boise, ID;61;36;65;38;Sunny;E;6;38%;0%;4

Boston, MA;56;45;69;64;Clouding up, breezy;SSW;14;61%;10%;2

Bridgeport, CT;59;48;68;65;Mostly cloudy;SSW;13;65%;36%;1

Buffalo, NY;63;54;70;55;Spotty showers;WSW;14;65%;88%;1

Burlington, VT;56;41;63;57;A p.m. shower or two;S;16;67%;91%;1

Caribou, ME;57;31;57;51;Clouds and sun;S;8;64%;40%;3

Casper, WY;57;27;58;32;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;12;44%;1%;4

Charleston, SC;80;71;82;70;Partly sunny;ENE;9;72%;57%;3

Charleston, WV;81;60;79;59;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;73%;95%;1

Charlotte, NC;67;60;78;64;Warmer;ESE;5;73%;35%;2

Cheyenne, WY;63;35;59;29;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;24%;3%;5

Chicago, IL;64;53;67;50;Partly sunny;WSW;10;57%;6%;4

Cleveland, OH;70;59;73;56;Some sun, a shower;WNW;14;64%;85%;2

Columbia, SC;72;65;84;65;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;6;66%;35%;2

Columbus, OH;74;61;74;52;A passing shower;NNW;7;61%;91%;1

Concord, NH;60;32;62;57;Mainly cloudy;S;13;73%;63%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;74;95;60;Partly sunny;N;9;49%;100%;5

Denver, CO;68;41;63;37;Mostly sunny;S;7;23%;3%;5

Des Moines, IA;70;45;63;43;Partial sunshine;W;8;59%;6%;3

Detroit, MI;61;55;70;50;Partly sunny;WSW;9;65%;39%;4

Dodge City, KS;73;47;66;40;Clouds and sun;N;11;52%;41%;3

Duluth, MN;53;47;58;44;Clouds and sun;W;14;69%;44%;2

El Paso, TX;87;62;88;56;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;6;37%;0%;6

Fairbanks, AK;35;26;38;24;Cloudy, a shower;WSW;5;73%;73%;0

Fargo, ND;54;44;56;38;Mostly cloudy;W;14;77%;34%;1

Grand Junction, CO;69;37;68;33;Sunny and nice;NNW;7;20%;0%;5

Grand Rapids, MI;58;54;64;50;Partly sunny;WSW;11;67%;17%;4

Hartford, CT;60;40;66;64;Mostly cloudy;S;13;69%;21%;1

Helena, MT;51;34;59;35;Sunny;SSW;8;43%;0%;4

Honolulu, HI;87;74;86;73;Mostly sunny;NE;5;61%;55%;8

Houston, TX;92;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;68%;55%;6

Indianapolis, IN;75;60;72;51;Partly sunny;NW;7;61%;85%;4

Jackson, MS;90;71;89;68;A t-storm in spots;S;6;65%;55%;5

Jacksonville, FL;89;76;86;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;11;69%;64%;3

Juneau, AK;52;48;50;33;Periods of rain;NW;13;86%;85%;1

Kansas City, MO;73;50;67;47;A passing shower;WNW;4;56%;59%;3

Knoxville, TN;88;64;83;66;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;64%;44%;3

Las Vegas, NV;85;60;87;61;Sunny;N;8;11%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;85;68;79;55;Showers and t-storms;N;9;74%;94%;1

Little Rock, AR;87;66;85;57;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;75%;93%;5

Long Beach, CA;83;58;82;59;Mostly sunny;SE;5;52%;0%;5

Los Angeles, CA;83;59;86;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;40%;2%;5

Louisville, KY;83;63;80;56;Showers and t-storms;N;7;65%;89%;1

Madison, WI;58;46;65;43;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;61%;6%;4

Memphis, TN;93;69;86;59;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;67%;91%;3

Miami, FL;85;79;87;78;A shower;ENE;13;68%;81%;7

Milwaukee, WI;60;50;66;48;Mostly sunny;SW;12;58%;5%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;58;47;62;44;Partly sunny;WSW;14;58%;21%;3

Mobile, AL;90;75;89;73;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;69%;76%;5

Montgomery, AL;97;71;85;68;Humid with some sun;E;7;68%;55%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;39;31;43;40;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;35;80%;81%;1

Nashville, TN;92;69;83;58;Showers and t-storms;N;6;72%;94%;1

New Orleans, LA;91;76;89;75;Sun and clouds;E;9;68%;44%;5

New York, NY;60;51;70;67;Rather cloudy;S;14;67%;48%;1

Newark, NJ;61;46;70;65;Mostly cloudy;S;14;68%;49%;1

Norfolk, VA;70;63;80;65;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;7;64%;16%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;86;59;67;49;Showers and t-storms;NNE;14;77%;66%;1

Olympia, WA;63;41;64;43;Clouds limiting sun;NNE;5;72%;29%;3

Omaha, NE;68;47;66;43;Partly sunny;W;9;55%;5%;4

Orlando, FL;91;75;87;76;A t-storm in spots;ENE;13;71%;55%;4

Philadelphia, PA;64;51;73;66;Mainly cloudy;S;14;66%;21%;1

Phoenix, AZ;95;67;95;68;Mostly sunny, warm;N;5;19%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;68;57;73;54;Spotty showers;SW;7;71%;98%;1

Portland, ME;58;42;61;58;Increasing clouds;SSW;13;67%;40%;2

Portland, OR;65;44;70;46;Partly sunny;N;6;61%;10%;4

Providence, RI;60;40;68;63;Inc. clouds;SSW;14;64%;10%;2

Raleigh, NC;68;61;79;62;Humid and warmer;SE;6;70%;23%;2

Reno, NV;70;39;71;44;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;34%;0%;5

Richmond, VA;69;59;77;64;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;70%;29%;2

Roswell, NM;87;53;84;48;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;51%;3%;5

Sacramento, CA;82;49;85;51;Sunny;WNW;5;36%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;61;38;61;39;Plenty of sun;SE;6;42%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;94;70;97;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;5;57%;27%;6

San Diego, CA;75;57;76;60;Partly sunny;NW;7;59%;0%;5

San Francisco, CA;76;54;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;44%;2%;4

Savannah, GA;82;71;83;69;A shower or two;E;9;74%;72%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;46;64;49;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;63%;30%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;61;45;63;40;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;16;53%;6%;4

Spokane, WA;58;36;64;41;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;55%;1%;3

Springfield, IL;71;49;71;45;Inc. clouds;W;5;60%;69%;4

St. Louis, MO;80;57;72;51;Inc. clouds;SW;6;53%;44%;4

Tampa, FL;90;73;90;74;Sun and some clouds;ENE;8;72%;30%;6

Toledo, OH;63;57;71;49;Partly sunny;WNW;7;62%;63%;4

Tucson, AZ;92;63;92;66;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;30%;0%;6

Tulsa, OK;83;59;66;49;Showers and t-storms;NNE;10;80%;75%;1

Vero Beach, FL;87;77;88;77;Partly sunny;ENE;14;69%;77%;6

Washington, DC;67;59;73;68;Mostly cloudy;S;11;70%;36%;1

Wichita, KS;74;52;65;44;Cooler;NNW;6;58%;28%;3

Wilmington, DE;64;50;73;66;Mainly cloudy;S;14;70%;21%;1

